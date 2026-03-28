VENOM #256 Leak Reveals Long-Awaited Death Of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN's Most Hated Character

These days, it's rare for a comic to generate enough excitement that spoilers are leaked in advance. Well, pages from next Wednesday's Venom #256 are flooding social media because it features the long-awaited death of perhaps the most reviled Amazing Spider-Man character in history.

During Zeb Wells' Amazing Spider-Man run, it was revealed that Mary Jane Watson had fallen in love with a man called Paul Rabin after being trapped in an alternate dimension with him for four years.

Time moved differently in the Marvel Universe, and by the time Peter Parker—only weeks had passed for him—got back to the woman he planned to propose to, she'd fallen in love with Paul and even raised a couple of adopted children, later revealed as mystical creations.

As the wedge between Peter and MJ, Paul became the main target of fans frustrated that Spider-Man is still being kept from what many feel is his one true love (remember, their marriage was ended in the controversial "One More Day" storyline in 2007).

Mary Jane has since become the All-New Venom, while she and Paul have fostered Eddie Brock's son, Dylan. They've broken up since then, but the hatred fans have for Paul hasn't gone away, and it's even been referenced in the comics themselves.

The ongoing "Death Spiral" crossover storyline has seen a deadly new Symbiote, Torment, embark on a killing spree. Heading into Venom #256, it looked like Dylan Brock was destined to be his next victim, but in the upcoming issue, it's Paul who meets his maker at the villain's hand. It's a definitive death, and one that finally brings an end to a character who it's fair to say no one will miss.

Not even Spider-Man seems that broken up by Paul's passing, and with Amazing Spider-Man #1000 fast approaching, many fans will be hoping that the stage is being set for Peter and MJ to finally resume their romance.

You can take a closer look (and enjoy) Paul's brutal demise at the hands of Torment below.

WAR MIGHT BE OVER



WE SMOKING THAT PAUL PACK IT LOOKS LIKE HES [frick]ED pic.twitter.com/GKBVxgQTLZ — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) March 28, 2026 Peter's reaction got me crying bro really

went "Damn that's crazy anyway we

should proably be getting a move on" https://t.co/TJFWDy3DC8 pic.twitter.com/eVrHdtXFvY — Kevykev2007 (@kevykev2007) March 28, 2026

DEATH SPIRAL PART SIX! The serial killer Torment is following the path of the Death Spiral...and it's led straight to Dylan Brock! Now the son of Venom is alone, injured and on the run...and Venom's other child might be his only hope. But will Carnage choose to help Dylan...or kill him all over again? Because SOMEONE'S got to die...

VENOM #256

Written by AL EWING

Art by CARLOS GOMEZ

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 1/4