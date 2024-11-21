DEATHSTROKE: James Gunn Confirms Plans For Slade Wilson In The DCU

Back in September, we got word that two of the Dark Knight's most formidable foes are set to forces for a new live-action DCU movie, with a Bane and Deathstroke project officially in development at DC Studios.

Details were few and far between and no director was attached at the time, but Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton was said to be working on the script.

A follow-up report suggested that other characters might also appear, as it wasn't clear whether Bane and Deathstroke "would be the central figures of the project." This led to speculation that it could actually be another supervillain team-up, possibly even a Secret Six movie.

James Gunn never actually commented on the report, but he has now confirmed that plans are in place to introduce Slade Wilson (at least) to the DCU at some point.

This doesn't necessarily mean that the Bane and Deathstroke film is a reality, as Wilson might well be introduced as the antagonist in the planned Teen Titans movie.

Both characters have previously appeared on the big screen, with Tom Hardy playing Bane in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, and Joe Manganiello making a (very) brief appearance as ruthless mercenary Deathstroke in the post-credits scene of Joss Whedon's theatrically-released Justice League movie.

Whether these villains will be teaming up to take on an even bigger threat or facing-off against each other remains to be seen, but we're sure they will clash beforehand even if they do ultimately put their differences aside.

We assume the plan is for one or both of these bad guys to come up against the DCU's new take on Batman at some point, possibly even in the planned The Brave and The Bold movie.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the Brave and the Bold movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."