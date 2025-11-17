#RestoreTheSnyderVerse Trends Again As WBD Reportedly Entertains Bid From... Saudi Arabia’s PIF

According to a new report, Warner Bros Discovery may be seriously entertaining a $70 billion offer from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse crowd seem very happy about.

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 17, 2025 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Earlier this month, we learned that Warner Bros. Discovery has begun a formal sale process, with preliminary bids from the likes of Netflix, Paramount-Skydance, and Comcast due by November 20. Now, a controversial new bidder may have entered the fray.

According to a new Puck report, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund may be set to back Comcast's over $70 billion offer. Though Matt Belloni doesn't know for certain, he believes Comcast CEO Brian Roberts made a trip to Saudi Arabia to meet with the PIF - during Simon Wiesenthal's big soirée to honor WBD's David Zaslav on October 30.

This isn't the first time we've heard whispers about Saudi Arabia’s PIF showing interest in purchasing WBD. Last month, a rumor did the rounds that the PIF quietly submitted an all-cash offer to buy the company outright. The offer was said to be north of $70 billion, with PIF proposing to take on WBD’s debt and “guarantee” multi-year creative autonomy for HBO, DC, and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Here are some of the (unverified) details shared online at the time (via Reddit):

• The proposal supposedly excludes CNN (PIF doesn’t want news assets that could get blocked).

• PIF apparently promised $5 billion in new content investment for streaming & film over 3 years.

• They’d keep the Warner Bros. studio lot intact in Burbank and “commit to preserving legacy brands.”

• They’d spin off Discovery networks or merge them with MBC Group (which PIF already controls).

• There’s a rumored “creative trust” board with American producers and international investors to maintain “editorial independence.”

It's important to keep in mind that, even if this Puck report is accurate, it doesn't mean that the PIF is actually planning to purchase WBD themselves - though that might well be their ultimate goal - but they could certainly have some say in the above matters as Comcast's financial backer.

Though James Gunn and Peter Safran's contracts as co-heads of DC Studies would likely remain secure through any potential buy-out, the usual grifters are making wild claims about Zack Snyder returning to the fold, and #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is trending yet again.

JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/17/2025, 9:13 AM
The amount of people willing to sell their souls for a truckload of money is staggering.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/17/2025, 9:13 AM
Zack Snyder is currently working with the Saudis on some movie, so it's not impossible. With that said, I assume that kind of drastic change would only take place once they've seen the box office results of both Man of Tomorrow and The Batman II in 2027.
Drace24
Drace24 - 11/17/2025, 9:14 AM
F*ck both of these efforts.

User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 11/17/2025, 9:14 AM
After what will surely be another failure in Man of Tomorrow, I give them a minimum of 10 years before the Snyderverse is reinstated! It’s so obvious Snyder is coming back! 🤣
ActualFacts
ActualFacts - 11/17/2025, 9:16 AM
@Huskers - Enjoy another "epic" day alone in your white padded room/the basement 🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/17/2025, 9:18 AM
God , the amount if people on this site that want Gunn’s DCU to fail is so [frick]ing sad….

I guess they would want another attempt at creating a shared universe or have their own delusions about wanting Snyder back ir whatever.

I’m sorry to say you aren’t fans of these characters then but only a specific version of them so I hope you never get what you want!!.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/17/2025, 9:20 AM
No one wants the Synderverse to return more badly than me but I’m not gonna get my hopes up. I just can’t see Synder doing MOS 2 or Ben Affleck & Gal Gadot reprising their roles as Batman & Wonder Woman respectively. That’s just too much wish fulfilment & it’s unrealistic. Gunn’s DCU is full steam ahead so how is this all gonna work? Also the actors are getting older & Cavil’s hairline is receding. Not a good look. Next thing you know they’ll announce that the Rock will return as Black Adam. 😃
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/17/2025, 9:22 AM
@TheVisionary27 - Snyder said he'd like to get the chance to adapt Frank Miller's Dark Knight Returns, so that's something that could happen as a standalone else world's movie. I don't think they should waste their time restoring a shared universe that failed to click with audiences, but I'm definitely open to the possibility of him getting to do this one movie.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/17/2025, 9:21 AM
The next Wonder Woman:

User Comment Image
rez4prez
rez4prez - 11/17/2025, 9:22 AM
The Snyder cultists sure are funny. It's not coming back. The snyderverse is💀💀💀💀💀 and buried. Please seek help. Call a therapist.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/17/2025, 9:22 AM
Just what we need, more shitty superhero movies

