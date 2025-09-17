Venom's Greatest Foe Returns To Reclaim His Throne In New KNULL Comic Book Series

Following his return in next month's Venom #250, Knull, God of Symbiotes and Lord of the Abyss, stars in his first-ever solo comic in January. The five-issue limited series will be written by current Venom scribe Al Ewing, along with rising star Tom Waltz (Wolverine: Blood Hunt), with art by symbiote superstar Juanan Ramirez (Eddie Brock: Carnage).

Emerging from the darkness during Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's seminal Venom run, Knull became the comic book supervillain of the decade, headlining the 2020 crossover, King in Black. It took the combined might of Marvel's greatest heroes to stop him and his symbiote army from conquering Earth.

Now, he begins a new reign of terror, but first, he must reclaim his throne from a startling usurper. We'll discover his current whereabouts in Venom #250, and then follow his path of destruction to amass new power in Knull #1, a pivotal chapter in the lead-up to a symbiote epic coming in 2026 (more details about that will hopefully be revealed soon).

Here's the official description for Knull #1 from Marvel Comics:

RETURN OF THE KING! Weakened from his last death, trapped by the enemy he never expected, the God of the Void waits in a cage once again. His captors think Knull has nothing to fight back with -- but in Knull's hands, nothing is a weapon. And there's a greater weapon out there, waiting for the King in Black to take it... and take his revenge.

"When super-editor Jordan White reached out to me to see if I'd be interested in collaborating with fellow writer Al Ewing on the new Knull series, I couldn't jump at the chance fast enough," Waltz said today. "Besides working alongside Al, who is an absolutely fantastic and steady talent, the kicker for me was getting to play with such an amazing character with such untapped potential as Knull."

"The King in Black has once again risen up out of the void to cause delicious havoc and mayhem across the universe, and we've got surprises a'plenty in store, my friends. And just wait until everyone sees Juanan Ramirez's darkly bombastic artwork."

Ramirez added, "Drawing the God of Symbiote hits hard right from page one. Tom and Al are totally to blame for how much fun I'm having working on this. I hope readers are ready to dive into something absolutely wild."

Ryan Stegman returns to provide cover art for Knull #1; you can check that out below, and be sure to stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.