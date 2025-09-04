HENCHMAN: Zach Cregger Says Much Of What Has Been Reported About His DC Comics Script Is "Not True"

We recently learned that Weapons director Zach Cregger has completed and is very happy with his script for a DC Comics-based tale set in Gotham City, but it seems there has been some misinformation about "Henchman" doing the rounds online.

THR recently reported that the script focuses on "a low-level henchman in the Gotham crime world who gains notoriety after managing to incapacitate Batman through a stroke of luck." The trade added that "The Dark Knight could appear briefly in the movie, while Harley Quinn and Joker are in the project as well.

Scooper Daniel Richtman would later share the following story synopsis:.

"In Gotham City, Robert Redguard, a mild-mannered pharmacist, is struggling to care for his sick son. After a wrongful arrest and a harrowing prison bus escape, Robert becomes inadvertently entangled with The Joker and Harley Quinn and becomes part of their gang. As he commits progressively darker crimes, Robert begins to lose his former identity, transforming from reluctant participant to full-blown criminal."

While chatting to Double Toasted, Cregger addressed these reports.

"This is getting blown out of proportion online. It's not a Joker and Harley Quinn script. I've not talked to James Gunn about it. I have [two other films] in front of me. People have written a lot about it online and not much of it is true."

To be fair, THR did clarify that Cregger had not spoken to Gunn or anyone else at DC Studios about it, and nobody ever said it was a "Joker and Harley Quinn script," only that those characters factored into the story. At any rate, it sounds like the filmmaker is trying to downplay the details that have slipped through, and may not want to give anyone the impression that Henchman (if that is the title) is definitely going to be developed.

Cregger is set to direct a new Resident Evil movie next, and also has an untitled sci-fi film in the works. So, even if Henchman is picked up by DC Studios, it'll probably be a while before it actually enters production.

"If I got the call, I would drop everything and go make that movie in a heartbeat," Cregger said in a previous interview. "It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written. I love it, and I’m dying to make it. I have not talked to James Gunn in my whole life. I don’t know him but I would certainly love to meet him and have the conversation. Who knows man?"