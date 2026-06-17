Wonder Woman: Act 2 Of "The Wonder War" Begins In September As Trinity And The Matriarch Arrive In The Present

DC Comics has revealed that Act 2 of "The Wonder War" storyline begins on September 16 with Wonder Woman #37 by Eisner Award–winning writer Tom King and Eisner Award–nominated artist Daniel Sampere.

From there, it continues on September 30 with Wonder Woman Annual: Wonder War – The Matriarch #1, a 48-page special from Eisner Award–nominated writer Stephanie Williams, GLAAD Media Award–nominated writer Leah Williams, artist Eduardo Pansica and Eisner Award–nominated artist Belén Ortega.

To bring you fully up to speed, King's Wonder Woman run has seen Diana Prince battle America's secret King, The Sovereign. He somehow impregnated an Amazon, whose daughter will grow up to become the powerful, villainous Matriarch. Steve Trevor, meanwhile, has died, and Wonder Woman has created their daughter, Trinity, to honour his memory and their love.

In the future, the Matriarch has taken down almost all the world's heroes and is on a collision course with Trinity. However, the present and future will now collide as this story continues.

In Wonder Woman #37, "The Wonder War" continues as Steve Trevor and his daughter Trinity arrive in the present after a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Matriarch 20 years in the future. Now they must find Wonder Woman and convince her of the threat a seemingly innocent child will pose in the years to come. Will the truth prevail?

Wonder Woman #37, written by King with art and cover by Sampere, will feature variant covers by David Nakayama, Kyuyong Eom, and Mahmud A. Asrar.

Then, in Wonder Woman Annual: Wonder War – The Matriarch #1, we witness the Matriarch’s inferno. After the shocking events of Wonder Woman #34, the Matriarch must crawl her way through Hell and back to the land of the living to stop Steve Trevor and Trinity from changing the past.

The only thing that stands in her way is a river filled with the souls of heroes and villains alike who perished by her hand. Retribution is coming for the Matriarch. Will she survive it, or is she doomed to fate?

Wonder Woman Annual: Wonder War – The Matriarch #1 will feature variant covers by Kyuyong Eom, Guillem March, and Leirix.

"In the Matriarch Special, Leah and I are exploring a single motif: conviction versus doubt," Williams said today. "The Fates take Lyssa’s Green Lantern ring and send her alone onto the Phlegethon, the River of Fire she was warned about as a girl. This leaves her isolated, compelled to confront her own fears and uncertainties."

"We’re intentionally paralleling the events of 'The Wonder War Act 2' that begins earlier in September. While Tom and Dani fight the external war in Wonder Woman #37, Eduardo, Belén, Leah, and I are following Lyssa’s internal struggle after she chooses fate over freedom."

Check out a first look at what's to come in the next act of Wonder Woman's "Wonder War" below.