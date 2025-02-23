RUMOR: DC Studios Is Closing In On An Actor To Play DEATHSTROKE In The DCU

According to a new rumour, DC Studios is closing in on an actor to play the DCU's Slade Wilson/Deathstroke and an announcement could be made any week now. You can find more details on The Terminator here!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 23, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Deathstroke

In September, the trades revealed that DC Studios had tapped Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton to pen a Deathstroke/Bane team-up movie.

Many have wondered whether it's secretly a Secret Six project, though James Gunn has confirmed on multiple occasions that he has plans for DC's Terminator in the DCU. What we don't know is who will play the fan-favourite villain, though Gunn likely has big plans for the character (a team-up with Peacemaker could be fun, while Deathstroke taking on the Teen Titans is a must).

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH"[DC Studios] already have someone in mind to play Deathstroke in the DCU so casting should be not too far [away]."

This is a positive update and one that suggests we'll soon see another major character added to the DCU. How Gunn casts Slade Wilson will be very interesting, particularly as the character has frequently been portrayed as different ages on the page. 

We know actors like Josh Brolin and Timothy Olyphant turned down the chance to play an older Hal Jordan in Lanterns, so perhaps one of them could take on the role of Deathstroke? 

In the 2010s, Joe Manganiello's version of Slade was being lined up for a huge role in the DCEU. The villain was set to learn Batman's secret identity in Justice League's post-credits scene - courtesy of Lex Luthor - setting the stage for him to hunt down Bruce Wayne in the pre-Robert Pattinson version of The Batman

That all changed when Ben Affleck decided not to direct and star in the movie, leading to Joss Whedon's Justice League showing Slade Wilson being enlisted in Luthor's "Injustice Society" instead. Despite the change, there were eventually rumblings about a Deathstroke spin-off helmed by The Raid's Gareth Evans.

Manganiello suited up as Deathstroke for a handful of Knightmare sequences in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, while he's repeatedly expressed an interest in reprising the role in the new DCU several times, the actor has confirmed the door is closed on any sort of return. 

"James [Gunn] is my buddy, and James and I had a conversation about it because Jim Lee over at DC Comics wanted me to create a graphic novel series based on the screenplay that I wrote for the Deathstroke origin film," he explained.

"When they were dismantling the DCEU, that went to the wayside as well," Manganiello continued. "Jim read it, and wanted it to be a graphic novel series, but no one could assure me that, if it garnered the attention of directors and producers, that I couldn't be attached. So I had to let it go. James Gunn was just like, 'Let it go.'"

Who do you think should play the DCU's Deathstroke? Let us know in the comments section. 

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/23/2025, 10:40 AM
[frick] it Matthew McConaughey.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/23/2025, 11:07 AM
@ObserverIO - it would be cooler if he didn't
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/23/2025, 10:41 AM
Still wouldn't mind seeing Joe in the role

User Comment Image
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 2/23/2025, 10:55 AM
One of the bests DC “villains”. Looking forward for this one
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/23/2025, 10:59 AM
One of the coolest characters in comics, hope they don't mess this one up.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/23/2025, 11:03 AM
I don't think this character meshes well with James Gunn's comedic flavor! I would rather see Reeves use him for his version of Batman.


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/23/2025, 11:24 AM
@Forthas - well since YOU feel this way
Repian
Repian - 2/23/2025, 11:04 AM
Zack Snyder as director.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 2/23/2025, 11:31 AM
@Repian - I see we have a comedian in the comments.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/23/2025, 11:04 AM
Another day , another vague ass rumor sigh..

Anyway if true , Josh Brolin would be good as Slade but my personal pick is Timothy Olyphant.

User Comment Image

Also I think we could see him in another project before that supposed team up feature with Bane , perhaps Waller?.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/23/2025, 11:06 AM
Timothy Olyphant are you ready to play a pedophile with sword skills
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 2/23/2025, 11:13 AM
Probably might first appear in Waller then
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/23/2025, 11:14 AM
I wonder if they plan on having Affleck direct his original Batman script, with someone else of course playing Batman. Deathstroke was the villain in that movie, and rumor has it they met with Affleck recently.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/23/2025, 11:24 AM
Idk how things are between them now since he had issues with a comment made by Gunn but I think if they have worked through it then Anson Mount could be another good choice.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/23/2025, 11:28 AM
get wade wilson to play Slade Wilson

User Comment Image

