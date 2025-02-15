ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN Gets A Second Spider-Man This May; First Look At Ultimate Sabretooth And More Revealed

Recent issues of Ultimate Spider-Man have seen teenager Richard Parker suit up as "Spider-Man" by wearing his father's "Picotech" costume. Many fans are convinced that it's a new take on the Symbiote, but the "A.I." has Peter's personality and has been able to guide Richard so far.

This May, we'll finally see Peter and Richard in action together as they battle the Sinister Six. Heading down this route has given writer Jonathan Hickman the best of both worlds; he can tell the story of an older Peter coming to grips with being a superhero at the same time a teenage Spidey suits up.

The big difference, of course, is that Richard is powerless as all of his amazing abilities come courtesy of the suit. That could add some interesting wrinkles to his story moving forward and, again, still sounds an awful lot like a Symbiote.

Now in its second year, the Ultimate Universe line continues to ignite the industry, scoring multiple printings and bringing new and returning fans to the comic shop month after month. The superstar creators behind this new venture, including Hickman, are only just getting started.

This summer, the Maker's return unleashes some surprising developments for this twisted world he created, and Marvel Comics has said we should stay tuned for upcoming announcements about new Ultimate comic launches.

In the meantime, we have a look ahead at what's coming to the Ultimate Universe this May, including the exciting debut of Ultimate Sabretooth, Peter and Richard's first superhero outing together as Spider-Men, and more...

A DESTINED LOVE AFFAIR! Black Panther and Storm team up to uncover why a CIA agent is undertaking covert missions in Wakanda! Will the prophesied union between the king and the mutant freedom fighter come to pass?

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #16

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 5/14

THE ULTIMATE FRACTURE! Dissent destroys the Ultimates as a disagreement long developing between two members of the team leads to a devastating departure!

ULTIMATES #12

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 5/21

TURF WAR IN NEW YORK! THE SINISTER SIX VS. THE TWO SPIDER-MEN! All is not well in New York with the Sinister Six at war with each other! Fortunately, Spider-Man’s not facing this one alone...catch Richard Parker in the BLACK SUIT!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #17

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 5/28

ULTIMATE SABRETOOTH CLAWS HIS WAY ONTO THE SCENE! Mysteries of Ultimate Wolverine’s past are revealed when a familiar face joins the fray!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #5

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALEX LINS

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 5/7

A NEW AGE! Witness how Hisako’s journey through her inner darkness wreaks havoc on her fellow mutants and reality itself!

ULTIMATE X-MEN #15

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 5/7