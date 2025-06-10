ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 First Look Sees Mister Fantastic Make A Last Ditch Effort To Topple Doom's Reign

Doctor Doom's rule of the Marvel Universe grows stronger with each passing month, but the world's heroes aren't giving up. Ryan North and R.B. Silva's core One World Under Doom series continues to steer Marvel storytelling through a bold new era that sees Doctor Doom reign supreme.

From his initial takeover to his pulse-pounding battle against Dormammu alongside the Avengers in this week's One World Under Doom #5, the nine-issue series packs the event’s biggest developments and lays the groundwork for various tie-in issues and future stories.

It's been billed as the can't-miss series of the summer, and today, fans can peek ahead and check out the cover of One World Under Doom #7, on sale in September. As One World Under Doom approaches its dramatic conclusion, both Doom and his adversaries are more determined than ever to control Earth’s fate.

In One World Under Doom #7, the fallout continues from the shocking reveals of last issue, and Doom finds his grip on power loosening. But he's not going to give it up without a fight – on several fronts.

Doom once sought glory, but that glory is now dead. All that is left is power and control as rebellions in several countries are quickly – and brutally – put down. As Doom prepares to make his final stand, and a world’s army stands against him, only a few can see the truth...it's not enough. Emperor Doom is going to win. And so Mr. Fantastic prepares a last, desperate gamble!

We hopefully don't have long to wait before seeing this clash in live-action. While Doctor Doom is only expected to make a cameo appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, all signs point to his rivalry with Mister Fantastic being a big part of Avengers: Doomsday.

In the lengthy cast reveal for that movie, the final two chairs featured the names of Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr., likely a deliberate decision meant to hint at one of the Marvel Universe's greatest conflicts coming into play next year.

As of now, we don't know whether Downey's Doom hails from the reality we'll first visit in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but it would certainly make sense for him to have crossed paths with this iteration of Marvel's First Family before. If not, Reed and Victor's hatred for each other runs the risk of feeling rushed.

Check out the covers for One World Under Doom #7 below and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.