Marvel Comics Reveals X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION Final Issues As Upcoming Future-Set Event Concludes

On October 1, the next chapter of mutant history will be explored in Age of Revelation, an X-Men event that takes the Marvel Universe 10 years into a future where Doug Ramsey, the Heir of Apocalypse, reigns over a new mutant utopia while the rest of the world is ravaged—and mutated—by the mysterious X-Virus.

Tragic fates, strange alliances, and bold turns await your favourite X-Men and Marvel heroes in all-new series launches—including a radical transformation of the entire current X-line.

Age of Revelation kicks off in X-Men: Age of Revelation Overture #1, a one-shot by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman. From there, experience this new future in an interwoven saga told across 16 three-issue series, along with a one-shot anthology.

Each Age of Revelation limited series will conclude in December, followed by X-Men Age of Revelation Finale #1, a special one-shot that delivers the explosive conclusion to the event and reveals the startling impact it’ll have on present-day X-Men storytelling.

Marvel Comics' Tom Brevoort said, "Going into January and beyond, we’re kind of in the shadow of tomorrow, where the events going forward will all kind of live in the umbra of these events that we have just witnessed. We’ve just seen things that have happened to all these characters 10 years down the line. And as far as we’re approaching this, these are all legitimate futures. This isn’t a what-if world."

"These things exist, as far as even the present-day characters are concerned. So, you’ll see a certain amount of reflectivity in what happens," he continued. "You’ll also see us start to launch a bunch of new projects in January, with more in February and March as we restock the line again and have a bunch of new things. We’ll spotlight some characters that haven’t been spotlighted in a while and reshuffle the deck."

You can check out what's to come in the final instalments of Age of Revelation below.

"I have plotted the way forward for this species. For this world. For all of us. I do not do this out of anger, but of love. I do not do this for love of power, but hatred of it. I was charged with ensuring the survival of the fittest. I am ensuring the survival of everyone." – Revelation

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION FINALE #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 12/31

ASSASSINATION PROCLAMATION! X YEARS LATER, against all odds and with heavy losses, the X-Men reach Philadelphia, the capital of the Revelation Territories. But this is deep enemy territory, and the much-reduced X-Men will require significant allies in order to realize their objective: the assassination of Revelation, made all the more crucial by his true scheme coming to light!

AMAZING X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

On Sale 12/3

SUPERNOVA! X YEARS LATER, Carol Danvers, bearing the heavy weight of the cosmic name Binary and feeling the godlike power of the Phoenix Force coursing through her body, now stands face-to-face with the enemy who has come to annihilate everything Carol holds dear! At her lowest ebb, will Carol manage to hold back the destruction, or will she go supernova…and take it all with her?!

BINARY #3 (OF 3)

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by GIADA BELVISO

Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

On Sale 12/3

RAID ON ARAKKO! X YEARS LATER, Sabretooth stalks Arakko, home of Apocalypse! Don’t miss this key turning point in Revelation’s plan, as Laura must choose between family and fealty…with deadly results.

LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #3 (OF 3)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by VALENTINA PINTI

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

On Sale 12/3

EVERYBODY DIES! X YEARS LATER, all your heroes are dead! Did you think we were JOKING? This is one of the only books where we can get away with it, so, of course, we are killing EVERYONE! But do you want to see how it all goes down? Of COURSE you do! So put your hands out in December and let your retailer put a copy of LONGSHOTS in your grubby little mitts! Oh, you ARE a retailer? Well, get to ordering! There are a bunch of feral fans waiting at your doors demanding this book! Look out! They’re busting down the glass!

LONGSHOTS #3 (OF 3)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by ALAN ROBINSON

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

On Sale 12/3

NO HEART. NO HOPE. NO FUTURE. X YEARS LATER, the Iron King reigns supreme – and time is running out. Emma Frost must risk everything to reach the man she once loved. Devastation in the future is guaranteed, but can a desperate gambit save the past?

IRON & FROST #3 (OF 3)

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

Cover by RYAN BROWN

On Sale 12/10

CHAPTER THREE: THE DEVOURER! X YEARS LATER, as a result of the actions of Rogue and Storm, an ancient evil has been let loose upon the world. Sorcerers are meeting their brutal ends. Magical defenses from Doctor Doom, Daimon Hellstrom, the Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange and many Marvel mystics prove futile. With the help of the disgraced sorcerer Daniel Drumm (Doctor Voodoo’s ghost twin brother, who died in his very first appearance), Rogue and Storm will face the ancient evil one final time.

ROGUE STORM #3 (OF 3)

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by ROLAND BOSCHI

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

On Sale 12/10

SIX AGAINST THE WORD. X YEARS LATER, Sinister’s Six have caught the attention of Revelation himself! Can this group of scrappers and thieves fight their way out of this? And what are Mr. Sinister’s true intentions for them?

SINISTER’S SIX #3 (OF 3)

Written by DAVID MARQUEZ

Art by RAFAEL LOUREIRO

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 12/10

ATLANTIS UNDER SEIGE! X YEARS LATER, a grief-stricken Gambit has a mission to recover and recall several unwilling X-Men who have left the mutant life to face a creature of nightmares that can doom them all! It’s the return of several beloved mutants (and a few less beloved), coming back to try to contain the unimaginable army of the undead that threatens both Atlantis and the surface world!

UNBREAKABLE X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art and Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 12/10

YOU CAN’T STAY A KID FOREVER. X YEARS LATER, Quentin Quire discovers exactly what he’s created for Revelation. Has Kid Omega become a throwback? Or does the age of Omega Kids need to end?

OMEGA KIDS #3 (OF 3)

Written by TONY FLEECS

Art by ANDRÉS GENOLET

Cover by ROD REIS

On Sale 12/17

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS…SPIN! X YEARS LATER, when push comes to X-Gene-infected, monster-riddled, post-apocalyptic wasteland, who does a Radioactive Spider-Man have a greater responsibility toward, the people of NYC or the people he loves most in the world?! EX-Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider know the answer – and they’ll go THROUGH Peter Parker to do the right thing!

RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 3)

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 12/17

LAST WOLVERINE STANDING! X YEARS LATER, Wolverine has tracked down Logan. But when student meets teacher on the field of battle, who will remain standing as the Last Wolverine? A heartbreaking tale of betrayal and broken promises, this issue will remain a touchstone in Wolverine storytelling!

THE LAST WOLVERINE #3 (OF 3)

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR

Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

On Sale 12/17

THE END? X YEARS LATER, Revelation’s court is in an uproar as plots are revealed and betrayals laid bare. But the greatest betrayal of all is yet to come, and the world will never be the same.

X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #3 (OF 3)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 12/17

RACE AGAINST TIME! X YEARS LATER, the Fenris Twins have cornered Cloak, and it’s not looking good. Dagger has one final card to play, but using it could tear our heroes – and what’s left of the fabric of reality – apart for good…

CLOAK OR DAGGER #3 (OF 3)

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Art by LORENZO TAMMETTA

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

On Sale 12/24

TARGET: DARKCHILD! X YEARS LATER, Melee, Bronze, Rift, Colossus, Ms. Marvel and the crew of the Dragonfly face Darkchild herself. She wants something they have, and she has something they want. But just when they need to band together most, their group of insurgents is being torn apart by lies and deception. Will they escape with their lives or be swallowed by the whims of the Limbo Lands?

EXPATRIATE X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art and Cover by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

On Sale 12/24

THE PROMISED LAND! X YEARS LATER, Wade Wilson and Fearless reach their goal. But will the Expatriate X-Men complete their mission or fall to the uncontrollable urges of Undeadpool?

UNDEADPOOL #3 (OF 3)

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by E.M. GIST

On Sale 12/24

IF EARTH’S MIGHTIEST CAN’T STOP THIS WAR, NO ONE WINS! X YEARS LATER, the clock is ticking to save the human and mutant worlds alike! What has reawakened a technological apocalypse? And can the X-Vengers put a stop to it while fending off both Revelation and President Sam Wilson?

X-VENGERS #3 (OF 3)

Written by JASON LOO

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

On Sale 12/24