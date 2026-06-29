DC Comics Reveals Batman's New Butler: Meet Verity Pennyworth, "A Brilliant New Ally"

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez's Batman run has received glowing reviews, taking the Caped Crusader to some very exciting new places in his corner of the DC Universe (he also has an eye-catching new blue-and-grey Batsuit).

Throughout the series, we've seen Bruce Wayne talking to the ghost of Alfred Pennyworth, a recurring theme since the loyal butler's death during Tom King's stint on Batman. As a reminder, he died at the hands of Bane while the villain was torturing Damian Wayne in 2019.

King intended Alfred's death to be a fake-out, but DC publisher Dan DiDio decided that, after seeing the reaction from fans, Alfred being dead should become the new status quo. Every run since has had to reckon with that, but Batman is now set to get a new—glamorous—butler.

Jimenez has revealed a first look at Verity Pennyworth, a newly created character whose relationship to Alfred is currently unknown. Previously, DC Comics reimagined his niece, Daphne, as The New 52's Julia Pennyworth, so perhaps this is a new take on Barbara Wilson from the Batman & Robin movie? She was played by Alicia Silverstone and eventually suited up as Batgirl.

As of now, it seems Verity is a completely new creation, though we wouldn't be surprised if Fraction has taken some inspiration from DC Comics' storied history.

"Six assassins. One city. Countless ways to die," reads the official description for Batman #12. "Six of the world's deadliest killers have descended on Gotham City at once–but who hired them, and who's the target? Surely, it can't be the Batman."

"As the Caped Crusader races to uncover who set this deadly plan in motion, the late Alfred Pennyworth provides a gift from beyond the grave with the arrival of a brilliant new ally to the Bat-Family at a time when it needs one most," it concludes.

Verity is certainly an intriguing addition to Batman, and we'll learn more about her when this issue goes on sale this August. Will Alfred ever return? No one stays dead for very long in comic books, so he'll no doubt show up somewhere down the line.

For now, the spotlight is shifting to this mystery new relative, and that's bound to shake up the Dark Knight's dynamic.

BATMAN #12

Written by MATT FRACTION

Art & Cover BY JORGE JIMENEZ

On Sale 8/5