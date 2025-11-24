NEW MUTANTS Fan Favorite MOONSTAR Sets Out To Protect The Marvel Universe's Souls In First-Ever Comic Series

NEW MUTANTS Fan Favorite MOONSTAR Sets Out To Protect The Marvel Universe's Souls In First-Ever Comic Series

Next March, an iconic X-Man finally strikes out on her own in Moonster by Ashley Allen and Edoardo Audino, the first time the New Mutants fan favourite has led her own comic book series. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 24, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Dani Moonstar, one of mutantkind's greatest leaders, headlines her first-ever solo series this March. Part of the upcoming "Shadows of Tomorrow" era of X-Men storytelling, Moonstar will be a five-issue limited series written by acclaimed writer Ashley Allen (Magik) and rising star artist Edoardo Audino (Astonishing X-Men Infinity Comic).

She's led the New Mutants, trained the next generation of mutantkind, and flown alongside the Valkyries of Asgard. Now, a threat rises that only Dani Moonstar's singular talents can overcome.

In the series, we'll discover why Moonstar is considered one of the fiercest X-Men as the psychic, bow-wielding warrior embarks on a quest that requires both her mutant strength and her mystical affinity. It's said that the series positions Moonstar for an even brighter future, setting the character up for future stories in the Marvel Universe.

Here's the official description for Moonstar #1:

DEATH AWAITS DANI MOONSTAR!

When an ancient, soul-sucking weapon is set loose, it’s up to Dani to track it down! But the weapon’s deadly wielder won’t make it easy for her. After recent tragedies, can Dani trust herself to save those closest to her? Or will her self-doubts lead to even more bloodshed?

"I’m so excited to be returning to tell the next chapter of Dani’s story!" Allen said. "She has been such a monumental character in both the Marvel Universe and in people’s lives – exemplifying what it means to be a true leader. I can’t believe this is the character’s first-ever solo series, and I can’t wait to show readers what adventure we have in store for Dani!"

Audino added, "Working on the first-ever Dani Moonstar solo series feels great, especially after reading the Magik run written by Ashley. In this story there’s everything I want as a reader—magic, fighting, even a little bit of romance—so getting to draw it is super fun! And on top of that, I got to do one of my favorite things in comics: designing a brand new villain!"

Below, you can check out the main Moonstar #1 cover by Germán Peralta, variant covers by Joshua "Sway" Swaby and Marcos Martin, a Hidden Gem Variant Cover by Moonstar co-creator Bob McLeod, and a sneak peek at interior artwork.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

MOONSTAR #1 (OF 5)
Written by ASHLEY ALLEN
Art by EDOARDO AUDINO
Cover by GERMÁN PERALTA
Variant Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY
Variant Cover by MARCOS MARTIN
Hidden Gem Variant Cover by BOB McLEOD
On Sale 3/4

DAREDEVIL #1 Preview Teases Fresh Start For The Man Without Fear As New Creative Team Takes Charge
Related:

DAREDEVIL #1 Preview Teases Fresh Start For The Man Without Fear As New Creative Team Takes Charge
Marvel Comics Is Taking The X-Men Back To School With X-MEN UNITED Series (But It WON'T Be The X-Mansion)
Recommended For You:

Marvel Comics Is Taking The X-Men Back To School With X-MEN UNITED Series (But It WON'T Be The X-Mansion)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/24/2025, 11:53 AM
That’s a lot of variant covers for the 2 people who will be buying this book
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/24/2025, 12:15 PM
"fan-favourite"????!!!!!! How much did Marvel pay for this article?
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 11/24/2025, 12:31 PM
@Urubrodi - Maybe if they had paid more, the article wouldn’t read: “an iconic X-Man finally strikes out on her own in Moonster.”

Ah yes, “Moonster!!!” I can’t wait to read it.

Beware Moonster! 👻
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/24/2025, 12:23 PM
User Comment Image
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 11/24/2025, 12:43 PM
What fan?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/24/2025, 1:03 PM
To all the "lol what fans" dipshits, y'all sure are proud of not knowing shit about comic books.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder