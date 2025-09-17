Hot Toys Reveals Insane Miles Morales/Spider-Man Figure Based On ALIENS VS. AVENGERS Comic Book Crossover

Last year, Marvel Comics released one of its wildest crossovers yet with Aliens vs. Avengers from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Esad Ribić.

In the comic, Miles Morales faced a nightmarish fate when a Facehugger latched onto him in a dystopian future swarming with Xenomorphs. But instead of being consumed, his suit—revealed to be a Symbiote—absorbs the alien parasite and evolves into a hybrid suit that teems with nightmare energy and heroism.

We didn't see this coming, but Hot Toys has today unveiled a 1/6th scale figure based on this unique version of the web-slinger. Limited to 1500 pieces worldwide, this won't be easy to come by and promises to be a must-have for fans of Marvel and Alien.

"Probably one of the coolest things about the project is how we've found really fun ways to 'Avengerize' Aliens and 'alien-up' Avengers," Hickman said shortly before the limited series launched. "I think fans will be surprised at how elegantly some of those things fit together. It really turned out to be a chocolate-and-peanut-butter situation."

The Secret Wars writer added, "I love the Aliens universe and the mythology, and obviously just how atmospherically and well-designed everything is has always gotten my creative juices flowing. It was tricky finding a way to make these two things work together, but I think Esad and I landed on something that works for fans of both franchises."

It remains to be seen whether more figures from Aliens vs. Avengers will be released down the line, but Spider-Man had arguably the most iconic new look in the series.

Take a closer look at this new Aliens vs. Avengers figure from Hot Toys in the Instagram gallery below.