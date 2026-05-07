Thor #800 Will See The Mortal Thor Set Out To Finally Bring Back Marvel's God Of Thunder

This August, writer Al Ewing and artist Pasqual Ferry celebrate 800 issues of Thor with a special anniversary issue that pits Sigurd Jarlson, the Mortal Thor, against The Serpent's most heinous test yet.

With the fate of the Ten Realms hanging in the balance and no superpowers or enchanted hammers to wield, Sigurd's quest to prove himself worthy and restore life to the forgotten god of Asgard will set the stage for the third act of Ewing's mythos-shaking Thor saga.

At the end of Ewing's Immortal Thor, the God of Thunder met his fate and died as a sacrifice to power a spell by his sibling Loki. This spell saw Thor forgotten by those who knew him and the rest of the Asgardians seemingly forever severed from the realm of Midgard.

However, the story continued in Mortal Thor, as a new hero rose on the streets of New York City, a hero with no powers, just a determination to right wrongs—with a hammer. Seeking a normal life but forced to step into the fray, Sigurd Jarlson found himself beset by threats from Thor's past, including the vicious Donald Blake, a.k.a. The Serpent, and Mr. Hyde.

Sigurd's encounters with these villains have led him closer to uncovering the mystery tying him to the missing Asgardian God of Thunder, with a pivotal moment set to take place in August's issue of Mortal Thor.

"Issue #800 wraps up some long-running plotlines that have plagued Thor since before his death, but it also sets Sigurd Jarlson on a quest that will send him through the realms of myth to an Asgard that's never needed a Thor more than now," Ewing explained today. "Sigurd is still without any powers beyond his own courage, wits, and willpower."

"Can a mortal face the trials of the gods, save ten worlds, and bring the Thunder God back to the people who need him? I couldn't ask for a better artist than Pasqual Ferry to help tell this story, and I hope you all enjoy the ride we've got planned for you. #800 is only the beginning!" he added.

Mortal Thor #14 (Thor #800) will also include anniversary stories from rising star writer Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine) and artist Jesse Lonergan (Drome), plus the return of fan-favourite Thor and Journey Into Mystery scribe Kieron Gillen.

Check out the covers for Mortal Thor #14 (Thor #800) below, including the main image by Alex Ross, a variant cover by Ryan Stegman, and interior pages by Pasqual Ferry.