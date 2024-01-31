Is The DCU Already In Trouble? Things Are Said To Be Going Far From Smoothly At DC Studios
Related:

Is The DCU Already In Trouble? Things Are Said To Be Going Far From Smoothly At DC Studios
DC Studios' James Gunn Shares Production Update And Reveals Whether CRISIS Movie Is Connected To DCU
Recommended For You:

DC Studios' James Gunn Shares Production Update And Reveals Whether CRISIS Movie Is Connected To DCU
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

FusionWarrior - 1/31/2024, 12:11 PM
TEEN TITANS GO IN LIVE-ACTION ON THE BIG SCREEN!
FireandBlood - 1/31/2024, 12:12 PM
They announced that shit way to early, and it weren’t even good 👎
HulkisHoly - 1/31/2024, 12:14 PM
You can’t really do the Red Hood story after Marvel already beat DC to the punch with Captain America Winter Soldier.
FireandBlood - 1/31/2024, 12:20 PM
@HulkisHoly - You can, because at this point, whatever DC does it’s going to look like they’re copying. They fumbled that bag with that decade long shitshow they kept on pushing called the ‘DCEU’, and now they’ll forever play second fiddle.
HulkisHoly - 1/31/2024, 12:25 PM
@FireandBlood -

Granted, Bucky was mind controlled and didn’t have any grievances with Steve unlike Jason who in his right mind wants justice m/ revenge and blames Batman. But otherwise it’s too similar.

If Gunn was smart, he’d green light projects that are as unique and unlike stuff we’ve already seen in the MCU, as much as possible.

Woman if Tomorrow sounds good because it sounds like Superman meets predator/ prey, meets the Martian, meets I am Legend. So I think that’s a unique premise right there.
FireandBlood - 1/31/2024, 12:29 PM
@HulkisHoly - I was just about to say, Woman of Tomorrow is pretty unique. It has the potential to be the type of thing we should’ve seen from Captain Marvel at this point, but haven’t. 🤞 they continue to put together the right team to bring that project to life.
HulkisHoly - 1/31/2024, 12:52 PM
@FireandBlood -

I’m excited for it honestly. I wonder if it’ll end with a tease of her coming to earth to set up a Superman sequel with her in it.
mountainman - 1/31/2024, 12:14 PM
Can we just see it the characters announced so far are good? We have already seen DCEU and MCU focus more on introducing new characters than telling quality stories. DCU should set a good foundation before getting ahead of itself.
lazlodaytona - 1/31/2024, 12:15 PM
Would also like to see STEEL, Power Girl, Metallo, Mongul, Hank-Henshaw, Parasite, Lana Lang, Zatanna, Booster Gold, Starfire, Martian Manhunter, Superboy Prime, Wally West, Lobo, ... just to name a few
marvel72 - 1/31/2024, 12:46 PM
@lazlodaytona - Some good calls...

Here are mine.

The Demon
The Spectre
The Phantom
Power Girl
Brainiac
Mongul
Deadman
Lobo
Justice League Dark
Zatanna
Deathstroke
The Flash (Wally West)
Animal Man
Punchline
The Crime Syndicate (Earth 3)
Court Of Owls
marvel72 - 1/31/2024, 12:47 PM
@marvel72 - The Phantom Stranger not The Phantom.
marvel72 - 1/31/2024, 12:49 PM
@marvel72 - And Green, Red, Yellow Lanterns.

Plus Larfleeze Agent Orange.
lazlodaytona - 1/31/2024, 12:54 PM
@marvel72 - I think they should do that prison idea with Green Arrow gets arrested and thrown in jail with all the top-level bad guys. Supermax.
ObserverIO - 1/31/2024, 12:16 PM
The Flash is long past due.

Don't let him become another Green Lantern by leaving him on the shelf so long he becomes almost taboo.
FireandBlood - 1/31/2024, 12:21 PM
@ObserverIO - They will. They hate their characters.
NightEagle3 - 1/31/2024, 12:21 PM
The fact is that James Gunn should have TODAY just announced the new slate lol not a year ago and ruin everything coming out last year lol
Shinzo - 1/31/2024, 12:27 PM
Honestly the only ones I hope to see come to fruition on here are a comic book accurate Green Arrow and a Mister Miracle.

The rest I hope never materialize, especially the Poison Ivy movie, especially if Harley Quinn will be in it. It will be two hours of nothing but lipstick lesbian garbage, which is all the characters have devolved into within the last few years. Harley's only good representation is in the original animated series. Forget the rest.
HammerLegFoot - 1/31/2024, 12:29 PM
Live Action Static Shock me
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2024, 12:30 PM
Alex Hogh Anderson as Jason Todd/Red Hood.



Melissanthi Mahut as Wonder Woman



Ana De Armas as Zatanna



Wolfgang Novogratz as Nightwing



Natalie Dormer as Poison Ivy



Austin Butler as Green Arrow



Dev Patel as Mister Miracle



Andrew Scott as Brainiac
MuadDib - 1/31/2024, 12:40 PM
Icon needs a movie, no race swapping needed. He’s a character so powerful Clark thought he might be Kryptonian at one point. Has a very interesting story since he lives a very long time. Could start with a period piece, or an other planet. Lots of options.
GeneralChaos - 1/31/2024, 12:45 PM
Maybe writer/director James Gunn can convince CEO James Gunn to bring these characters to the screen.

I don't think James Gunn is interested in doing that, though.
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 1/31/2024, 12:50 PM
I think Nightwing would be perfect for HBO MAX. Like maybe a season of 5 episodes? 😜

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder