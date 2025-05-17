IMPERIAL #3 And BLACK PANTHER & PLANET SHE-HULK Tie-Ins Tease More Shocking Cosmic Developments

Next month, Imperial, a four-issue event series by writer Jonathan Hickman and artists Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini, kicks off a galaxy-spanning conflict, promising to boldly transform the cosmic landscape of the Marvel Universe.

The highly anticipated series sets the stage for a new line of intergalactic storytelling, beginning with five Imperial War one-shots that spotlight individual characters and groups as they navigate the startling developments and explosive conflicts sweeping the stars.

These key chapters of the overarching Imperial narrative will each be co-written by Hickman with the first two hitting stands in August: Imperial War: Black Panther #1 by writer Victor LaValle (Wolverine: Sabretooth War) and artist CAFU (Venom) and Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk #1 by Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix) and Emilio Laiso (Godzilla Vs. X-Men).

The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda is under fire from all sides in Imperial War: Black Panther. Blamed for the assassinations that have started an all-out galactic war, T’Challa will first need to survive a brutal assault from the World-Breaker Hulk and Amadeus Cho before he can even think about hunting down the true culprit! And all while his spacecraft spirals towards certain doom.

"Working with Jonathan Hickman on an interstellar epic—who wouldn't be thrilled by that idea?" LaValle said. "I'm excited to start working on the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda because there's not enough stories about Black folks in outer space. There could always be more. By the time I'm done, T'Challa and Shuri will have constellations named after them, in some distant galaxy."

Then, a brutal war of succession ignites in Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk. Left behind on New Sakaar to keep the peace, Jen Walters discovers that in this savage realm, what’s needed isn’t a litigator, it’s a liquidator. Fortunately, She-Hulk is accomplished at being both.

"She-Hulk’s voice just came naturally to me from the first line—she’s so sharp, funny, and confident," Phillips shared. "It’s been incredible getting to bring her story to life as part of IMPERIAL and see what this talented lineup of creators is building together."

We also have details on Imperial #3, an issue that will reveal who's really been pulling the strings and using the universe’s most powerful empires—from the Shi’ar to the Kree/Skrull Alliance—as mere pawns.

As the conflict begins to spread out to the wider universe, we'll find out who’s orchestrating the great game of cosmic houses as the last chance to stop a universal war presents itself. Will our heroes be able to stop it in time?

Check out the latest cover reveals for Imperial and its tie-in issues below.

IMPERIAL #3 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by IBAN COELLO & FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 8/13

IMPERIAL WAR: BLACK PANTHER #1

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by CAFU

Cover by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

On Sale 8/20

IMPERIAL WAR: PLANET SHE-HULK #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS AND JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by EMILIO LAISO

Cover by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

On Sale 8/27