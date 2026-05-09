Kevin Smith Returns To Marvel This Summer For Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone...And Hulk's Exorcism!

Kevin Smith Returns To Marvel This Summer For Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone...And Hulk's Exorcism!

In Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone, Peter Parker and Bruce Banner go on an adventure full of nonstop action, side-splitting quips, guest-stars galore, and copious pop-culture references.

News
By JoshWilding - May 09, 2026 03:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

What do you get when you combine two of Marvel's most popular characters with an all-star creative team and let them run wild together? The answer is one hell of a time, and a four-issue limited series appropriately titled Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone

Spider-Man and the Hulk have had plenty of run-ins in the past. However, when the writing team of Kevin Smith (Clerks, Daredevil) and Andy McElfresh (The Tonight Show) and artist R.B. Silva (One World Under Doom) bring them together this August, they'll face a trial that puts their faith to the test: the exorcism of Bruce Banner.

This "ultra-accessible and pun-filled" limited series begins when Easter Mass in Central Park is interrupted by Mole Man and a horde of Man-themed supervillains. Not one to let a pun go to waste (or a holiday be ruined), Peter Parker suits up and steps in to save the day before the Incredible Hulk makes his presence felt as only the Jade Giant can.

Together with Matt Murdock, Spidey learns that Bruce Banner is intent on solving his "Hulk" problem once and for all with the church's help...through an exorcism of the scientist's rageful side. 

Smith said, "I’ve played with Peter Parker and swung with Spider-Man before, but this is the first time I’m having Hulk issues. Andy and I are dropping two of Marvel’s most well-known scientists into a spiritual story of Biblical proportions as we exorcise the Incredible Hulk - and I’m not talking cross-fit!"

It's obviously no coincidence that this comic is dropping just a few weeks after Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters. That movie will see Tom Holland's Peter Parker share the screen with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk for the first time, and their comic book relationship will also deepen this summer

Check out the main cover and interior pages for Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone #1 by R.B. Silva below, and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.

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THWIP-SMASH!

Legendary writers Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh team up with superstar artist R.B. Silva for the newest high-octane adventure for Spider-Man and Hulk! It’s nonstop action! Side-splitting quips! And...the exorcism of Bruce Banner?!

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #1 (OF 4)
Written by KEVIN SMITH & ANDY McELFRESH
Art and Cover by R.B. SILVA
Foil Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH
Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH
Virgin Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
On Sale 8/19

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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