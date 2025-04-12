Doctor Doom DESTROYS Mister Fantastic In First Look At July And August's ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Comics

Marvel Comics has confirmed that Ryan North and R.B. Silva's One World Under Doom event series will skip July and return in August with a pivotal issue that sets the stage for this era of storytelling's final months. In One World Under Doom #6, a dark truth behind Emperor Doom's power is exposed, but will it bring about Doom’s fall or force him to tighten his grip?

Doom's reign has been a success for months - with even some of the heroes questioning if they're on the right side. A final desperate gamble is conceived, and Reed reveals a terrible secret he's acquired about Doom's global domination - but will it be enough? And what has Doom been hiding under that Latverian Dome?

All is revealed...at a terrible cost! It's the beginning of the end for some, and the beginning of a new age for others. Today, we have a first look at One World Under Doom #6, and while we know better than to put too much stock in cover art, that is indeed Doom tearing Mister Fantastic in two.

Marvel Comics has also shared details for July's tie-in issues. You can find out what's to come from them below:

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #6

Written by RYAN NORTH

Penciled by RB SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 8/6

AVENGERS REUNITED! In the face of Doom, the Avengers stood tall. Now with the Impossible City under siege, the rest of the team arrives to bring down the Master of Evil! But the Mad Thinker won’t go down easy as he unleashes a deadly new weapon!

AVENGERS #28

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

On Sale 7/2

WHO WILL BECOME ASGARD’S SORCERER SUPREME? Doctor Strange finally uncovers the truth behind Hulda’s murder – but the true murderer may be closer than he thinks! A final confrontation leads to a magical showdown that will change the future of Asgard…

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #5 (OF 5)

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 7/9

DOOM’S DIVISION NO MORE! After being imprisoned by White Fox, Doom’s Division is free--and they want answers. But White Fox won’t give up her secrets without a fight! And what does this mean for the future of Doom’s Division? This is one EPIC FINALE that you DON’T WANT TO MISS!

DOOM'S DIVISION #5 (OF 5)

Written by YOON HA LEE

Art by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by CREEES LEE

On Sale 7/23

IRON MONGER: TRIUMPHANT! Just when Tony Stark thought he had found a successful strategy in his war on Emperor Doom, a beast from below crawls back from the brink! Can the INSURGENT IRON MAN defeat IRON MONGER before it all comes crashing down?

IRON MAN #10

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

On Sale 7/23

RED HULK VS. WAR-WOLF! Thunderbolt Ross is back on U.S. soil – not as a hero, but as a war criminal accused of violating the international treaty with Doctor Doom after bringing down a nuclear warhead on Latveria. But this is no ordinary prison he finds himself trapped inside. Instead, it's a top-secret, gamma-research facility run by none other than...THE WAR-WOLF!

RED HULK #6

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 7/9

CHASE STEIN: BACK FROM THE FUTURE! Chase is back, looking more dangerous and broodier than ever! But what happened in the future that’s got him so suspicious of Gert? And how long can the Runaways keep running away from the will of Doom?

RUNAWAYS #2 (OF 5)

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

On Sale 7/16

WHO PULLS THE STRINGS? As the Superior Avengers solidify their place as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the cracks begin to show. Where does each member’s loyalty lie? And can they stay together long enough to reach their ultimate goal?

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #4 (OF 6)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MAESCA & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 7/9