Hot Toys Reveals Insane Miles Morales/Spider-Man Figure Based On ALIENS VS. AVENGERS Comic Book Crossover

Hot Toys has shared a first look at its 1/6th scale Miles Morales/Spider-Man figure based on Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić's Aliens vs. Avengers comic book series, and this thing is grotesquely amazing!

By JoshWilding - Sep 17, 2025 08:09 AM EST
Last year, Marvel Comics released one of its wildest crossovers yet with Aliens vs. Avengers from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Esad Ribić.

In the comic, Miles Morales faced a nightmarish fate when a Facehugger latched onto him in a dystopian future swarming with Xenomorphs. But instead of being consumed, his suit—revealed to be a Symbiote—absorbs the alien parasite and evolves into a hybrid suit that teems with nightmare energy and heroism.

We didn't see this coming, but Hot Toys has today unveiled a 1/6th scale figure based on this unique version of the web-slinger. Limited to 1500 pieces worldwide, this won't be easy to come by and promises to be a must-have for fans of Marvel and Alien

"Probably one of the coolest things about the project is how we've found really fun ways to 'Avengerize' Aliens and 'alien-up' Avengers," Hickman said shortly before the limited series launched. "I think fans will be surprised at how elegantly some of those things fit together. It really turned out to be a chocolate-and-peanut-butter situation."

The Secret Wars writer added, "I love the Aliens universe and the mythology, and obviously just how atmospherically and well-designed everything is has always gotten my creative juices flowing. It was tricky finding a way to make these two things work together, but I think Esad and I landed on something that works for fans of both franchises."

It remains to be seen whether more figures from Aliens vs. Avengers will be released down the line, but Spider-Man had arguably the most iconic new look in the series. 

Take a closer look at this new Aliens vs. Avengers figure from Hot Toys in the Instagram gallery below. 

Hot Toys is excited to reveal the 1/6th scale Miles Morales (Aliens Vs. Avengers Suit) Collectible Figure, capturing this striking fusion of Spider-Man and Alien mythology. This exclusive figure is available in a limited quantity of 1,500 units, exclusively in selected markets.

The figure comes with a newly developed masked head with three pairs of interchangeable eye pieces. It’s suited in a newly tailored Spider-Man suit made of pearlescent white colored elastic fabric material, detailed with Facehugger-shaped Symbiote patterns and a Spider emblem on the chest. Eight pieces of interchangeable hands, including relaxed, opened gesture, web-shooting, and web-holding allows dynamic posing.

Accessories include six strings of webbing in various shapes and lengths, a dark pink Spider emblem that is magnetically attachable to Miles’ chest, and a Symbiote-bonded Facehugger with bendable wire embedded for dynamic display. The piece is presented on a diorama figure base scattered with Xenomorph remains themed accessories, perfectly capturing this surreal yet heroic chapter in comic book crossovers.

This release delivers a fearsome and unforgettable twist on the Miles Morales legacy, a must-have for fans of both Spider-Man and Alien.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/17/2025, 8:35 AM
A true nerdsplosion.

