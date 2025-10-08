Marvel Comics Unleashes New Covers, Interior Artwork, And Story Details For HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING Series

Hulk: Smash Everything, an awe-inspiring new epic from the minds of writer Ryan North (One World Under Doom, Fantastic Four) and artist Vincenzo Carratù (Psylocke, Dracula: Blood Hunt) kicks off this December.

The five-issue limited series sees Hulk on a riotous rampage across time and space. Tremendous trials await, each demonstrating Hulk’s outrageous strength like never before as the green goliath overpowers everything and anything—from fellow heroes to magnificent creatures to cosmic forces.

The breathtaking battles will escalate wildly across the series until all that’s left standing is The Hulk. Today, you can check out a special preview of this wild new series, along with all the covers for the debut issue and details on Hulk: Smash Everything #2.

Here's the official description for both issues:

A GUARANTEED SMASH HIT! Is Hulk really the strongest there is? Sure, he’s stronger than most PEOPLE...but is he really stronger than EVERYTHING? Dinosaurs? Planets? Gravity? Cosmic forces? Find out here because when we say Hulk takes on all-comers in this new saga, we really mean it! It’s non-stop action in the classic mighty Marvel manner! Then stay tuned for HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING #2, on sale in January, where HULK SMASHES HISTORY! Pencils down, True Believers, and pay attention to this next history lesson! For centuries, scholars believed dinosaurs to be among some of the fiercest creatures to ever roam Earth during its prehistoric age – until HULK arrived...Pangea? Evolution? Forget it! History as we know it is about to get SMASHED!

"The pitch for this story was to take Hulk and put him in some situations he hasn’t been in before – situations in which even he would find himself challenged to smash – and then, to survive that smashing," North recently revealed. "We got to take the story to some wild places – places that are being drawn in astounding detail by Vincenzo."

The Fantastic Four scribe added, "I am really looking forward to seeing people’s reactions, especially to the last page of the first issue."

Below, you can check out four covers, including pieces by superstars Adam Kubert, Adi Granov, Paulo Siqueira and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Luciano Vecchio, along with never-before-seen interior artwork. Stay tuned for more on Hulk: Smash Everything as we have it.