To Keep Things Clear, Gunn Should Make No Further Comments About The DCU's Canon

James Gunn's most recent comments on the DCU's canon are the perfect explanation for what is and what isn't part of the universe. To avoid confusion, he should let the matter die there.

Editorial Opinion
By ChandlerMcniel - Jan 22, 2025 05:01 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

The DCU’s canon has been a point of confusion ever since it was announced that The Flash was going to reboot the DCEU. There were plans for Michael Keaton’s Batman to serve in a NIck-Fury-esque sort of role within the DCEU, Batgirl was a major player, Supergirl was going to replace Superman, and more. It was certainly a confusing time.

When Gunn took over, it didn’t really become less confusing, just confusing in a different way. Gunn initially said that some things in the DCEU would become canon in the DCU, but did not specify at first. It was clear to fans, however, that what would stay canon are the films that were popular and made money. Slowly, it was clear that The Flash would not be canon after it bombed, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom would not be canon after it also bombed but not quite as bad, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods would not be canon. Zachary Levi even said that the success of the movie would determine if it was going to be part of the new DCU. Eventually, it was announced that everything Gunn had previously worked on including Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad were canon as well as Blue Beetle. Why Blue Beetle was included in that bunch, I do not know. 

For a long time, it seemed as if Gunn was essentially just picking and choosing the projects he worked on or didn’t already have plans for or wanted to distance his new universe from. However, after many movies were given the axe, he said that some things about all those movies would be canon and some wouldn’t. 

We learn that other things that have happened in the past in other media have still happened. There are references to things that happened in the past. And those references then become canon in the DCU because we mention them.

It has been a confusing journey, but we’ve finally gotten to a point where Gunn has admitted what from the DCEU is canon, and it’s perfect.

Nothing. Finally, some clarity. Gunn’s full comments are below. 

"Short answer: Only Creature Commandos forward is pure canon. For instance, Rick Flag Jr was killed because we heard Rick Flag Sr talking about it in Creature Commandos, not because we saw it in The Suicide Squad."

"Long answer: Only CC forward is pure canon; Peacemaker is almost entirely consistent with that canon other than the Justice League; The Suicide Squad has a lot of consistencies but I think of it as an imperfect memory."

So, there may be some events that took place in previous movies that end up being canon, but they are only canon if they are referenced in Creature Commandos or anything after it. Some things may line up with that canon, but that doesn’t mean they’re canon. If they aren’t referenced, they didn’t happen. 

From this point on, Gunn should never comment again about continuity in the DCU. From now until the end of time, Gunn should just refer people to his above comments or say that exact same thing again. It’s the perfect explanation in a confusing line of unclear and odd choices over at DC and Warner Brothers that will hopefully resonate well with fans. Fans across the internet have spent quite a bit of time trying to figure out the plan regarding what would be canon and these last two comments should solve that puzzle definitively. 

If Gunn makes more comments on what is canon, they will naturally be overanalyzed, which I recognize I’m doing here, and could lead to more confusion. His last two comments are extremely straightforward and can’t really be interpreted in any other way. Truly, Gunn has found the best explanation. On top of no longer commenting on continuity to keep things clear moving forward, it puts an end to a discussion that has gone on for years. 

No longer do we need to wonder if Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Will Smith’s Deadshot, Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle, or Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark are part of the DCU. Unless it is stated in Creature Commandos or something else moving forward, those characters do not exist or, at least, those versions don’t. Did Starro attack a city and mind control a bunch of people? Nope. Not unless it’s brought up in a new project. 

It feels great to have some definitive clarity regarding the DCEU characters and events in the DCU. Regardless of your feelings of past and future DC adaptations, hopefully the clarity feels nice.

Let me know what you think in the comments!

krayzeman
krayzeman - 1/22/2025, 5:11 PM
Says who??
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/22/2025, 5:20 PM
@krayzeman - @ChandlerMcniel -
I mean, it IS filed under "opinion".

User Comment Image
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/22/2025, 6:14 PM
@Feralwookiee - Right lol
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/22/2025, 5:14 PM
Will NEVER happen. Never.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/22/2025, 5:22 PM
please stop trying to write like josh, no one like him. you need to be more professional, for your future article photos start adding in boobies.
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/22/2025, 5:23 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/22/2025, 5:26 PM
@harryba11zack - He's better than that!
What kind of lowlife classless loser panders for clicks by posting boobies?













User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/22/2025, 5:35 PM
@harryba11zack - "It was clear to fans, however, that what would stay cannon are the films that were popular and made money."


Well he's got the whole "pretending something is factual despite it being the complete opposite" thing down.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/22/2025, 5:40 PM
@Feralwookiee - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/22/2025, 6:01 PM
@harryba11zack - no one likes Josh ? Excuse me
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/22/2025, 6:09 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/22/2025, 6:29 PM
@Malatrova15 - I think this would be a wonderful opportunity to pause for a moment and give thanks for Josh's contributions to our society. His intelligent and thought-provoking posts make him an ideal writer, lending testimony to his exceptional integrity and nobility unrivaled by any other writer. His commitment to CBM.com enriches our lives and serves as an example to all who hope to achieve prominence as a people. Traffic to this site is fueled by Josh due to his brilliant and creative nature, an example of all he has achieved through his enthusiasm for self- improvement by hard work and a self-reliant can-do nature. Without his industrious and creative drive, we would most undoubtedly be poorer as a nation.

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/22/2025, 5:23 PM
Are you calling for Gunn Control?
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 1/22/2025, 5:26 PM
*canon
Super12
Super12 - 1/22/2025, 5:50 PM
@HulkisHoly - came here for this. Can't really take an article seriously when the author doesn't even know how to spell the subject he's writing about.
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/22/2025, 6:13 PM
@HulkisHoly - My most genuine apologies. Thank you for the correction.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 1/22/2025, 6:21 PM
@Super12 -

Not trying to be that guy but it’s like, we need more proof reading, at least in the title
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 1/22/2025, 5:26 PM
I think Chandler might genuinely need help. Can someone please help Chandler? I can no longer support his long winded antics and apparently he was only pretending to be interested in men when we slept together. BlueChew is a helluva drug.
NotAFanofHeroes
NotAFanofHeroes - 1/22/2025, 5:32 PM
@HermansHIV - Love is what brought you together and love will be what brings you through this hard time in your relationship. Don’t forget who you truly are
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 1/22/2025, 6:01 PM
@NotAFanofHeroes - is that final bit your way of implying I should transition into a woman? First my man dumps my royal ass for Joshua Wilding and now my gender is following suit. The HORRORRRRR!!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/22/2025, 6:02 PM
@HermansHIV - im able to afford his bufoonery for a few articles More.
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 1/22/2025, 6:04 PM
@Malatrova15 - well then you should be able to afford my hormone medication. Shit adds up!
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 1/22/2025, 5:29 PM
User Comment Image

There's nothing unclear about it. People are being whiny, but nobody in the general audience will be confused.

Creature Commandos onward is locked in as canon, irrefutable. Obviously there's ties to Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad. Peacemaker you can probably assume is 100% canon and they'll make some offhand joke about how Peacemaker was stoned when he saw the Justice League or something; easy fix.

The Suicide Squad you can assume is canon until something is contradicted. You saw this already with pre-Disney + Marvel TV. You can assume it happened exactly as it is in the movie until the films start contradicting it. Maybe Harley is no longer the Margot Robbie version, maybe Captain Boomerang isn't dead, maybe we get a new adventure with Starro as the villain, etc.


This shit is never as complicated as nerds make it out to be. In the MCU watching the individual movies gives added context, for sure, but you could've watched just the 4 Avengers movies and not gotten lost. People don't fixate on menial bullshit; they sit down to watch a movie and have a good time.



User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/22/2025, 5:36 PM
@IronSpider101 - exactly. The GA will probably throw it under world building, since most people already forgot about the specifics of what happened and what didn't.

Only those closely following everything DC will recognize the mentioned stuff from other movies or show. But those know of the "reset", so won't be confused either.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/22/2025, 6:14 PM
@IronSpider101 - great comment man. Really well stated.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 1/22/2025, 5:32 PM
Imagine the transition from Die Another Day to Casino Royale with Judi Dench as the same M. Both Bond producers Barbara Brocolli and Michael G. Wilson don't have social media back then, but they and Daniel Craig were facing heat from the fans and the press for not only discarding decades of franchise continuity with a reboot, but for also letting Peirce Brosnan go for some reason. But M? It's still the same character from the Brosnan films, and nobody complained when she remained. What's the result with all these heat waves? One of the best franchise kickstarters of all-time.

Criticize James Gunn with all the available time and resources. Heck, anyone can use those old tweets and that one time he tried to discredit Nicole Perlman in making Guardians successful, but he's playing a different ball game. He not only has to deal with articles like this, but the reputation of an entire comic book compqny rests on his hands. If his Superman fails, nobody will make another Superman film, including Zack Snyder.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/22/2025, 6:21 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - I know you an OG when you know about the Nicole Perlman thing. She definitely got the shift from him on that script as she did come up with thr cassette player memento and the team lineup, etc. Gunn made it his film of course but nonetheless. Also, I honestly thought all the Daniel Craig Bond films went downhill after Casino Royale, which was a fantastic film IMO, but nonetheless your point certainly stands in regards to M and audience confusion. This is a bunch of hoopla over nothing.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 1/22/2025, 6:40 PM
@McMurdo - Found out lately that Gunn tried to discredit her and Perlman threw a "F*ck You, James Gunn" party when she still got a credit. Apparently, it was Joss Whedon who convinced Gunn rewrite it, make it weirder he said.

Craig's Bond made the action and interconnectivity better than the previous ones, although his storyline is either a serious take of the character or a serious take of parodies that define the old tropes of spy genre.

If Daniel Craig and the Bond team pulled if off two decades ago with the exact same problems, so can DC.
santiagoch
santiagoch - 1/22/2025, 5:32 PM
canon, canoN, canON, caNON, cANON, CANON!!!!!!! What is your obsession with the CANON???!!! Please, answer me... I don't undertand!!!
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/22/2025, 6:16 PM
@santiagoch - Well, it can be confusing when a story spanning many mediums says it's including some works, then doesn't then does, then doesn't.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/22/2025, 5:34 PM
Questions will be asked after every project, so I rather see him do explain it further (when asked). And for those who don't wanna hear more, simply don't read what Gunn says.
NotAFanofHeroes
NotAFanofHeroes - 1/22/2025, 5:36 PM
The real question is when will Harley Quinn’s farting comic come to life on the big screen? I want to go to a 4D theater and smell that magic.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/22/2025, 6:15 PM
@NotAFanofHeroes - Harley Quinn: The Brappening! Queefing soon to a theatre near you!

User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 1/22/2025, 5:45 PM
Nah, I hope he keeps commenting and tweeting, I like it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 5:55 PM
@Pictilli - same

In this day & age if rumor mongering , it’s nice that there’s someone to confirm or trounce down bullshit.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 1/22/2025, 5:53 PM
To be fair, the comics follow loose and ambiguous continuity, all the time.🤣
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/22/2025, 5:53 PM

I like Gunn, but I too think he should learn when to shut up.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 1/22/2025, 5:54 PM
Just avoid his comments. The world doesn’t revolve around you. I ignore everything the latest president of USA says. Like if he said he wants to smack Musk in the face with his dick of would never know about it. Maybe he’s already said this or done this. I wouldn’t know.
Order66
Order66 - 1/22/2025, 6:24 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - soy boy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 5:54 PM
I agree about his latest statements being perfect and he should just direct people to them again if they ask for the umpteenth time…

However I feel the canon has been clear since the beginning since basically it’s a pick or choose type of scenario where they can decide to acknowledge certain parts of that film or not , perhaps even retcon some?

For example , they could retcon Boomerang’s death in that movie if they want to but if in a future project we find out that he indeed died during the Corto Maltese mission then it’s canon.

I’m cool with that and I don’t think it’s as confusing as people make it out to be.
