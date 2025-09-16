THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Is THE FLASH Director Andy Muschietti Still Attached To Helm? Here's The Latest

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Is THE FLASH Director Andy Muschietti Still Attached To Helm? Here's The Latest

Updates on Batman: The Brave and The Bold have been few and far between since the movie was announced, and we still don't know for sure that the project will even movie forward...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 16, 2025 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

One of the most exciting projects to be announced during James Gunn and Peter Safran's "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate reveal was Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Taking inspiration from Grant Morrison's acclaimed run, the movie would serve as the DCU debut of a new take on the Dark Knight, as well as Damien Wayne, who would take up the mantle of Robin.

"This is a story of Damian Wayne, who’s Batman’s actual son that he didn’t know existed for the first eight to ten years of his life," Gunn said at the time. "He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s my favorite Robin. We’re putting it all together right now."

Not long after, we got word that The Flash director Andy Muschietti had been enlisted to helm the project.

“We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” Gunn and Safran said in a joint statement. “It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

This was before The Flash hit theaters, and the movie's underperformance (to put it mildly) at the box office led to speculation that Muschietti may have been taken off The Brave and The Bold. Since then, Gunn has admitted that he is struggling to "crack" this project, and it sounds like DC Studios' plans to introduce a new Batman have been put on the back burner for the time being.

Recent comments from Muschietti did seem to suggest that he was still attached, and the filmmaker was spotted with the DC contingent at the Emmy Awards after party.

Even so, The Hot Mic's John Rocha - who has previously claimed that there is zero chance Muschietti will end up helming this movie - remained adamant that he is "off" the project during last night's episode, and co-host Jeff Sneider seemed to agree.

Honestly, at this stage we're not even sure The Brave and The Bold will see the light of day - at least not for the foreseeable future. Gunn is now focusing on Man of Tomorrow, and it sounds like a new Wonder Woman movie will be his next priority. 

There's always a chance Gunn and Safran will simply decide to cast a new Batman for a different project in the meantime, but we'll just have to wait and see. 

REACHER Star Alan Ritchson Confirms Meeting With James Gunn; Reveals Whether He'll Play The DCU's BATMAN
Related:

REACHER Star Alan Ritchson Confirms Meeting With James Gunn; Reveals Whether He'll Play The DCU's BATMAN
SUPERMAN & LOIS Star Tyler Hoechlin Wants To Play The DCU's Batman In THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN & LOIS Star Tyler Hoechlin Wants To Play The DCU's Batman In THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
thunderpun573
thunderpun573 - 9/16/2025, 9:50 AM
I fckin hope not. Not sure why they would entrust him with such a property after how terrible The Flash turned out. He’s directed what, one good movie? We can do better.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/16/2025, 9:54 AM
@thunderpun573 - to his credit, he inherited a world or disaster. And, honestly? The Flash wasn't all bad.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 9/16/2025, 10:23 AM
@thunderpun573 - Agreed, the Flash was dreadful
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/16/2025, 9:53 AM
"One of the most exciting projects to be announced during James Gunn and Peter Safran's "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate reveal was Batman: The Brave and the Bold."

Really? Is it?
Considering we've had over a decade of multiple Batman's on screen and in animation (and video games) at the same time, WHILE having two elseworlds projects in JOKER and currently The Batman on the big screen....

Has their been an uproar in excitement after all of that?
I for one could wait on the Brave and the Bold for a LONG while.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 9/16/2025, 9:58 AM
Still not too late to pivot away from making this a Damian movie. We've still never seen Jason Todd on the big screen or a meaningful portrayal of any Robin.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/16/2025, 10:00 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - this.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/16/2025, 9:58 AM
Oh bliss. It's still in the hands of "a visionary director" then ...
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/16/2025, 10:08 AM
To be fair to him the Batmen stuff in The Flash were the better parts in that movie. But it was still pretty shit.
nibs
nibs - 9/16/2025, 10:17 AM
no, they're waiting to kick reeves off batman and use pattinson after The Batman 2 comes out if it doesn't make a billion.
but even if I'm wrong on that, there is 0.000000000000% chance that Muschietti has anything to do with it
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 9/16/2025, 10:22 AM
There's absolutely no way WB will allow this clown to direct their most profitable property. With that said, it probably doesn't matter at this point, as the focus is currently on Reeves' trilogy and HBO shows.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/16/2025, 10:24 AM
Dead on arrival if he is directing. The flash was terrible
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/16/2025, 10:26 AM
SAy wwhat you will about tthe Flash the movie, which i actully enjoyed, but the Batman stuff, both Afflecks and Keatons action scenes were pretty sweet.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/16/2025, 11:14 AM
@Nomis929 - Yeah but how much of those bits were actually Muschietti and not some CGI stunt crew that already had these scenes mapped months / years before he got hired?
Muschietti was only brought on in 2019, movie was annouced back in 2014 and there were 4 / 5 directors inbetween that.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/16/2025, 11:16 AM
@HashTagSwagg - I don't know.

All I know is I enjoyed those momments in the movie and wouldn;t mind seeing more.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 10:29 AM
I think he’s still involved because if he wasn’t then I feel Gunn would have said so…

While I personally would still like a more exciting choice , I am willing to give Muschietti a shot since I liked his first IT film though the sequel not so much (I haven’t seen the Flash in it’s entirety so can’t really comment on that).

However given what I have seen of his approach to Batman in that film , I do think he could bring the action and the heart to the father & son story so fingers crossed since I am cautiously optimistic!!.

?si=HSTLN3AD3JCZ3zb6

?si=i2e4uOULxfXOGYna
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/16/2025, 10:30 AM
A Sam Raimi Batman film would be something else
User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 9/16/2025, 10:33 AM
I’m sure this movie won’t happen until Matt Reeves completes his series. Though I’m thinking the producers are still REALLY hoping he and Pattinson will reconsider their position and just allow their version to be the DCU official Batman.

Their going to keep shoveling money in their direction hoping they will say yes.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/16/2025, 11:03 AM
I'm sorry, your source is 'THE OUTLAW' John Rocha, a 50 year old man who argues with anyone who disagrees with him online. He's not an 'insider' just because he lives in the LA area. He's just a prick and people aren't giving him scoops. He's just guessing. This whole 'scoop culture' is starting to get disgusting. They're like parasites.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 9/16/2025, 11:05 AM
Don't blame Andy.

200 hands were all touching The Flash before he came onboard and he had no choice but to move forward with what was given to him.

I say give him a chance now that there's less hands involved on the creative side of things.

Nolanite out
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 9/16/2025, 11:15 AM
@Nolanite - You give him a chance on a smaller project, not Batman. I wouldn't even mind him directing a Batman character movie like Nightwing, but not Batman itself.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/16/2025, 11:07 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder