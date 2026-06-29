DC Comics Reveals Batman's New Butler: Meet Verity Pennyworth, "A Brilliant New Ally"

DC Comics Reveals Batman's New Butler: Meet Verity Pennyworth, &quot;A Brilliant New Ally&quot;

DC Comics has revealed that Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez's Batman is adding a new character, Verity Pennyworth, who takes over the role of Bruce Wayne's butler from Alfred Pennyworth.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2026 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez's Batman run has received glowing reviews, taking the Caped Crusader to some very exciting new places in his corner of the DC Universe (he also has an eye-catching new blue-and-grey Batsuit).

Throughout the series, we've seen Bruce Wayne talking to the ghost of Alfred Pennyworth, a recurring theme since the loyal butler's death during Tom King's stint on Batman. As a reminder, he died at the hands of Bane while the villain was torturing Damian Wayne in 2019. 

King intended Alfred's death to be a fake-out, but DC publisher Dan DiDio decided that, after seeing the reaction from fans, Alfred being dead should become the new status quo. Every run since has had to reckon with that, but Batman is now set to get a new—glamorous—butler.

Jimenez has revealed a first look at Verity Pennyworth, a newly created character whose relationship to Alfred is currently unknown. Previously, DC Comics reimagined his niece, Daphne, as The New 52's Julia Pennyworth, so perhaps this is a new take on Barbara Wilson from the Batman & Robin movie? She was played by Alicia Silverstone and eventually suited up as Batgirl. 

As of now, it seems Verity is a completely new creation, though we wouldn't be surprised if Fraction has taken some inspiration from DC Comics' storied history.

"Six assassins. One city. Countless ways to die," reads the official description for Batman #12. "Six of the world's deadliest killers have descended on Gotham City at once–but who hired them, and who's the target? Surely, it can't be the Batman."

"As the Caped Crusader races to uncover who set this deadly plan in motion, the late Alfred Pennyworth provides a gift from beyond the grave with the arrival of a brilliant new ally to the Bat-Family at a time when it needs one most," it concludes. 

Verity is certainly an intriguing addition to Batman, and we'll learn more about her when this issue goes on sale this August. Will Alfred ever return? No one stays dead for very long in comic books, so he'll no doubt show up somewhere down the line.

For now, the spotlight is shifting to this mystery new relative, and that's bound to shake up the Dark Knight's dynamic.

BATMAN #12
Written by MATT FRACTION
Art & Cover BY JORGE JIMENEZ
On Sale 8/5

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/29/2026, 7:05 AM
Even Butlers are being replaced.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/29/2026, 7:13 AM
“Put a chick in it and make her gay, and lame.”

I bet she’s gay, and lame.
rebellion
rebellion - 6/29/2026, 7:13 AM
Bet she wont have an attitude at all.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/29/2026, 7:27 AM
This shit is the gift that keeps on giving - Batman being stitched up by a hot blonde who does his laundry.

SCORE ONE FOR THE PATRIARCHY, BOYS!!

Kelly Sue must not have been consulted.

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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/29/2026, 7:45 AM
Well one thing that DC is doing right is selling comic books. They're selling better than Marvel right now. I'm shocked as to how popular their Absolute line is.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/29/2026, 7:56 AM
You know what, if this was the regular procedure in american comics I'd be all for it. Cause the lack of continuity is something that made me quit. All heroes basically died and came back, storylines were retconned, even [frick]in Aunt May was revived.

The progression should be natural. Heroes' kids and apprentices should replace them, and some should stay active (immortal or enhanced). Eventually some could come back from retirement, have flashback stories or time travel, stuff like that.

But keeping the decisions, not retconning everything. So this new butler should make sense. Alfred's been an old man for over 80 years now.

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