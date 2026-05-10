A Quiet Place Part III Begins Shooting With A First Look At That Takes Horror Franchise Back To NYC

Filmmaker John Krasinski has confirmed (via FearHQ.com) that cameras are now rolling on A Quiet Place Part III. Taking to Instagram, the writer, director, and producer shared a shot of the threequel's slate in front of the Manhattan Bridge Arch and Colonnade in New York City's Chinatown.

Previous instalments took place in Upstate New York, but this confirms that the action is now moving into the City. It won't be the first time the horror franchise has explored the Big Apple, as 2024's A Quiet Place: Day One revealed the immediate aftermath of the alien invasion.

The prequel shifted the spotlight away from the Abbott family and instead focused on new characters played by Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn, but took place years before this third chapter. With that in mind, expect New York to have changed a lot.

Reprising their roles in A Quiet Place Part III will be Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott), Millicent Simmonds (Regan Abbott), Noah Jupe (Marcus Abbott), and Cillian Murphy (Emmett). New additions include Sinners and 28 Years Later star Jack O'Connell, Oppenheimer's Jason Clarke, and The Mandalorian standout, Katy O'Brian.