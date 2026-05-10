The Punisher: One Last Kill Star Judith Light Teases Ma Gnucci's Quest For Revenge In Special Presentation

Judith Light was spotted shooting The Punisher: One Last Kill last summer, and we've since seen more than enough evidence to suggest that the actress is playing the MCU's take on the evil Ma Gnucci.

How she factors into this story is something of a mystery, but Light shared a few intriguing insights during a recent appearance on the TODAY Show. While she stopped short of confirming her role, the mention of "revenge" lends more credibility to the Ma Gnucci theories

"It's gonna be a surprise. Jon Bernthal is just remarkable," she shared. "Jon Bernthal wrote this with Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed King Richard, and we did this in 12 days. The crew was amazing. Jon is extraordinary. We were able to go deep really fast."

"I think people will be surprised. I think they will really appreciate it," Light continued. "This is really about transformation and what it means to be a person who holds on to revenge. It's really special."

The Punisher: One Last Kill is set to explore the fallout from The Punisher Season 2 on Netflix and fill in the gap between Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With that in mind, Ma Gnucci being a figure from Frank Castle's past seems likely.

The comic book version of Isabella Carmela Magdalena "Ma" Gnucci sets out to kill Frank after he murdered three of her sons. Using her connections in the NYPD to send the "Punisher Task Force" after the vigilante, she also dispatches the formidable Russian (played by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash in 2004's The Punisher) to take him out.

Gnucci loses all of her limbs and scalp when The Punisher throws her into a polar bear enclosure in the Central Park Zoo. He later burns her to death by punting the limbless mobster into a burning building.

This all plays out in "Welcome Back, Frank" (written by Garth Ennis with art by Steve Dillon), a story that's considered a classic among fans. Bernthal, meanwhile, has confirmed that it was a key source of inspiration for him while writing the script.

The social embargo for The Punisher One: Last Kill lifts on May 11 at 5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET, with reviews set to go live on May 12 at 6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET. Make sure to check back here then for our verdict, a roundup of critic reviews, and the special's Rotten Tomatoes score.

In the Special Presentation, as Frank Castle searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.

The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres on May 12.