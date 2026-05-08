DC Studios' Deathstroke & Bane Movie May Have Found Its Director (And They Have DC Experience)

DC Studios' Deathstroke & Bane Movie May Have Found Its Director (And They Have DC Experience)

First revealed as being in the works in September 2024, DC Studios' Deathstroke & Bane movie is finally taking shape, and James Gunn has his eye on a filmmaker with experience in the DCU.

News
By JoshWilding - May 08, 2026 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Deathstroke
Source: Deadline

In September 2024, the news broke that DC Studios was developing a Deathstroke & Bane team-up movie from Captain America: Brave New World and Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton. 

For fans of the iconic villains, it was considered an exciting development. We haven't heard much about the project since, though some fans argued at the time that it was a little odd for James Gunn and Peter Safran to seemingly prioritise those two over the likes of Batman and Wonder Woman. 

While The Brave and the Bold remains in limbo, a Wonder Woman movie is being fast-tracked, so that's something. As for Deathstroke & Bane, Deadline has just shared a huge update on where things stand with this unlikely pairing. 

According to the trade, Greg Mottola is the current frontrunner to helm the movie. Others are in the mix, but it's still early days for the project. DC Studios doesn't even have a script at this stage, "and no contracts have been papered yet as the project continues to remain in development."

Mottola is no stranger to the DCU, having helmed the second and third episodes ("A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird" and "Another Rick Up My Sleeve") of Peacemaker Season 2 for HBO Max. He's also an executive producer and director on Peacock's The Miniature Wife, and counts Adventureland, Superbad, and The Daytrippers among his credits. 

Two years ago, it was suggested that Deathstroke and Bane may not necessarily be the movie's leads. While some posited that they might be the lead villains in the Teen Titans feature we know Supergirl and Wonder Woman scribe Ana Nogueira briefly worked on, Secret Six was also thrown around as a likely possibility. 

In the 2010s, Joe Manganiello's version of Slade was being lined up for a huge role in the DCEU. The villain was set to learn Batman's secret identity in Justice League's post-credits scene—courtesy of Lex Luthor—setting the stage for him to hunt down Bruce Wayne in the pre-Robert Pattinson version of The Batman

That all changed when Ben Affleck decided not to direct and star in the movie, leading to Joss Whedon's Justice League showing Slade Wilson being enlisted in Luthor's "Injustice Society" instead. Despite the change, there were eventually rumblings about a Deathstroke spin-off helmed by The Raid's Gareth Evans.

Manganiello suited up as Deathstroke for a handful of Knightmare sequences in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, while he's repeatedly expressed an interest in reprising the role in the new DCU several times, the actor has confirmed the door is closed on any sort of return. 

Bane was born in the fictional Caribbean prison of Peña Duro, where he was forced to serve a life sentence from birth. Using a drug called Venom to enhance his physical power, his most iconic feat came when he "broke the Bat."

Deathstroke, a.k.a. Slade Wilson, is a highly skilled mercenary and assassin who gained enhanced strength, agility, and intelligence through a government experiment. Known for his tactical genius and expert combat skills, he's targeted many heroes over the years, including Batman and the Teen Titans.

Stay tuned for updates on Deathstroke & Bane as we have them. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Joe Manganiello Revives Deathstroke Hype With Snyder Cut Scene - Is He Teasing A Comeback?
Related:

JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Joe Manganiello Revives Deathstroke Hype With Snyder Cut Scene - Is He Teasing A Comeback?
RUMOR: DC Studios Is Closing In On An Actor To Play DEATHSTROKE In The DCU
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: DC Studios Is Closing In On An Actor To Play DEATHSTROKE In The DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/8/2026, 3:48 PM
Keep ignoring the JSA, Legionnaires, Infinitors, Time Masters, Outsiders etc for whatever the hell these villain team ups are. Way to go.

The director having a role in the most underwhelming sophomore Season of a DCTV series is neither inspiring.

Whatever.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/8/2026, 4:07 PM
@NinnesMBC - I've never read any Infinity Inc comics. Any recommendations?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2026, 4:24 PM
@NinnesMBC - certainly an odd team up choice (unless it’s secretly like a Secret Six movie or something) aswell as unexpected possible director choice even though I personally did think Peacemaker S2 was solid for the most part.

Also besides the JSA (and maybe the Legionnaires and Outsiders), wouldn’t people complain if Gunn did focus on those other more obscure teams too?.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/8/2026, 3:49 PM
"DC Studios doesn't even have a script at this stage, "and no contracts have been papered yet as the project continues to remain in development."

LOL throwaway convos are now considered relevant

Gunn: Hey, what do you think about Deathstroke and Bane, to do a full movie on?
Motola: I mean, maybe, not sure honestly.

DEADLINE: Greg Mottola High On The List For DC’s Deathstroke & Bane Movie – The Dish.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 5/8/2026, 3:52 PM
I'm not really sure why Slade would need to go to Bane for help unless his contract is within 500 yards of a high school.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/8/2026, 3:53 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - It's not 2034 yet, GTFO!!!!
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 5/8/2026, 4:01 PM
@Irregular - I'm from the future. This movie wins the Oscar for best supporting actress. Tara Markov's moving speech on why Slade isn't such a bad guy and maybe people should forgive him for the things he tweeted in 2009 brought the whole theater to tears.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/8/2026, 4:05 PM
@Irregular - User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 5/8/2026, 3:54 PM
What on earth is he doing
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/8/2026, 3:57 PM
These two literally haven't met in the comics. This isn't based on anything from the source material, just like Peacemaker and Creature Commandos. They'll have all-new personalities and character motivations that are entirely original and based on nothing. They may wear their costumes for a total of 20 minutes, and it won't have anything related to an overarching narrative for the universe.

That being said, this will never actually be released.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/8/2026, 3:58 PM
What an ABSOLUTELY UNDERWHLEMING choice for a director if this is true.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/8/2026, 3:58 PM
This universe is all over the place; it seems like projects are randomly picked out of a hat.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 5/8/2026, 4:02 PM
@TheJok3r - If Gunn is to be believed, projects are being greenlit based on one criteria only....whether or not it's good. Thats why it feels random.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 5/8/2026, 4:02 PM
@TheJok3r - And next up... *reaches into hat* a movie where Dick Grayson isn't Robin... and he's a puppet... Am I reading this right?
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 5/8/2026, 3:58 PM
If there was EVER a film that screamed Zack Snyder, it's the testosterone fueled snotbubble of Bane and Deathstroke beating the cake out of each other for 100 minutes.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 5/8/2026, 4:09 PM
@BackwardGalaxy - After Snyder's comments regarding what his Batman solo movie would look like, I'm not sure I want to see Bane and Deathstroke beat each other's cakes...
xstryker
xstryker - 5/8/2026, 4:00 PM
Don’t really feel any particular need to see a live action villain protagonist movie.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/8/2026, 4:11 PM
Breaking News:

People who shit in the toilet and don't wipe carefully get shit streaks on their undies.

The trades have gotten worse than before! Literally will make an article with just about anything these days.

Join the Alliance. The only Alliance that matters.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 5/8/2026, 4:18 PM
I get that this site is about comic stuff, but it’s insanely funny to throw in “this guy directed Superbad” as a little aside in the article. Even putting Adventureland before that is such a choice 😭
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/8/2026, 4:19 PM
I'm all in on this DCU, but this seems bizarre as [frick] lol
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 5/8/2026, 4:30 PM
Hope, it wont be a kiddy buddy comedy.
Biggums
Biggums - 5/8/2026, 4:37 PM
Hopefully no funny avantgarde accent. Bane, that is
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/8/2026, 4:39 PM
What in the ever loving slop?
hainesy
hainesy - 5/8/2026, 4:46 PM
Why does the DCU do projects like this? Clayface and Batman villain team up before the actual Batman? Look, I liked Superman a lot. It wasn't perfect, but set a good tone. Justice League is in too recent memory and the Flash sucked, but make a Green Arrow movie or something.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder