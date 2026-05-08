Marvel Snap Swimsuit Variant Covers Feature Magik, Mystique, Psylocke, Wolverine And More

Marvel Snap has revealed its hottest season yet, and, just in time for summer, the hit card-battling game will inspire an all-new set of Swimsuit Cards illustrated by best-selling cover artist InHyuk Lee.

The artwork will also be featured on Marvel Snap Swimsuit Variant Covers on select Marvel comics hitting stands in July, and we have a first look at all of them for you today.

"Heat up your decks with bold new swimsuit cards," reads a Marvel Comics press release. "Capturing the spirit of Marvel’s iconic Swimsuit Specials, each eye-catching card features striking swimsuit looks for some of the Multiverse’s fiercest heroes."

Those include Magik, Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Echantress, Mystique, Psylocke, Nico Minoru, Gwenpool, and Hope Summers.

The Marvel Swimsuit Special was originally published by Marvel Comics from 1991 to 1995. A parody of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the series features pin-ups of Marvel Comics characters in swimwear, and has been the subject of both criticism and praise over the years.

This July, Marvel Comics will release Marvel Swimsuit Special: Brand New Beach Day #1, a one-shot packed with tongue-in-cheek stories and gorgeous pinups of Marvel heroes from some of today's top artists, including Pasqual Ferry, Valerio Schiti, Dan Panosian, Javier Garrón, Carmen Carnero, and many, many more.

Here's a full breakdown of what to expect from that:

No one skips the gym here! Hulk, She-Hulk, Doc Samson and new hero Powerlift break a sweat in a story by Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man).

This is how you throw a party in Atlantis! Namor hosts the most epic beach party you’ve ever seen in a story by Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki).

No one brings the heat like the X-Men! See mutants—of all shapes and sizes—hit the beach in Rainbow Rowell’s story that proves how nothing looks better than self-confidence!

And the adrenaline really gets pumping in a beach slasher tale starring Spider-Man by Anthony Oliveria (Avengers Academy)!

Marvel Snap is available in 13 languages worldwide and can be downloaded now on mobile and PC. As for these Marvel Snap Swimsuit Variant Covers, they can be pre-ordered from your local comic book store.

On Sale 7/1

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: BRAND NEW BEACH DAY #1 MARVEL SNAP Swimsuit Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #6 MARVEL SNAP Swimsuit Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

X-MEN UNITED #5 MARVEL SNAP Swimsuit Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

On Sale 7/8

UNCANNY X-MEN #31 MARVEL SNAP Swimsuit Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

On Sale 7/15

MORTAL THOR #13 MARVEL SNAP Swimsuit Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

On Sale 7/22

WOLVERINE #24 MARVEL SNAP Swimsuit Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

X-MEN: THE HELLFIRE MURDER #1 MARVEL SNAP Swimsuit Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

On Sale 7/29

X-MEN #34 MARVEL SNAP Swimsuit Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE