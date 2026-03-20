MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: BRAND NEW BEACH DAY Will See Marvel's Heroes Show Off Their Beach Bods This July

Last summer, the Marvel Swimsuit Special, an iconic '90s comic one-shot, made its long-awaited return in Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1. Unsurprisingly, it was a success, and things will get even hotter this July with Marvel Swimsuit Special: Brand New Beach Day #1.

The all-new one-shot is packed with tongue-in-cheek stories and gorgeous pinups of Marvel heroes from some of today's top artists, including Pasqual Ferry, Valerio Schiti, Dan Panosian, Javier Garrón, Carmen Carnero, and many, many more.

Here's the official description for the comic, along with a breakdown of what to expect:

Get YOUR SUPER HERO BEACH BODS READY! You asked for it, so you’ve got it – Marvel Swimsuit Special is back again! And this time, we’re holding nothing back! In addition to stunning pinup art, Marvel Swimsuit Special: Brand New Beach Day #1 will include four fun, zany, half-naked stories from across the Marvel Universe: No one skips the gym here! Hulk, She-Hulk, Doc Samson and new hero Powerlift break a sweat in a story by Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man).

This is how you throw a party in Atlantis! Namor hosts the most epic beach party you’ve ever seen in a story by Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki).

No one brings the heat like the X-Men! See mutants—of all shapes and sizes—hit the beach in Rainbow Rowell’s story that proves how nothing looks better than self-confidence!

And the adrenaline really gets pumping in a beach slasher tale starring Spider-Man by Anthony Oliveria (Avengers Academy)!

The title appears to be a play on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the upcoming Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios blockbuster heading to theaters this July. Marvel Comics is also releasing Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a five-issue limited series—with the potential to become an ongoing—from Dan Slott.

The Marvel Swimsuit Special was originally published by Marvel Comics from 1991 to 1995. A parody of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the series features pin-ups of Marvel Comics characters in swimwear, and has been the subject of both criticism and praise over the years.

Check out covers by J. Scott Campbell and John Romita Jr. below, and keep an eye out for more news about the Marvel Swimsuit Special: Brand New Beach Day #1 in the weeks ahead.