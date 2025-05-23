DOCTOR STRANGE #450 First Look Teases A New Journey Into Mystery For The Sorcerer Supreme Of Asgard

This September, Marvel Comics will celebrate 450 issues of spellbinding adventures and magical mysteries in Doctor Strange #450, a giant-size one-shot packed with all-new stories set across different eras in the life of Doctor Stephen Strange.

It's a concoction of tales worthy of the Master of Mystic Arts as current Doctor Strange scribe Derek Landy is joined by two of the character's most influential writers, Roger Stern and J. Michael Straczynski, along with a host of superstar artistic talent, including Ron Lim and Ivan Fiorelli.

In addition, acclaimed creator Christian Ward makes his Marvel writing debut on a story he'll also illustrate.

Stephen's quest to become the Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard is currently unfolding, a key development in the One World Under Doom event. In Doctor Strange #450, Landy will continue to explore this fantastical new direction for Strange as he reveals a glimpse at what comes next.

As turmoil seizes Asgard, Doctor Strange's life is about to change forever. But as he stands on the threshold of a true journey into mystery, it turns out the past isn’t quite done with him yet.

"For 62 years, Stephen Strange had guided readers through the magical realms of Marvel, steering us from one mind-bending horror to the next," Landy shared. "As a writer, to be given the chance to turn the tables, to be a part of this milestone issue and, within it, to steer the good doctor towards the dark adventures that await him, is a thrill beyond measure."

While Doctor Strange's comic book future looks bright, we're less certain what's on the way for Benedict Cumberbatch's former Sorcerer Supreme on the big screen.

We last saw Cumberbatch showing off his third eye as he took a journey into the unknown alongside the debuting Clea (played by Charlize Theron). Cumberbatch is expected to return in Avengers: Doomsday, though Marvel Studios has yet to confirm that. There have been rumblings about a third solo outing, but if one is in the works, it won't be until the Multiverse Saga ends at this rate.

Check out Leinil Francis Yu's cover for Doctor Strange #450 and be sure to stay tuned for updates on the hero's Marvel Comics future as we have them.

DOCTOR STRANGE #450

Written by DEREK LANDY, ROGER STERN, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, CHRISTIAN WARD & MORE

Art by IVAN FIORELLI, RON LIM, CHRISTIAN WARD & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 9/3