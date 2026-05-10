The Boys: Vought Releases Video Pinning [Spoiler]'s Murder On Starlight

The Boys: Vought Releases Video Pinning [Spoiler]'s Murder On Starlight

We figured Vought would blame the murder of a certain character on Annie January, and that's exactly what they've done in a new social media video...

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By MarkCassidy - May 10, 2026 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The fifth episode of The Boys season 5 concluded with the death of Misty Tucker Gray, aka Firecracker, and Vought has now released a video pinning her murder on Starlight.

The recent Seven recruit - an openly racist, homophobic and all-around nasty customer - met her maker (whichever one she happened to be praying to at the time) at the end of "One Shots" after Homelander learns that she's been having doubts about his ascension to Godhood.

When Firecracker professed her (seemingly genuine) love for the psychotic leader of The Seven, he impulsively impaled her head on the wing of his eagle statue.

We assumed Homelander and Vought would use this opportunity to further defame Annie January, and that's exactly what they've done with the following Firecraker tribute video.

During a recent interview with The Direct, actress Valorie Curry shared her take on what led to her character's demise.

"I think when I first read it, probably, I think it looked like she's begging in a way that maybe we've seen before, and I wasn't totally sure why he impulsively does it. And [then] a couple of things happened. One of them was, I was really lucky that we shot all the scenes for me in that episode sequentially, so I got to experience the sort of drive, or I guess I should say, the breakdown of Firecracker. She is so utterly broken and at the end of her rope by the time she walks into that room. And also, because of that, I think that the argument that it turns into comes out of the fact that she has nothing left, no filter left. The mask has completely fallen, and so she's angry at him."

As for why Homelander decided to kill his ally after she says, "we all need love... even a god."

"My feeling in the end, and I'm sure there's a million reasons, and, you know, [Antony Starr] can speak to them, why he impulsively does that, is because she's winning. I felt she was winning the argument and that was too uncomfortable for him. That was too vulnerable for him. It was too exposing of his humanity, which was exactly what he's been trying to distance himself from this whole season. So she had to go."

"And it felt very much like it [wasn't] very conscious as a choice, in the same way that I think me choosing yelling as he walked out the door, and I could have just been fired, and, like, I don't know, gone to work at Arby's. It was not a conscious choice. It's just this impulsive thing that happens, and maybe that's a quality they share," Curry added.

Another principal character and member of The Seven, Black Noir, met his end in the most recent episode, so we wouldn't be at all surprised if Starlight or another member of The Boys gets blamed for that one, too.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/10/2026, 3:31 PM
User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/10/2026, 3:35 PM
Oh, I just realized. Misty Tucker Gray = MTG. lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2026, 3:44 PM
@JackDeth - lol

User Comment Image

That’s pretty clever.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/10/2026, 3:40 PM
Recast starlight whit Hunter Chaffeer
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/10/2026, 3:52 PM
This season has been abysmal

Reboot the MCU and DCU
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/10/2026, 3:56 PM
@FireGunn - it's been off and on. not entirely episodes, just during each one.
You are mostly correct tho; this season hasn't delivered for its final one.

Satisfaction?
Homelander being beat the sh1t out of and humbled before his epic death.
That happens?
Last season is a success.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/10/2026, 3:53 PM
After the first two episodes, this season has just drug on with exposition and hardly any payoff. The Seven dying or killing each other is not shock-value. The good guys dying is where it's at.

The Boys need to EPICALLY deliver these last two episodes of this show is a failure.

Homelander needs to be beat the sh1t out of over and over, humbled and afraid by someone or multiple Supes....
The look in his eyes should be the realization he gets that he's actually gonna die ....
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2026, 4:15 PM
Valorie Curry did great in the role of Firecracker in both seasons she was in , especially her last episode as the character completely broke and shed any last piece of morality & decency she had in service of a “god” (Homelander) who never cared for her and ultimately discarded her like nothing which ultimately frames her as a still awful yet tragic character imo.

User Comment Image

Also her last lines about even a god needing love definitely cut into Homelander and as he always does , he kills her since she reminded him of his vulnerability & humanity which he is trying to dismiss with this whole “God” image he’s building for himself.

Anyway , I have liked the season so far and can’t wait to see the final 2 episodes!!.

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