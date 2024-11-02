Marvel Comics Reveals ULTIMATE UNIVERSE's Nick Fury Along With A First Look At ULTIMATE WOLVERINE

This December, Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 will see Ultimates writer Deniz Camp, artist Jonas Scharf and upcoming Ultimate Wolverine creative team Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio set the stage for the next year of Ultimate storytelling.

Today, you can check out all the covers for the highly-anticipated issue and get a sneak peek at both stories, each of which adds a major new player in the Ultimate Universe tapestry: Wolverine and Nick Fury.

Among the covers are a group of variants where regular Ultimate series cover artists - Marcho Checchetto (Ultimate Spider-Man), Stefano Caselli (Ultimate Black Panther), Peach Momoko (Ultimate X-Men), and Dike Ruan (Ultimates) - traded off and brought their skills to characters from each other's series.

Also included is a terrifying depiction of the Maker by comic book legend Frank Miller, one-sixth of an epic connecting cover by Josemaria Casanovas that will run across all Ultimate titles, and a spoiler variant cover spotlighting Ultimate Wolverine’s first appearance by the character’s future series artist Alessandro Cappuccio.

In never-before-seen preview pages, we get a glimpse behind the curtain as Nick Fury’s role in the Maker’s world order is revealed. With their master’s return imminent, the Maker’s Council convene to discuss the sudden rise of superheroes determined to bring hope to their corrupt universe.

Since the Ultimate Universe began, we've learned more and more about its twisted origins, and now Deniz Camp and Jonas Scharf reveal some of its darkest truths yet. Plus, we'll meet the Maker’s ultimate weapon, the Winter Soldier, in a prelude to Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio’s Ultimate Wolverine, the newest ongoing Ultimate series launching next January.

On crafting the issue, Camp said, "With Ultimate Universe: One Year In, my goals were simple: Create an entryway for new readers into the Ultimate Universe; reward longtime readers, especially those who have wanted more connective tissue between the Ultimate books; and set the stage for the next year of stories, as we build towards the return of the Maker."

"All this while telling a complete and satisfying one-issue story from the bad guys’ point of view! It's going to be dark, it's going to be kind of cruel, and, thanks to Jonas Scharf, it's going to be beautiful."

Check out all the artwork below and stay tuned for more on Ultimate Universe: One Year In as we have it.

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CHRIS CONDON

Art by JONAS SCHARF & ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Spoiler Variant Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER

On Sale 12/11