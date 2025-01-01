DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #1 Features The Jaw-Dropping Return Of A Classic X-MEN Villain - SPOILERS

Marvel Comics' Deadpool/Wolverine #1 went on sale today and, following the success of last summer's Deadpool & Wolverine movie, it understandably features the two characters fighting alongside and against each other.

In a look ahead to the publisher's 2025 storylines, Timeslide #1 recently promised that there will be "A Time Of Strife" in the Marvel Universe. However, it seems that should have been "A Time Of Stryfe" based on how Deadpool/Wolverine's first issue concludes.

As Logan squares off with Wade Wilson, it becomes clear that the Merc with the Mouth is being controlled by a nanite-related virus. Eventually reporting back to who's controlling him, Deadpool is shown to have fallen under the spell of classic X-Men villain, Stryfe!

Despite looking a little worse for wear, Stryfe has returned and become the new X-Cutioner. That character is best known for waging war against mutants and those of you who know Stryfe's history will be aware that he likely has nothing good planned for mutantkind.

Stryfe first appeared in 1992's X-Force #18 and was created by writer Rob Liefeld and artist Fabian Nicieza. A mutant with immense telepathic and telekinetic abilities, as well as advanced combat skills and technology, he's a clone of Cable created by Apocalypse.

Unlike Cable, who was raised to be a hero, Stryfe was raised in a dystopian future and embraced villainy. He has a strong hatred for Cable, believing he was abandoned and left to suffer. Stryfe has been involved in numerous storylines, including X-Cutioner's Song and The Messiah Complex, and is often depicted as a highly dangerous and manipulative figure.

You can see the villain's shocking Deadpool/Wolverine #1 return below.