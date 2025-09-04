HENCHMAN: Zach Cregger Says Much Of What Has Been Reported About His DC Comics Script Is "Not True"

HENCHMAN: Zach Cregger Says Much Of What Has Been Reported About His DC Comics Script Is &quot;Not True&quot;

Despite reliable sources claiming that Zach Cregger's DC Comics-based script does feature the likes of The Joker and Harley Quinn, the filmmaker has now made a few clarifications...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 04, 2025 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

We recently learned that Weapons director Zach Cregger has completed and is very happy with his script for a DC Comics-based tale set in Gotham City, but it seems there has been some misinformation about "Henchman" doing the rounds online.

THR recently reported that the script focuses on "a low-level henchman in the Gotham crime world who gains notoriety after managing to incapacitate Batman through a stroke of luck." The trade added that "The Dark Knight could appear briefly in the movie, while Harley Quinn and Joker are in the project as well.

Scooper Daniel Richtman would later share the following story synopsis:.

"In Gotham City, Robert Redguard, a mild-mannered pharmacist, is struggling to care for his sick son. After a wrongful arrest and a harrowing prison bus escape, Robert becomes inadvertently entangled with The Joker and Harley Quinn and becomes part of their gang. As he commits progressively darker crimes, Robert begins to lose his former identity, transforming from reluctant participant to full-blown criminal."

While chatting to Double Toasted, Cregger addressed these reports.

"This is getting blown out of proportion online. It's not a Joker and Harley Quinn script. I've not talked to James Gunn about it. I have [two other films] in front of me. People have written a lot about it online and not much of it is true."

To be fair, THR did clarify that Cregger had not spoken to Gunn or anyone else at DC Studios about it, and nobody ever said it was a "Joker and Harley Quinn script," only that those characters factored into the story. At any rate, it sounds like the filmmaker is trying to downplay the details that have slipped through, and may not want to give anyone the impression that Henchman (if that is the title) is definitely going to be developed.

Cregger is set to direct a new Resident Evil movie next, and also has an untitled sci-fi film in the works. So, even if Henchman is picked up by DC Studios, it'll probably be a while before it actually enters production.

"If I got the call, I would drop everything and go make that movie in a heartbeat," Cregger said in a previous interview. "It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written. I love it, and I’m dying to make it. I have not talked to James Gunn in my whole life. I don’t know him but I would certainly love to meet him and have the conversation. Who knows man?"

James Gunn Shares More Disappointing Updates On THE AUTHORITY And WALLER; Teases STATIC SHOCK In The DCU
Related:

James Gunn Shares More Disappointing Updates On THE AUTHORITY And WALLER; Teases STATIC SHOCK In The DCU
5 Characters GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Chris Pratt Could Play In DC Studios' DCU
Recommended For You:

5 Characters GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Chris Pratt Could Play In DC Studios' DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/4/2025, 8:05 AM
Hoping that if this is made it contains some of that aggressively unfunny james gunn humour 🤞
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/4/2025, 8:14 AM
Scoopers make shit up and embellish??? No way!!!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/4/2025, 8:30 AM
Just another useless movie and another DOA

Reboot the MCU and DCU
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 9/4/2025, 8:40 AM
So, yet again, "scoopers" are talking out their arse. Until greenlit and in production this site shouldn't even be reporting (if that's what you can call it) any rumours/scoops/random made up shitt about any film. Stupid engagement clicks.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/4/2025, 8:44 AM
@tRuckRogers46A - Most of the details were reported by THR.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder