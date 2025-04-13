GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE New Collaboration Comic Series Announced

Marvel Comics and TOHO International just recently announced one of their most ambitious crossovers yet. The companies have announced a new five-part comic series titled Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe, that will be launching this summer on July 16th. Written by Deadpool and X-Men veteran Gerry Duggan and illustrated by Miles Morales artist Javier Garrón, this series is sure to promise a chaotic clash between the King of Monsters and some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes.

The main wraparound cover for the comic has been brought to life by fan-favorite and well known artist Mark Brooks. Check it out down below:

The new series marks the explosive finale to Marvel and TOHO’s year-long “Godzilla vs.” collaborations, which has included a string of many different high-profile one-shot comics. Fans have already seen the towering kaiju square off with the Fantastic Four in March. Some of the upcoming matchups later this year include Godzilla vs. Hulk (April 16th), Spider-Man (April 30th), X-Men (May 14th), and Thor (July 2th). Each comic is set in a different era of Marvel history, promising nostalgic nods and fresh twists on classic character dynamics.

“This is the very biggest event of the summer,” said Duggan. “Godzilla was as important to me as Marvel Comics growing up… My father enjoyed watching baseball on TV, and I would root for rain outs so the NYC stations would run a Godzilla movie. When I discovered that Godzilla had appeared in the Marvel Universe, I obsessively collected every issue. I can't believe how lucky I am to be contributing to the tradition of Godzilla rampaging in the Marvel Universe. This is the very biggest event of the summer, and everyone is getting in on the action. Javier Garrón is doing the very best work of his career, and this will be an immortal comic book. Get ready to run for your life this July!”

Artist Javier Garrón echoed Duggan’s excitement, calling the series a “monstrous opportunity.” He promises epic battles, massive destruction, and “the time of [his] life wreaking havoc.”

This crossover continues Marvel’s ongoing collaborations that have happened in the past with Japanese creators and companies, which include Ultraman X Avengers, Deadpool: Samurai, and Marvel Meow. In the Deadpool: Samurai crossover we even got to see Deadpool team up with All-Might to defeat Thanos!

One thing is for certain, fans of both Godzilla and Marvel can expect some crazy storytelling, outrageous team-ups, and insane battles when Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe hits shelves this July.

What are your thoughts on the article? Are you going to be adding this comic series to your list? Will you try to collect it? Let us know your thoughts and more in the comments section down below!