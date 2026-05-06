Queen In Black: August's Issues Reveal That Dylan Brock Is The Key To Ending Knull And Hela's War

This past weekend, Comics Giveaway Day gave fans their first taste of Queen in Black, an upcoming crossover event spinning directly out of Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez's run of Venom, as well as the new Knull limited series by Ewing, Tom Waltz, and Juanan Ramirez.

Launching in July, the saga unfolds in a five-issue event series by Ewing and Iban Coello, alongside key tie-in limited series and issues. Today, you can see the cover of Queen in Black #3, arriving in August, along with the tie-in issues on sale that same month.

Hela has seized Knull's throne and now commands a legion of deadly symbiotes as the Queen in Black. Meanwhile, Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension, claiming terrifying new power for himself as the God of the Void. Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war, and Earth is the final prize.

In a recent interview with Marvel.com, Ewing explained the scope of the tie-ins, explaining, "I'm writing a couple of specials - in Queen in Black: Hela, Karnilla of the Norns tells the tale of how Hela started all this, and which forgotten Thor tried to prevent it."

"Queen in Black: Thor, meanwhile, is a tale of Beta Ray Bill and the Mortal Thor, Sigurd Jarlson—how they react to Hela, and how Hela reacts to them," the writer continued. "And finally, in Venom, we get to see the war against Hela from the point of view of the characters in that book—Dylan, Mary Jane, and obviously the Venom symbiote himself. It'll be a fun time."

Below, you can find a full breakdown of what to expect from Queen in Black this August...

THE CODEX IS THE KEY! Hela wants him as her secret weapon – Knull just wants him dead! Dylan Brock’s survival might be the one thing Venom and Eddie Brock agree about – but even at the end of the world, can they work together? All this and the rollicking return of the Fantastic Five!

QUEEN IN BLACK #3 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art by IBAN COELLO

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 8/12

LIGHT AND DARK COLLIDE! The Defenders have taken the fight to the dual threat of Hela and Knull, choosing offense over defense to save the Earth. But will in-fighting and tragedy combine to seal the fates of Team Dark and Team Light before they can complete their desperate mission? Or will the mysterious and dangerous “Plan B” turn the tide in this seemingly unwinnable battle? The fate of the world hangs in the balance between the forces of light and dark!

QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #2 (OF 3)

Written by TOM WALTZ

Art by ZÉ CARLOS

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 8/12

JAILBREAK! Sleeper has broken Eddie Brock out of prison only for him to return to...the Queen in Black trying to take over the world?! Eddie wants to try to help or at least to go protect the people he loves – but Sleeper has other plans!

QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #2 (OF 3)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 8/19

A TRUE KING RISES As Beta Ray Bill battles Hela at the edge of space, he considers his role as the heir of Thor's story... little dreaming that the story continues with Sigurd Jarlson or that the Death-Goddess has plans for the Mortal Thor. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is about to face the ultimate test.

QUEEN IN BLACK: THOR #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by SERGIO DAVILA

Cover by PASQUAL FERRY

On Sale 8/5

VENOM’S OLDEST ENEMY RETURNS! Long ago, a friend of Reed Richards had a problem – an alien costume that didn’t want to come off. Reed Richards blasted it off with a sonic weapon and imprisoned it for study. It seemed like a good idea at the time...but now he’s got to work with that alien to save the world – and Venom holds one heck of a grudge!

VENOM #261

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

On Sale 8/26