Marvel Comics Launching Vertigo-Inspired Horror Universe, Midnight, Featuring New Takes On Blade And More

Marvel Comics Launching Vertigo-Inspired Horror Universe, Midnight, Featuring New Takes On Blade And More

Marvel Comics has announced plans for Midnight, a new publishing initiative that, according to one reliable outlet, is going to be a horror-themed take on DC Comics' Vertigo imprint.

News
By JoshWilding - May 08, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

DC Comics has been handily beating Marvel in terms of comic book sales for a while now. Blind Bags have given the publisher a boost, but nothing can touch Absolute Batman.

The new Ultimate Universe got off to a strong start, but interest declined, and the experiment is ending after two years. Now, it seems Marvel is planning to launch another alternate reality, this time revolving around its horror characters. 

In a brief press release sent out by the publisher, it's said, "The light had its turn. Marvel Comics presents Midnight, a terrifying new universe coming this fall. Stay tuned next week for more information on this all-new publishing line, including series and creative team reveals."

Neither that nor the teaser image below tells us much about what to expect, but Bleeding Cool has dug up some very intriguing details. 

According to the site, Jonathan Hickman, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Benjamin Percy, all of whom have recently signed exclusive deals with Marvel Comics, will spearhead the publishing initiative. The idea is for Midnight to be the "equivalent of both DC Comics' Vertigo line and their Absolute line all in one."

Blade, the Darkhold, Ghost Rider, Dracula, Werewolf by Night, Morbius, and the Spirits of Vengeance are all expected to factor into the Midnight Universe, which is a reference to the Midnight Sons team.

However, as the site puts it, "this will be in its own universe, with big names and radical reworkings of these characters and concepts, as well as various Marvel concepts that have not been revived since their original publications. And all in time for Halloween 2026."

These stories won't be in regular Marvel continuity, and we'd imagine they'll all boast mature ratings. It's an exciting idea, and one many fans are hoping will fare better than Imperial, the Hickman-led cosmic reboot meant to breathe new life into that side of the Marvel Universe. Sales were lower than expected, and the whole thing has essentially been scrapped. 

We'll have official Midnight details to share with you next week. For now, let us know what you'd like to see from this supernatural universe in the comments section below. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/8/2026, 10:29 AM
See Kevin, it's not that hard. Horror films are having a huge popularity run right now. Give us a darker, bloody BLADE film and the people will eat that shit up and beg for more.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/8/2026, 10:29 AM
A midnight sons movie should open with a bunch of 5 minute mini MCU origin stories for the antihero’s like Blade and Ghost Rider before being united by Dr. Strange against Mophisto.

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