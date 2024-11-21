DEATHSTROKE: James Gunn Confirms Plans For Slade Wilson In The DCU

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that plans are in place to introduce villainous mercenary Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, in the DCU...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 21, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Deathstroke

Back in September, we got word that two of the Dark Knight's most formidable foes are set to forces for a new live-action DCU movie, with a Bane and Deathstroke project officially in development at DC Studios.

Details were few and far between and no director was attached at the time, but Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton was said to be working on the script.

A follow-up report suggested that other characters might also appear, as it wasn't clear whether Bane and Deathstroke "would be the central figures of the project." This led to speculation that it could actually be another supervillain team-up, possibly even a Secret Six movie.

James Gunn never actually commented on the report, but he has now confirmed that plans are in place to introduce Slade Wilson (at least) to the DCU at some point.

This doesn't necessarily mean that the Bane and Deathstroke film is a reality, as Wilson might well be introduced as the antagonist in the planned Teen Titans movie.

Both characters have previously appeared on the big screen, with Tom Hardy playing Bane in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, and Joe Manganiello making a (very) brief appearance as ruthless mercenary Deathstroke in the post-credits scene of Joss Whedon's theatrically-released Justice League movie.

Whether these villains will be teaming up to take on an even bigger threat or facing-off against each other remains to be seen, but we're sure they will clash beforehand even if they do ultimately put their differences aside.

We assume the plan is for one or both of these bad guys to come up against the DCU's new take on Batman at some point, possibly even in the planned The Brave and The Bold movie.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the Brave and the Bold movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2024, 12:47 PM
Deathstroke is one of those villains that deserves their own movie.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/21/2024, 12:54 PM
@SonOfAGif - I still kinda hope Joe M. could still be Slade. Such untapped potential.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/21/2024, 12:47 PM

Wow. There's a bold statement he won't have to back up for at least 5 years.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 12:49 PM
Cool!!.

Timothy Olyphant please.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/21/2024, 12:53 PM
He should be both a main villain player and a constant DISRUPTOR who appears in a number of different DC films (if it makes sense). He's a merc after all and you could craft him as a gun-for-hire who is an agitator and executor for whomever needs his services.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/21/2024, 12:55 PM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 11/21/2024, 1:12 PM
I could see the team behind John Wick doing a stand alone film which could be epic. But knowing James Gunn he will likely be a stand up comedian who defeats his opponents in dancing competitions.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2024, 1:15 PM
@Forthas - hard to say marvel had other movies tv shows had over used comedy James Gunn had no part of
Forthas
Forthas - 11/21/2024, 1:19 PM
@dragon316 - But James Gunn started the trend of infusing slapstick comedy that people erroneously saw as a green light to reproduce culminating in Thor Love and Thunder. There is a reason why The Suicide Squad flopped!
xfan320
xfan320 - 11/21/2024, 1:17 PM
Teen Titans movie

