RUMOR: DC Studios Is Closing In On An Actor To Play DEATHSTROKE In The DCU

In September, the trades revealed that DC Studios had tapped Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton to pen a Deathstroke/Bane team-up movie.

Many have wondered whether it's secretly a Secret Six project, though James Gunn has confirmed on multiple occasions that he has plans for DC's Terminator in the DCU. What we don't know is who will play the fan-favourite villain, though Gunn likely has big plans for the character (a team-up with Peacemaker could be fun, while Deathstroke taking on the Teen Titans is a must).

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "[DC Studios] already have someone in mind to play Deathstroke in the DCU so casting should be not too far [away]."

This is a positive update and one that suggests we'll soon see another major character added to the DCU. How Gunn casts Slade Wilson will be very interesting, particularly as the character has frequently been portrayed as different ages on the page.

We know actors like Josh Brolin and Timothy Olyphant turned down the chance to play an older Hal Jordan in Lanterns, so perhaps one of them could take on the role of Deathstroke?

In the 2010s, Joe Manganiello's version of Slade was being lined up for a huge role in the DCEU. The villain was set to learn Batman's secret identity in Justice League's post-credits scene - courtesy of Lex Luthor - setting the stage for him to hunt down Bruce Wayne in the pre-Robert Pattinson version of The Batman.

That all changed when Ben Affleck decided not to direct and star in the movie, leading to Joss Whedon's Justice League showing Slade Wilson being enlisted in Luthor's "Injustice Society" instead. Despite the change, there were eventually rumblings about a Deathstroke spin-off helmed by The Raid's Gareth Evans.

Manganiello suited up as Deathstroke for a handful of Knightmare sequences in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, while he's repeatedly expressed an interest in reprising the role in the new DCU several times, the actor has confirmed the door is closed on any sort of return.

"James [Gunn] is my buddy, and James and I had a conversation about it because Jim Lee over at DC Comics wanted me to create a graphic novel series based on the screenplay that I wrote for the Deathstroke origin film," he explained.

"When they were dismantling the DCEU, that went to the wayside as well," Manganiello continued. "Jim read it, and wanted it to be a graphic novel series, but no one could assure me that, if it garnered the attention of directors and producers, that I couldn't be attached. So I had to let it go. James Gunn was just like, 'Let it go.'"

Who do you think should play the DCU's Deathstroke? Let us know in the comments section.