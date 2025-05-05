CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Sean Gunn Reveals Which DCU Project He'll First Appear As Maxwell Lord In

While the majority of DCEU actors aren't part of DC Studios' DCU plans, The Suicide Squad star Sean Gunn has already landed multiple roles in the reboot being mapped out by his brother, James Gunn.

The Guardians of the Galaxy standout stole the show last year in Creature Commandos as G.I. Robot and reprised his previous role, Weasel, as well. While he's bound to lend his voice to both characters in live-action somewhere down the line, Gunn's main on-camera role will be as the villainous Maxwell Lord.

The character is expected to be less of a full-blown baddie and more of an antagonist in the DCU, bringing the Wonder Woman 1984 character (where he was played by Pedro Pascal) more in line with his comic book counterpart.

Superman set photos showcased the "LordTech" logo, and it appears Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific all work for the businessman who, in the comics, breaks bad before getting his neck broken by Diana Prince.

While we expected this, Gunn recently appeared at Northern FanCon and confirmed, "I asked [James Gunn] recently if I can even say that I’m in the movie [and] he was like, 'You can say you’re kinda in the movie.' So I’m kinda in the new Superman."

So, not the biggest surprise in the world, but the confirmation is still welcomed. Many fans thought Lord might factor into Peacemaker season 2 or even something like Waller, but Superman makes the most sense when he seemingly has his own team of superheroes in the field.

Gunn previously compared Lord to his other DCU roles and explained that the character, "is a little bit more grounded in being. A lot more grounded, obviously, as a human being. And so that's a character that I'll tackle in a more traditional way."

In other Superman news, filmmaker James Gunn has shared a fun video of his pet pooch Ozu, the inspiration for Krypto, absolutely losing his mind while seeing the Superdog on screen. You can see that and hear more from Sean below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.