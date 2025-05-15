MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Set Video Shows Panicked Extras Running From Mo-Cap Beast Man(?) Actor

Another video from the London set of Masters of the Universe has found its way online, and it shows a mo-cap actor chasing a group of extras through the streets. Could this be Beast Man?

News
By MarkCassidy - May 15, 2025 07:05 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

As filming continues on the live-action Masters of the Universe movie in London, this latest video from the set has ignited speculation that the villainous Beast Man might appear after all.

When the supporting cast was announced, it was assumed that Game of Thrones alum Hafthor Bjornsson's Goat Man would fill the role of Skeletor's animalistic henchman, but we'd later hear that concept art featuring Beast Man, Man-E-Faces, Spikor and Battle Cat was spotted at CinemaCon (if this is accurate, it was never shared online).

In the video and photos below, we see a group of extras running in terror from an unknown actor in a large motion-capture suit and rig. According to set reports, this individual was seen chasing people through the streets with "the movements of a monkey."

We'd say there's a good chance this will turn out to be Beast Man, but there are a lot of MOTU characters, and this could always be a new monster created for the movie.

We also have some more shots of Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes in costume as Prince Adam and Teela.

The live-action take on the classic animated series will also feature Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, along with Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026. You can check out some impressive fan-art depicting a live-action take on Beast Man below.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/15/2025, 7:07 AM
Why has Jared Leto not been me tooed yet?

James Gunn says Jared Leto hits on minors.

And why does this slop have so many raceswaps?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/15/2025, 7:21 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Yeah okay you're right there are race-swaps in this (or race-replacements more accurately) and maybe MAYBE Jared Leto is actually Jared Pedo in disguise.
BUT... I can name 6 out of 7 continents. How many can you name?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/15/2025, 3:33 PM
@ObserverIO -

Nice.

What's the 7th you can't name?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/15/2025, 3:38 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - The one where Chris Hemsworth and Mel Gibson are from.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/15/2025, 7:36 AM
I feel like this movie will be a surprise hit, especially once people stop foaming at the mouth because a small part of the film takes place on earth
Fogs
Fogs - 5/15/2025, 8:53 AM
@KaptainKhaos - Do you have info on the 'small part' thing? Honest question.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/15/2025, 9:36 AM
@Fogs - "10-year-old Adam Glenn crash-lands on his mother's home planet Earth, separating him from his ancestor's Power Sword of Grayskull. Two decades later, he takes his sword back and takes on the mantle of He-Man as he battles for his home planet, Eternia, against the evil forces of Skeletor"

It's on the films Wiki

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masters_of_the_Universe_(2026_film)#:~:text=Masters%20of%20the%20Universe%20is,2026%2C%20by%20Amazon%20MGM%20Studios.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/15/2025, 9:40 AM
@Fogs - I'm open to being wrong, but I'm 99% confident that the film will for the majority, take place on Eternia
Fogs
Fogs - 5/15/2025, 1:30 PM
@KaptainKhaos - Got it. Tks!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/15/2025, 3:34 PM
@KaptainKhaos -

A surprise hit?

I think not and I hope not.

These libs deserve a flop for all their raceswaps, and hiring Jared Leto.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/15/2025, 5:25 PM
@Fogs - no problemo broski!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/15/2025, 7:56 AM
Is that Skeletor wearing a hoodie?
Matador
Matador - 5/15/2025, 8:07 AM
@TheFinestSmack - He has always been the O.G hoodie user without wearing a sweater.

User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/15/2025, 8:25 AM
@TheFinestSmack - for rehearsal, yes
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/15/2025, 8:01 AM
My childhood memories may be blinding me on this, but I really can't wait to see it. Travis Knight has my confidence.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/15/2025, 8:41 AM
@JacobsLadder - I feel the same. My mind keeps trying to tell me that this is just another movie, nothing special, but everything I see from it I'm like "OH FUKKNUGGETS THAT'S SO AWESOME!!!"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2025, 8:11 AM
It could be him but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the Beast People that Goat Man is leading into battle…

User Comment Image

Anyway , i wish they were using Beast Man since he’s Skeletor’s right hand but Goat Man makes sense since he is a character who hasn’t had many appearances so it’s just someone fresh to put a spotlight on.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/15/2025, 8:26 AM
Typical cgi when make up can do it
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/15/2025, 9:01 AM
My childhood come to life

Please no earth
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/15/2025, 9:09 AM
They must have stopped showing He-Man on TV in the late ’80s or early ’90s, because I don’t remember ever seeing it as a kid. Or maybe I just never noticed it. Same goes for G.I. Joe and Transformers. The toys were everywhere, but I don’t recall watching the cartoons.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/15/2025, 1:01 PM
@DarthAlgar - ?si=1HTmH8Rpua-zkRqD
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/15/2025, 9:22 AM
In really looking forward to this
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/15/2025, 9:40 AM
I hate myself for being increasingly intrigued by this.
DemonTweeks
DemonTweeks - 5/15/2025, 9:53 AM
the adult movie parodies of this movie are going to write themselves with the character names
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2025, 10:00 AM
@DemonTweeks - they are gonna have a field day with Fisto

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/15/2025, 1:03 PM
@DemonTweeks - ?si=1HTmH8Rpua-zkRqD
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/15/2025, 3:36 PM
Watch the Dolph Lundgren Masters of the Universe movie.

One of the best space opera movies of the '80s.

