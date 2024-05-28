James Gunn Confirms DCU Plans For DEATHSTROKE; Shares Update On Rumored TEEN TITANS Movie

Back in March, we learned that playwright turned feature scribe Ana Nogueira had been tapped to pen the Teen Titans screenplay after impressing studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran with her work on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Nogueira was quietly hired to pen a Supergirl movie for Warner Bros. when the studio was developing a Sasha Calle-led The Flash spin-off. The Scarlet Speedster’s solo outing was in post-production at the time but the project was scrapped when Gunn and Safran took charge of DC Studios and moved on from Walter Hamada’s planned DCEU slate.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has just been asked on Threads about rumours Teen Titans will begin shooting in late 2024. The Superman helmer has yet to confirm the project is in development and responded with "No" when the question about that start date was put to him.

Initially debuting in 1964, the team has a storied history in the DC Universe. The 2003 series, Teen Titans, brought together iconic characters such as Robin (Dick Grayson), Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Raven under the guidance of writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez.

Notable storylines have included battles against foes like Deathstroke, Trigon, and the Brotherhood of Evil.

Talking of Slade Wilson, Gunn was asked on Instagram to respond with a wink if he has "plans" for Deathstroke. He did so, presumably meaning something big is being planned for a character who was once going to play a crucial role in the DCEU.

Those plans called for the villain to learn Batman's secret identity in Justice League's post-credits scene (courtesy of Lex Luthor), setting the stage for them to clash in The Batman.

The idea was scrapped when Ben Affleck decided not to direct the movie and Joss Whedon's Justice League reshoots saw Slade Wilson enlisted to the "Injustice Society" instead. For a time, there were even rumblings about a Deathstroke spin-off helmed by The Raid's Gareth Evans.

"James [Gunn] is my buddy, and James and I had a conversation about it because Jim Lee over at DC Comics wanted me to create a graphic novel series based on the screenplay that I wrote for the Deathstroke origin film," Joe Manganiello explained back in Febaruary.

"When they were dismantling the DCEU, that went to the wayside as well," the actor continued. "Jim read it, and wanted it to be a graphic novel series, but no one could assure me that, if it garnered the attention of directors and producers, that I couldn't be attached. So I had to let it go. James Gunn was just like, 'Let it go.'"

Created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, he first appeared in The New Teen Titans #2 in 1980. A master assassin and tactician, Deathstroke possesses enhanced strength, agility, and intellect due to an experimental serum.

