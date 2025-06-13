MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Actor Sam C. Wilson Shares Teasing Glimpse Of His Trap Jaw Look

Though we've yet to see anything particularly revealing so far, Masters of the Universe supporting cast members have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from their time working on the live-action adaptation to social media, and we now have a teasing first glimpse of Sam C. Wilson as one of He-Man's most recognizable foes, Trap Jaw.

As you can see, Wilson only posted a close-up shot of his eye, but the image does confirm that Skeletor's "Wizard of Weapons" will retain his green-skinned face (whether he'll also have the blue body remains to be seen) from the original animated series.

Trap Jaw, or Trapjaw as he was known in the subsequent animated shows, was a criminal named Kronis who arrived to Eternia from another dimension. The 2002 animated series ret-conned his origin slightly to make him an enemy of Skeletor who lost his jaw and arm in a battle with the villain before agreeing to align with him after being fitted with a steel jaw and an interchangeable appendage.

“Today I wrapped on Masters Of The Universe," Wilson posted on social media. "I trained up for this and wanted to deliver something unique, and honour the fans of the OG material. It's been a blast. A special thanks to @barriegower as BGFX, @pattfoad @mikebyrnefx and a load of the people who have brought trap jaw to life. My stunt double @miles_ley and @nickgalitzine for being a worthy adversary, as well as a special big up to @idriselba and @travisknight who cast me in the first place. Could have gone with a massive name for this and gave me the shot, I can't wait for you all to watch it next year!”

"Masters of the Universe" Movie actor Sam C. Wilson has just shared what seems to be the eye of the iconic, evil warrior character that he is playing... TRAP JAW!#MastersoftheUniverse #MOTU #MOTUMovie #Movies #NewMovies #SamCWilson #TrapJaw pic.twitter.com/AKeEpsoyi5 — ForEternia.com (@ForEternia_com) June 12, 2025

Trap Jaw is officially a wrap!



“Today I wrapped on Masters Of The Universe. I trained up for this and wanted to deliver something unique, and honour the fans of the OG material. It's been a blast. A special thanks to @barriegower as BGFX, @pattfoad @mikebyrnefx and… pic.twitter.com/IUCYWO7OM8 — Masters of the Universe Movie (@motumovie2026) June 12, 2025

The live-action take on the classic animated series will also feature Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella) as He-Man, Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, along with Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.