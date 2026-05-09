Bane And Deathstroke: Another Director Is Reportedly In The Mix To Helm DCU Supervillain Team-Up Movie

Back in 2024, the trades reported that a "Bane and Deathstroke" project was in development at DC Studios. Details were sparse at the time, but Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton was said to be working on the script.

We assumed the movie must have been put on the back burner, but earlier this week, we learned that Superbad director Greg Mottola was being eyed to helm. The filmmaker has also directed a couple of episodes of Peacemaker season 2.

Mottolo hasn't landed the gig just yet, however, and The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider has revealed that Ilya Naishuller (Nobody, Harcore Henry) is also in the mix.

Both characters have previously appeared on the big screen, with Tom Hardy playing Bane in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, and Joe Manganiello making a (very) brief appearance as ruthless mercenary Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, in the post-credits scene of Joss Whedon's theatrically-released Justice League movie.

Dave Bautista has often expressed interest in playing Bane, so it'll be interesting to see if he gets in touch with his old friend and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn now that the character is set to make his DCU debut.

Whether these villains will be teaming up to take on an even bigger threat or facing off against each other remains to be seen, but we're sure they will clash beforehand, even if they do ultimately put their differences aside. There were rumors that the project might actually be a Secret Six movie, but we won't know for sure until more details are disclosed.

We assume the plan is for one or both of these bad guys to come up against the DCU's new take on Batman at some point, possibly even in the planned The Brave and The Bold movie.

What do you make of this news? Let us know in the comments section down below.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the Brave and the Bold movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."