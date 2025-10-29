Marvel Comics Launching New PUNISHER Ongoing Series Ahead Of Big Screen Return In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

Marvel Comics has just confirmed that Frank Castle will return in a new ongoing comic book series next year, perfect timing with The Punisher Special Presentation and Spider-Man: Brand New Day both on the way in 2026.

Following the success of Punisher: Red Band #1, writer Benjamin Percy takes his work on the iconic character to the next level in Punisher #1 in February. The new ongoing series will be illustrated by José Luis Soares.

Revealed earlier today by Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski at the Lucca Comics & Games festival in Italy, the series finds Frank, still dealing with the events of the Red Band series, waging a new war against criminals, including a resurfaced Jigsaw, one of the character's most terrifying, twisted foes.

Here's the official description for Punisher #1:

CRIME’S WORST NIGHTMARE RETURNS! As unflinching and uncompromising as ever, Frank Castle’s memory is damaged, and he’s hunting for answers and criminals alike! He’ll get more than he bargained for of both when the notorious and bloodthirsty JIGSAW returns...with THE PUNISHER dead in his sights!

"Punisher: Red Band was a new beginning for Frank Castle—and an unrelenting assault," Percy said today. "The book was polybagged, because it was a biohazard, dripping with blood. Now that you know we aren't fooling around, we're entering a new phase of storytelling that will serve both as a continuation of Red Band and a fresh start for new readers."

He added, "I'm joined in the dark alleys and rusting warehouses of New York by José Luis on pencils and Oren Junior on inks,” he continued. “Jose is stretching his incredible art in a new direction, channeling all the grit and scars and shadows you'd expect from Frank's cracked-window view of the world."

"You'll be amazed and disturbed by the grounding detail and physical menace and brutal action he's bringing to this story. And who better to cast as our villain—in a story about Frank picking up the broken, jagged pieces of himself—than one of the greatest Marvel baddies: Jigsaw. Get ready. This is gonna hurt."

The Punisher has had mixed fortunes with ongoing series, but with so much in store for the character on the live-action front next year, this does feel like a good time to take another swing at it.

Check out David Marquez's Punisher #1 cover below and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.

PUNISHER #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 2/25