ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 First Look Sees Mister Fantastic Make A Last Ditch Effort To Topple Doom's Reign

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 First Look Sees Mister Fantastic Make A Last Ditch Effort To Topple Doom's Reign

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at the covers for One World Under Doom #7, with Reed Richards setting out to make one final stand against Earth's villainous new ruler. Can he topple Doom's regime?

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2025 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Doctor Doom's rule of the Marvel Universe grows stronger with each passing month, but the world's heroes aren't giving up. Ryan North and R.B. Silva's core One World Under Doom series continues to steer Marvel storytelling through a bold new era that sees Doctor Doom reign supreme. 

From his initial takeover to his pulse-pounding battle against Dormammu alongside the Avengers in this week's One World Under Doom #5, the nine-issue series packs the event’s biggest developments and lays the groundwork for various tie-in issues and future stories.

It's been billed as the can't-miss series of the summer, and today, fans can peek ahead and check out the cover of One World Under Doom #7, on sale in September. As One World Under Doom approaches its dramatic conclusion, both Doom and his adversaries are more determined than ever to control Earth’s fate. 

In One World Under Doom #7, the fallout continues from the shocking reveals of last issue, and Doom finds his grip on power loosening. But he's not going to give it up without a fight – on several fronts.

Doom once sought glory, but that glory is now dead. All that is left is power and control as rebellions in several countries are quickly – and brutally – put down. As Doom prepares to make his final stand, and a world’s army stands against him, only a few can see the truth...it's not enough. Emperor Doom is going to win. And so Mr. Fantastic prepares a last, desperate gamble!

We hopefully don't have long to wait before seeing this clash in live-action. While Doctor Doom is only expected to make a cameo appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, all signs point to his rivalry with Mister Fantastic being a big part of Avengers: Doomsday.

In the lengthy cast reveal for that movie, the final two chairs featured the names of Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr., likely a deliberate decision meant to hint at one of the Marvel Universe's greatest conflicts coming into play next year. 

As of now, we don't know whether Downey's Doom hails from the reality we'll first visit in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but it would certainly make sense for him to have crossed paths with this iteration of Marvel's First Family before. If not, Reed and Victor's hatred for each other runs the risk of feeling rushed. 

Check out the covers for One World Under Doom #7 below and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it. 

image host
image host
image host

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 (OF 9)
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by R.B. SILVA
Cover by BEN HARVEY
Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI
Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 9/10

Legendary Artist Joe Madureira Returns To Marvel Comics For Must-See X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE Variant Covers
Related:

Legendary Artist Joe Madureira Returns To Marvel Comics For Must-See X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE Variant Covers
They Did The Ryan Gosling Meme - Fans React To Marvel Comics' Controversial BLACK PANTHER Reveal
Recommended For You:

"They Did The Ryan Gosling Meme" - Fans React To Marvel Comics' Controversial BLACK PANTHER Reveal

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder