A Quiet Place Part III Begins Shooting With A First Look At That Takes Horror Franchise Back To NYC

A Quiet Place Part III Begins Shooting With A First Look At That Takes Horror Franchise Back To NYC

John Krasinski has confirmed that he's started shooting A Quiet Place Part III with a behind the scenes photo revealing that the horror threequel is returning to New York City.

News
By JoshWilding - May 10, 2026 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: FearHQ.com

Filmmaker John Krasinski has confirmed (via FearHQ.com) that cameras are now rolling on A Quiet Place Part III. Taking to Instagram, the writer, director, and producer shared a shot of the threequel's slate in front of the Manhattan Bridge Arch and Colonnade in New York City's Chinatown.

Previous instalments took place in Upstate New York, but this confirms that the action is now moving into the City. It won't be the first time the horror franchise has explored the Big Apple, as 2024's A Quiet Place: Day One revealed the immediate aftermath of the alien invasion.

The prequel shifted the spotlight away from the Abbott family and instead focused on new characters played by Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn, but took place years before this third chapter. With that in mind, expect New York to have changed a lot.

Reprising their roles in A Quiet Place Part III will be Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott), Millicent Simmonds (Regan Abbott), Noah Jupe (Marcus Abbott), and Cillian Murphy (Emmett). New additions include Sinners and 28 Years Later star Jack O'Connell, Oppenheimer's Jason Clarke, and The Mandalorian standout, Katy O'Brian. 

A Quiet Place is an apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic horror film series set in a world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures with a heightened sense of hearing. Plot details for the threequel are being kept under wraps.  

In the closing moments of the second instalment, the survivors discovered a signal capable of incapacitating the aliens. Krasinski appeared in flashbacks in that after dying at the end of A Quiet Place, but it's unclear whether he'll appear in front of the camera in Part III.

Across three films, the Quiet Place franchise has grossed a combined $900 million worldwide. As noted, Krasinski returns to write and direct this third instalment after handing the reins to Michael Sarnoski for A Quiet Place: Day One

"I'm really excited about the third instalment because it's going to do something that we haven't done before," Krasinski previously said of A Quiet Place Part III"The ending of the last shot is, now that the world knows about [the signal that the creatures are vulnerable to], what will the world do with this answer, or with this weapon?"

"Will they be responsible with it, or will they not be responsible with it?" he added. 

Late last year, it was confirmed that A Quiet Place Part III will open in theaters on July 30, 2027, moving it away from DC Studios and James Gunn's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, on July 9. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/10/2026, 3:34 PM
easy pass

pt 2 killed it
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/10/2026, 3:37 PM
That's good news. I really liked the first two films, but I found the 'DAY ONE' prequel to be pretty boring, compared to the rest. I hope this film returns to form.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/10/2026, 3:46 PM
That's a smart shooting location. No actual traffic there except the occasional person hanging around.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/10/2026, 3:53 PM
Loved all the movies so bring it on!

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