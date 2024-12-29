DEATHSTROKE/BANE Rumor Reveals Whether Joe Manganiello Will Return As Slade Wilson For DCU Team-Up

DEATHSTROKE/BANE Rumor Reveals Whether Joe Manganiello Will Return As Slade Wilson For DCU Team-Up

With DC Studios plotting a unique team-up with a Deathstroke/Bane movie, a new rumour reveals whether Justice League star Joe Manganiello is being lined up to reprise his DCEU role as Slade Wilson...

By JoshWilding - Dec 29, 2024 06:12 AM EST
There was a time when Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke was being lined up for a huge role in the DCEU. Original plans called for the villain to learn Batman's secret identity in Justice League's post-credits scene (courtesy of Lex Luthor), setting the stage for him to hunt down Bruce Wayne in the pre-Robert Pattinson version of The Batman

That all changed when Ben Affleck decided not to direct the movie, leading to Joss Whedon's Justice League showing Slade Wilson being enlisted to the "Injustice Society" instead. Despite the change, there were later rumblings about a Deathstroke spin-off helmed by The Raid's Gareth Evans.

In September, the trades reported that DC Studios had tapped Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton to pen a Deathstroke/Bane team-up movie. Many have wondered whether it's really a Secret Six project and James Gunn has confirmed on multiple occasions that he has plans for DC's Terminator. 

It's been a while since we've had an update on this movie but, according to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "Joe Manganiello is 100% not coming back as Deathstroke. For the Deathstroke/Bane movie they are looking to cast a new actor for the role."

The hope was that Manganiello might get a second chance; like Channing Tatum as Gambit, he never got a chance to properly play a character he loves. However, his ties to the DCEU are likely too much for DC Studios to ignore. 

As well as being forever linked to Justice League's baffling - reshot - post-credits scene, the Spider-Man star suited up as Deathstroke for a handful of Knightmare sequences in Zack Snyder's Justice League

While Manganiello has shared his interest in reprising the role in the new DCU several times, it was back in February that he suggested his time as the character was definitely at an end. 

"James [Gunn] is my buddy, and James and I had a conversation about it because Jim Lee over at DC Comics wanted me to create a graphic novel series based on the screenplay that I wrote for the Deathstroke origin film," he explained.

"When they were dismantling the DCEU, that went to the wayside as well," Manganiello continued. "Jim read it, and wanted it to be a graphic novel series, but no one could assure me that, if it garnered the attention of directors and producers, that I couldn't be attached. So I had to let it go. James Gunn was just like, 'Let it go.'"

Who do you think should play the DCU's Deathstroke?

TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 12/29/2024, 6:39 AM
He was good in the role
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/29/2024, 6:42 AM
They really were wasting his time
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/29/2024, 6:42 AM
they better not be wasting his time. joker 2 and sony proved that you don't need the hero in order to make a great film story, a DEATHSTROKE/BANE buddy cop film could work
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/29/2024, 6:49 AM
@harryba11zack - right? Bring back Joe, bring back Tom Hardys Bane... have them team up against Ferrel's Penguin. Throw in The Rhino
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/29/2024, 7:06 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Bring back CIA
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/29/2024, 6:47 AM
They need someone with comedic chops
Batmangina
Batmangina - 12/29/2024, 6:55 AM
Let's relive that 90 seconds where the DCEU was comic accurate...FOREVER!!!

OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 12/29/2024, 7:00 AM
If you see a 'wether' in the title, there's gonna be a 'no' in the article
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/29/2024, 7:18 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - yup. Think even though titles don't reveal anything, from the way they're phrased we can often know the answer
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 12/29/2024, 7:06 AM
"Joe Manganiello is 100% not coming back as Deathstroke. For the Deathstroke/Bane movie they are looking to cast a new actor for the role."

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/29/2024, 7:19 AM
That's not a rumour. We already knew that, so no points for this scooper. Manganiello himself said Gunn told him he had to let it go. I kinda hope that changes though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/29/2024, 7:22 AM
Well , duh lol.

Manganiello seemed fine from what we had seen of him in the role and while I do feel bad for him that he never properly got to play a character he seemed genuinely so invested , he also wasn’t a choice that particularly excited me either so I’m cool with moving on from him personally.

My pick would be Timothy Olyphant.

Anyway , this movie feels somewhat random as a team up but I also can’t help but be intrigued by it aswell (especially if it’s Secret Six).
Cap1
Cap1 - 12/29/2024, 7:28 AM
How is debunking a rumour considered a rumour? Is this not the polar opposite of a rumour?

