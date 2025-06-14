The Fantastic Four Targets Doom, Superior Avengers Fall, And More In Upcoming ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Tie-ins

Doctor Doom currently rules Earth with an iron fist in One World Under Doom, but can his glorious reign really last forever? This September, the world begins to turn, and as rebellion ignites, Marvel’s heroes will stage their most desperate attacks in a bid to restore hope to the Marvel Universe.

Doom, however, will do whatever it takes to maintain power.

Earlier this week, we shared a first look at Mister Fantastic leading the charge against his archenemy on the One World Under Doom #7 cover. Today, you see what else is in store for September with the reveal of new One World Under Doom tie-in issues.

No mere event, One World Under Doom has ushered in a new status quo-shifting era as the developments in Ryan North and R.B. Silva’s core series reverberate through Marvel Comics storytelling.

September’s key tie-ins include the third issue of Ryan North and Humberto Ramos new run of Fantastic Four, the penultimate issue of Rainbow Rowell and Elena Casagrande’s Runaways limited series, the latest issue in Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw’s Red Hulk series, and the explosive finale of Steve Foxe, Luca Maresca and Kyle Hotz’s Superior Avengers limited series.

Here's a look ahead at what's to come...

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Doom’s secret – and how he’s been able to win so much, so often – has been revealed. But how do you best the no-win scenario? The Fantastic Four have an idea – but it’ll take them to the frozen depths of Antarctica, deep into Doom’s secret lair, where they’ll face their greatest challenge yet. It’s Doom vs. the Fantastic Four in a way you’ve never seen before...and to the winner goes the freedom of an entire planet!

FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art and Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

On Sale 9/17

ALLIES? Ryker wants to turn Red Hulk into an even deadlier weapon! Will Wildstreak help Thunderbolt Ross escape Project Alpha, or will she keep him doomed to Ryker’s experiments? And what terrible plans does War Wolf have for both?

RED HULK #8

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by ANAND RAMCHERON

On Sale 9/10

THE MOST MAGICAL MINORU YET? Have Gert’s training lessons with a self-doubting Nico finally paid off? Is her power reclaimed? Will Karolina and her unlikely allies be able to find Nico and the rest of the Runaways before a much larger threat does? And has Doombot finally embraced the Will of Doom and turned on his family?!

RUNAWAYS #4 (OF 5)

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

On Sale 9/10

AVENGERS: DISASSEMBLED! Kristoff did everything he could to make his father, Victor Von Doom, proud. This may be his biggest failure ever.

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #6 (OF 6)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MARESCA & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by R.B. Silva

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

On Sale 9/10