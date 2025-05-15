MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Set Video Shows Panicked Extras Running From Mo-Cap Beast Man(?) Actor

As filming continues on the live-action Masters of the Universe movie in London, this latest video from the set has ignited speculation that the villainous Beast Man might appear after all.

When the supporting cast was announced, it was assumed that Game of Thrones alum Hafthor Bjornsson's Goat Man would fill the role of Skeletor's animalistic henchman, but we'd later hear that concept art featuring Beast Man, Man-E-Faces, Spikor and Battle Cat was spotted at CinemaCon (if this is accurate, it was never shared online).

In the video and photos below, we see a group of extras running in terror from an unknown actor in a large motion-capture suit and rig. According to set reports, this individual was seen chasing people through the streets with "the movements of a monkey."

We'd say there's a good chance this will turn out to be Beast Man, but there are a lot of MOTU characters, and this could always be a new monster created for the movie.

We also have some more shots of Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes in costume as Prince Adam and Teela.

The awesome @UnBoxPHDFILM has posted more of this large motion capture suited actor terrorizing "Oklahoma City" on the London set of the "Masters of the Universe" Movie.



Could this be the BEAST MAN that attendees saw concept art of at CinemaCon? We shall see!



Thanks again to… pic.twitter.com/iSJrZDn1zF — ForEternia.com (@ForEternia_com) May 12, 2025

The live-action take on the classic animated series will also feature Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, along with Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026. You can check out some impressive fan-art depicting a live-action take on Beast Man below.