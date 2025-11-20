Marvel Comics Is Taking The X-Men Back To School With X-MEN UNITED Series (But It WON'T Be The X-Mansion)

Next March, X-Men United, a bold new ongoing X-Men series by Eve L. Ewing and Tiago Palma, reopens the door to the X-Men's school for mutantkind. However, it's going to look a little different this time...

By JoshWilding - Nov 20, 2025 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Next March, the X-Men come together to build a new way for mutantkind to thrive in X-Men United. The previously-teased series, part of the line's upcoming "Shadows of Tomorrow" era, will be written by Eve L. Ewing, following her acclaimed work on Exceptional X-Men, and illustrated by Tiago Palma, the rising star who made his Marvel Comics debut earlier this year in New Avengers.

The ambitious series unites the entire X-tapestry—from different generations, factions, and eras—under one, eXciting initiative, turning the classic concept of a school for mutants on its head with the introduction of Graymatter Lane in place of the X-Mansion and Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

Founded by Emma Frost and with faculty including Wolverine, Magneto, Beast, Rogue and Storm and guest instructors from throughout the Marvel Universe, Graymatter Lane is more than simply an academy—it’s the central hub for mutant interaction across the world and beyond.

This venture is said to represent a bold undertaking that requires all hands on deck, but not all of the X-Men are ready to embrace the idea of another mutant institute for higher learning. Here's the official description for X-Men United:

WELCOME TO GRAYMATTER LANE... LEARN TO SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE!

"Build a school," Charles Xavier told them, and the X-Men have done so—but in a manner nobody saw coming! Welcome to Graymatter Lane, a place where mutants anywhere in the world can come together in unity to teach one another the skills needed for their survival! With the greatest of the X-Men as teachers and a campus unlike any before seen, it’s the crossroads of the X-Universe as a student body from across the globe works to take mutantkind to the next step in their evolution—and to cope with a brewing threat to all of their number!

"Working on the X-team for the past couple of years has been some of the most fun I've had writing comics ever," Ewing said. "The idea for Graymatter Lane was a collective one, from lots of writers in a room brainstorming, and it's so cool because the psychic space allows for things to be weirder and more surreal, while still building on the classic Xavier's School energy we've all loved for decades."

Palma added, "Unreal! That’s how I would sum up the feeling of working on this new chapter of X-Men. And what an honor to get the chance to design the new Graymatter Lane campus. Loved the freedom to really play around with different shapes and super trippy ideas for such an iconic space for the group."

X-Men United #1 will feature connecting covers by Stefano Caselli and is the very piece used at New York Comic Con to announce the X-Men's Shadows of Tomorrow era. You can take a closer look at that below. 

image host

X-MEN UNITED #1
Written by EVE L. EWING
Art by TIAGO PALMA
Connecting Covers A & B by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 3/11

PLANET OF THE APES VS. FANTASTIC FOUR Comic Will Feature The FIRST Crossover Between The Two Franchises
Marvel Comics Celebrates 60 Years Of The King Of Wakanda In February's BLACK PANTHER ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
TK420
TK420 - 11/20/2025, 5:26 PM
Eve Ewing is still around?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/21/2025, 3:56 AM
@TK420 - I'll give you thirty cool points if you can show a picture of her father....
cham2119
cham2119 - 11/20/2025, 5:27 PM
This bold undertaking sounds like the same old corporate symmetry bullshit to me
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/20/2025, 5:34 PM
@cham2119 - Hogwarts meets JLU.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/20/2025, 5:28 PM

With all the sh!tty comics they've put out over the last 3 years, maybe they're sending them to clown college.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 11/20/2025, 5:43 PM
It's good they try different things or things would get boring.
DenvertheDino
DenvertheDino - 11/20/2025, 6:05 PM
Another new X-Men series. The current one is unreadable garbage. Then again, X-Men has been mostly unreadable for years already.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/20/2025, 6:37 PM
Kinda hope we get a show like this next to the movies in the next saga. The X-Men movies can focus on the main team, while a companion show focuses on the younger heroes.
50ftNerd
50ftNerd - 11/21/2025, 4:23 AM
Emma Frost heading up a school for young mutants…?

Why is this book not called Generation X like it was 30 years ago??

