NEW MUTANTS Fan Favorite MOONSTAR Sets Out To Protect The Marvel Universe's Souls In First-Ever Comic Series

Dani Moonstar, one of mutantkind's greatest leaders, headlines her first-ever solo series this March. Part of the upcoming "Shadows of Tomorrow" era of X-Men storytelling, Moonstar will be a five-issue limited series written by acclaimed writer Ashley Allen (Magik) and rising star artist Edoardo Audino (Astonishing X-Men Infinity Comic).

She's led the New Mutants, trained the next generation of mutantkind, and flown alongside the Valkyries of Asgard. Now, a threat rises that only Dani Moonstar's singular talents can overcome.

In the series, we'll discover why Moonstar is considered one of the fiercest X-Men as the psychic, bow-wielding warrior embarks on a quest that requires both her mutant strength and her mystical affinity. It's said that the series positions Moonstar for an even brighter future, setting the character up for future stories in the Marvel Universe.

Here's the official description for Moonstar #1:

DEATH AWAITS DANI MOONSTAR! When an ancient, soul-sucking weapon is set loose, it’s up to Dani to track it down! But the weapon’s deadly wielder won’t make it easy for her. After recent tragedies, can Dani trust herself to save those closest to her? Or will her self-doubts lead to even more bloodshed?

"I’m so excited to be returning to tell the next chapter of Dani’s story!" Allen said. "She has been such a monumental character in both the Marvel Universe and in people’s lives – exemplifying what it means to be a true leader. I can’t believe this is the character’s first-ever solo series, and I can’t wait to show readers what adventure we have in store for Dani!"

Audino added, "Working on the first-ever Dani Moonstar solo series feels great, especially after reading the Magik run written by Ashley. In this story there’s everything I want as a reader—magic, fighting, even a little bit of romance—so getting to draw it is super fun! And on top of that, I got to do one of my favorite things in comics: designing a brand new villain!"

Below, you can check out the main Moonstar #1 cover by Germán Peralta, variant covers by Joshua "Sway" Swaby and Marcos Martin, a Hidden Gem Variant Cover by Moonstar co-creator Bob McLeod, and a sneak peek at interior artwork.