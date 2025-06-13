MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Actor Sam C. Wilson Shares Teasing Glimpse Of His Trap Jaw Look

Though it's not a particularly revealing photo, Masters of the Universe actor Sam C. Wilson has shared a teasing glimpse of his cartoon-accurate look for the villainous Trap Jaw...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 13, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

Though we've yet to see anything particularly revealing so far, Masters of the Universe supporting cast members have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from their time working on the live-action adaptation to social media, and we now have a teasing first glimpse of Sam C. Wilson as one of He-Man's most recognizable foes, Trap Jaw.

As you can see, Wilson only posted a close-up shot of his eye, but the image does confirm that Skeletor's "Wizard of Weapons" will retain his green-skinned face (whether he'll also have the blue body remains to be seen) from the original animated series.

Trap Jaw, or Trapjaw as he was known in the subsequent animated shows, was a criminal named Kronis who arrived to Eternia from another dimension. The 2002 animated series ret-conned his origin slightly to make him an enemy of Skeletor who lost his jaw and arm in a battle with the villain before agreeing to align with him after being fitted with a steel jaw and an interchangeable appendage.

“Today I wrapped on Masters Of The Universe," Wilson posted on social media. "I trained up for this and wanted to deliver something unique, and honour the fans of the OG material. It's been a blast. A special thanks to @barriegower as BGFX, @pattfoad @mikebyrnefx and a load of the people who have brought trap jaw to life. My stunt double @miles_ley and @nickgalitzine for being a worthy adversary, as well as a special big up to @idriselba and @travisknight who cast me in the first place. Could have gone with a massive name for this and gave me the shot, I can't wait for you all to watch it next year!”

The live-action take on the classic animated series will also feature Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella) as He-Man, Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, along with Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 10:53 AM
Well isn't he a tease?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/13/2025, 11:04 AM
@ObserverIO - One eyed Wilson...?

I hope this is a low key hit. They can bring an entirely new level of imagery, action, and humor in Eternia. I hope they go all in.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 11:28 AM
@KennKathleen - Me too. My excitement for this is like bad acid reflux. It came seemingly outta nowhere, unexpectedly and I can't seem to keep it down.

Maybe I oughta get a glass of milk.

But by the power of Grayskull I just don't want to! I like being this excited!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/13/2025, 11:33 AM
@ObserverIO -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 11:06 AM
Cool!!.

I’m assuming the take we’ll get on the character is moreso him being Skeletor’s minion and “Wizard of weapons” like in the 80’s cartoon as opposed to the 2002 series where he was moreso of a “frenemy” to him just for the sake of streamlining which is fine.

User Comment Image

Anyway , looking forward to the film!!.
Starlight
Starlight - 6/13/2025, 11:07 AM
You know what?... I'm REALLY excited for this one, and I like what I've seen so far. :) Please live up to the expectations !
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/13/2025, 11:11 AM
@Starlight - I'm nervous about how much of Earth will feature in this.

If they do it like the Krypton scene in the beginning of Man of Steel just to show his origins and that he's half human, then spend the rest of the time in Eternia it will be fine.

Like, he was sent there as a child until he could grow up because Eternia was too dangerous, then it could definitely work.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/13/2025, 11:51 AM
@CorndogBurglar - 80% Earth 20% Eternia, final battle will be on Earth
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:08 PM
@Matchesz - I think it'll be just the opening act and then it's all Eternia with a final wrap up on Earth at the end.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/13/2025, 11:08 AM
I really hope this doesnt suck.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/13/2025, 11:09 AM
Munch
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/13/2025, 11:13 AM
Gozaltine or whatever his name is...looks jacked.... Good work.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/13/2025, 11:14 AM
If it finds just the right tone - doesn't take itself too seriously, but not overly silly/campy either - this could work. I've liked what I've seen so far.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/13/2025, 11:37 AM
@MarkCassidy - That’s the key to a successful CB movie/movie based on an existing property.

The movie shouldn’t take it self too seriously but the director and producers should take the lore and IP seriously

It seems like Hollywood has forgotten this all together or worse does the opposite

We got this in the first 3 phases of the MCU,LOTR, Denis Villeneuve understood it with Dune and Blade Runner, Reeve’s did this with The Batman and Penguin, and so on and so on. I mean even Karl Urban knew this with his take on Judge Dred
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 6/13/2025, 11:55 AM
@BruceWayng - The Sonic franchise gets this.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:06 PM
@MarkCassidy - I've got a strong feeling the tone will be Barbie meets Bumblebee.

I would prefer a Lord of the Rings meets Game of Thrones vibe, sure. But I'll take it.
grif
grif - 6/13/2025, 11:42 AM
the turncoats whining about this after it comes out is going to be glorious.

people love taking what they are given
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 6/13/2025, 12:02 PM
@grif - User Comment Image

