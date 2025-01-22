To Keep Things Clear, Gunn Should Make No Further Comments About The DCU's Canon

The DCU’s canon has been a point of confusion ever since it was announced that The Flash was going to reboot the DCEU. There were plans for Michael Keaton’s Batman to serve in a NIck-Fury-esque sort of role within the DCEU, Batgirl was a major player, Supergirl was going to replace Superman, and more. It was certainly a confusing time.

When Gunn took over, it didn’t really become less confusing, just confusing in a different way. Gunn initially said that some things in the DCEU would become canon in the DCU, but did not specify at first. It was clear to fans, however, that what would stay canon are the films that were popular and made money. Slowly, it was clear that The Flash would not be canon after it bombed, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom would not be canon after it also bombed but not quite as bad, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods would not be canon. Zachary Levi even said that the success of the movie would determine if it was going to be part of the new DCU. Eventually, it was announced that everything Gunn had previously worked on including Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad were canon as well as Blue Beetle. Why Blue Beetle was included in that bunch, I do not know.

For a long time, it seemed as if Gunn was essentially just picking and choosing the projects he worked on or didn’t already have plans for or wanted to distance his new universe from. However, after many movies were given the axe, he said that some things about all those movies would be canon and some wouldn’t.

“We learn that other things that have happened in the past in other media have still happened. There are references to things that happened in the past. And those references then become canon in the DCU because we mention them.”

It has been a confusing journey, but we’ve finally gotten to a point where Gunn has admitted what from the DCEU is canon, and it’s perfect.

Nothing. Finally, some clarity. Gunn’s full comments are below.

"Short answer: Only Creature Commandos forward is pure canon. For instance, Rick Flag Jr was killed because we heard Rick Flag Sr talking about it in Creature Commandos, not because we saw it in The Suicide Squad."

"Long answer: Only CC forward is pure canon; Peacemaker is almost entirely consistent with that canon other than the Justice League; The Suicide Squad has a lot of consistencies but I think of it as an imperfect memory."

So, there may be some events that took place in previous movies that end up being canon, but they are only canon if they are referenced in Creature Commandos or anything after it. Some things may line up with that canon, but that doesn’t mean they’re canon. If they aren’t referenced, they didn’t happen.

From this point on, Gunn should never comment again about continuity in the DCU. From now until the end of time, Gunn should just refer people to his above comments or say that exact same thing again. It’s the perfect explanation in a confusing line of unclear and odd choices over at DC and Warner Brothers that will hopefully resonate well with fans. Fans across the internet have spent quite a bit of time trying to figure out the plan regarding what would be canon and these last two comments should solve that puzzle definitively.

If Gunn makes more comments on what is canon, they will naturally be overanalyzed, which I recognize I’m doing here, and could lead to more confusion. His last two comments are extremely straightforward and can’t really be interpreted in any other way. Truly, Gunn has found the best explanation. On top of no longer commenting on continuity to keep things clear moving forward, it puts an end to a discussion that has gone on for years.

No longer do we need to wonder if Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Will Smith’s Deadshot, Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle, or Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark are part of the DCU. Unless it is stated in Creature Commandos or something else moving forward, those characters do not exist or, at least, those versions don’t. Did Starro attack a city and mind control a bunch of people? Nope. Not unless it’s brought up in a new project.

It feels great to have some definitive clarity regarding the DCEU characters and events in the DCU. Regardless of your feelings of past and future DC adaptations, hopefully the clarity feels nice.

Let me know what you think in the comments!