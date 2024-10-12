J. Michael Straczynski's Latest Series Will Unite Unlikely Duos From Across The Marvel Comics Universe

Writer J. Michael Straczynski has graced nearly every corner of the Marvel Universe with his masterful storytelling skills over the years, including acclaimed runs on Amazing Spider-Man, Thor, Fantastic Four, and, most recently, Captain America.

Starting next January, we'll follow Straczynski to wherever his imagination takes him next as he pens a new line of standalone one-shots that co-star two Marvel icons of his choosing...either in unexpected team-ups or action-packed showdowns!

In the spirit of recent best-selling comics like Jonathan Hickman and Sanford Greene's Doom and Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña's Avengers: Twilight, Straczynski’s new one-shots invite all fans - new and longtime readers alike - to enjoy timeless and rousing stories featuring some of today's most beloved and talked about Marvel characters.

A lineup of incredible artistic talent will join Straczynski: Will Robson, Bernard Chang, Elena Casagrande, Germán Peralta, Juan Ferreyra, and Phil Noto.

Straczynski and Robson kick things off in Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon where Doom does the one thing he never wants to do: ask for a favour. What awaits Rocket in Latveria? Mischief, miscommunication and an emotional journey across space and time in the Mighty Marvel Way.

Following that, Volstagg recruits the Sentinel of Liberty in Straczynski and Chang's Captain America & Volstagg. When a war breaks out in the Nine Realms, Volstagg of the Warriors Three turns to the only man skilled enough to end it: Steve Rogers, Captain America.

Here's the full list of pairings:

Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon

Captain America & Volstagg

Nick Fury vs. Fin Fang Foom

Hulk & Doctor Strange (plus a backup story starring Aunt May & Agatha Harkness)

Ghost Rider vs. Galactus

Spider-Man vs. Doctor Octopus

"I like to go where the fun is, and the idea of putting together Marvel characters who had either never been paired before, or only minimally, seemed like it would be a ton of fun, and it was even more of a blast than I anticipated," Straczynski explained.

"For the first time we could see the original Nick Fury in China along with the Flying Tigers taking on a newly awakened Fin Fang Foom...go to the edge of time and space with Rocket Raccoon and Doctor Doom...see the Ghost Rider slugging it out with none other than Galactus...Aunt May caught in the midst of a supernatural battle alongside Agatha Harkness...the more unlikely the pairing, the more eccentric the combo, the more fun it was to see it come to life."

He added, "I've been sitting on news of this series for over a year and I'm so excited to know it will finally be hitting newsstands starting in January."

You can see all the characters who will be put front and centre in this series of one-shots below courtesy of artist Leinil Francis Yu. We also have cover art for the first few issues.

DOCTOR DOOM & ROCKET RACCOON #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by WILL ROBSON

Cover by GARY FRANK

Promo Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 1/22

CAPTAIN AMERICA & VOLSTAGG #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale 2/26

NICK FURY VS. FIN FANG FOOM #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale March

HULK & DOCTOR STRANGE #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale May

GHOST RIDER VS. GALACTUS #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale June

SPIDER-MAN VS. DOCTOR OCTOPUS #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale June