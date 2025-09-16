THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Is THE FLASH Director Andy Muschietti Still Attached To Helm? Here's The Latest

One of the most exciting projects to be announced during James Gunn and Peter Safran's "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate reveal was Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Taking inspiration from Grant Morrison's acclaimed run, the movie would serve as the DCU debut of a new take on the Dark Knight, as well as Damien Wayne, who would take up the mantle of Robin.

"This is a story of Damian Wayne, who’s Batman’s actual son that he didn’t know existed for the first eight to ten years of his life," Gunn said at the time. "He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s my favorite Robin. We’re putting it all together right now."

Not long after, we got word that The Flash director Andy Muschietti had been enlisted to helm the project.

“We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” Gunn and Safran said in a joint statement. “It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

This was before The Flash hit theaters, and the movie's underperformance (to put it mildly) at the box office led to speculation that Muschietti may have been taken off The Brave and The Bold. Since then, Gunn has admitted that he is struggling to "crack" this project, and it sounds like DC Studios' plans to introduce a new Batman have been put on the back burner for the time being.

Recent comments from Muschietti did seem to suggest that he was still attached, and the filmmaker was spotted with the DC contingent at the Emmy Awards after party.

Yeah Andy Muschietti is still the choice for DCU BATMAN



(Via WB Emmy after party) pic.twitter.com/qxmJM27l37 — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) September 15, 2025

Even so, The Hot Mic's John Rocha - who has previously claimed that there is zero chance Muschietti will end up helming this movie - remained adamant that he is "off" the project during last night's episode, and co-host Jeff Sneider seemed to agree.

Honestly, at this stage we're not even sure The Brave and The Bold will see the light of day - at least not for the foreseeable future. Gunn is now focusing on Man of Tomorrow, and it sounds like a new Wonder Woman movie will be his next priority.

There's always a chance Gunn and Safran will simply decide to cast a new Batman for a different project in the meantime, but we'll just have to wait and see.