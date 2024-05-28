James Gunn Confirms DCU Plans For DEATHSTROKE; Shares Update On Rumored TEEN TITANS Movie

James Gunn Confirms DCU Plans For DEATHSTROKE; Shares Update On Rumored TEEN TITANS Movie James Gunn Confirms DCU Plans For DEATHSTROKE; Shares Update On Rumored TEEN TITANS Movie

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has responded to rumours Teen Titans will begin shooting later this year and appears to confirm that there are plans in the DCU for Slade Wilson/Deathstroke. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - May 28, 2024 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Deathstroke

Back in March, we learned that playwright turned feature scribe Ana Nogueira had been tapped to pen the Teen Titans screenplay after impressing studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran with her work on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Nogueira was quietly hired to pen a Supergirl movie for Warner Bros. when the studio was developing a Sasha Calle-led The Flash spin-off. The Scarlet Speedster’s solo outing was in post-production at the time but the project was scrapped when Gunn and Safran took charge of DC Studios and moved on from Walter Hamada’s planned DCEU slate.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has just been asked on Threads about rumours Teen Titans will begin shooting in late 2024. The Superman helmer has yet to confirm the project is in development and responded with "No" when the question about that start date was put to him. 

Initially debuting in 1964, the team has a storied history in the DC Universe. The 2003 series, Teen Titans, brought together iconic characters such as Robin (Dick Grayson), Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Raven under the guidance of writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez.

Notable storylines have included battles against foes like Deathstroke, Trigon, and the Brotherhood of Evil.

Talking of Slade Wilson, Gunn was asked on Instagram to respond with a wink if he has "plans" for Deathstroke. He did so, presumably meaning something big is being planned for a character who was once going to play a crucial role in the DCEU.

Those plans called for the villain to learn Batman's secret identity in Justice League's post-credits scene (courtesy of Lex Luthor), setting the stage for them to clash in The Batman

The idea was scrapped when Ben Affleck decided not to direct the movie and Joss Whedon's Justice League reshoots saw Slade Wilson enlisted to the "Injustice Society" instead. For a time, there were even rumblings about a Deathstroke spin-off helmed by The Raid's Gareth Evans.

"James [Gunn] is my buddy, and James and I had a conversation about it because Jim Lee over at DC Comics wanted me to create a graphic novel series based on the screenplay that I wrote for the Deathstroke origin film," Joe Manganiello explained back in Febaruary.

"When they were dismantling the DCEU, that went to the wayside as well," the actor continued. "Jim read it, and wanted it to be a graphic novel series, but no one could assure me that, if it garnered the attention of directors and producers, that I couldn't be attached. So I had to let it go. James Gunn was just like, 'Let it go.'"

Created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, he first appeared in The New Teen Titans #2 in 1980. A master assassin and tactician, Deathstroke possesses enhanced strength, agility, and intellect due to an experimental serum.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Joe Manganiello Says DC Studios' James Gunn Has Told Him To Let [Deathstroke] Go
Related:

JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Joe Manganiello Says DC Studios' James Gunn Has Told Him To "Let [Deathstroke] Go"
Is JUSTICE LEAGUE Actor Joe Manganiello Teasing Potential Return As Deathstroke?
Recommended For You:

Is JUSTICE LEAGUE Actor Joe Manganiello Teasing Potential Return As Deathstroke?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/28/2024, 2:28 PM
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/28/2024, 2:33 PM
I know I have a dirty mind, because I've come back to this sight two times, and both times that image of Deastroke on quickest glance make it look to me like he had someone bent over.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/28/2024, 3:26 PM
@IAmAHoot - as long as that someone is someone of age
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/28/2024, 2:34 PM
Let the fancasts begin.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2024, 2:41 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I’m robably wont happen due to the supposed beef he has with Gunn but Anson Mount could have been good.

User Comment Image

I could see the likes of Karl Urban or Timothy Plyphant in the role too.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/28/2024, 2:45 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Definitely like Olyphant the most out those 3.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/28/2024, 2:34 PM
Deathstoke. The perfect antagonist for a solo Bat film.

like, seriously. DON'T F THIS UP
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/28/2024, 2:37 PM
Deathstroke could be an A+ character for the DCU moving forward

That is what I was hoping for Taskmaster in the MCU and we know how that turned out
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/28/2024, 2:46 PM
@WakandaTech - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/28/2024, 2:46 PM
Slade got a weird case why is he around? Certified mercenary, certified pedophile!
User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 5/28/2024, 2:58 PM
@GhostDog - Wop! Wop! Wop! Wop! Wop! DICK [frick] EM' UP!

User Comment Image
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 5/28/2024, 3:07 PM
@GhostDog - who's he guy telling him he's crossed that line?
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/28/2024, 3:20 PM
@Mrtoke - Billy Wintergreen. Slade's merc associate. I think they served in the armed forces together too.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/28/2024, 3:20 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - LMAO!!!!!!!!
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/28/2024, 2:47 PM
Pls recton his pdfile background
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 5/28/2024, 3:09 PM
@KaptainKhaos - there are some things that one cannot come back from
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/28/2024, 2:47 PM
We need Chick Deathstroke ASAP!!
Reginator
Reginator - 5/28/2024, 3:27 PM
@Batmangina - not edgy enough. need transitioned chick deathstroke
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/28/2024, 3:38 PM
@Reginator -
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2024, 2:54 PM
I could see Slade show up in a few projects such as The Brave & The Bold , Peacemaker , Waller & Teen Titans of course (Maybe even The Authority?).

Anyway it’s gonna be a tough act to follow after 2 strong adaptations of the character in Manu Bennett’s & Esai Morales from Arrow & Titans respectively.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
PaKent
PaKent - 5/28/2024, 3:19 PM
James Gunn has plans for everything, I'm not sure if the WB/DC Executives and producers are willing to spend millions
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/28/2024, 3:28 PM
Could be fantastic! You could make a GREAT Deathstroke film for less than 50 million easy.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder