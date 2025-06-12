MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: Moss Man Actor Stephen Adentan Shares BTS Glimpse Of His Practical Costume

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: Moss Man Actor Stephen Adentan Shares BTS Glimpse Of His Practical Costume

As filming continues on Amazon MGM's live-action Masters of the Universe movie, actor Stephen Adentan has shared a first glimpse of the practical costume he'll don as Moss Man...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 12, 2025 08:06 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

The upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe movie from Mattel and Amazon MGM Studios is set to feature a lot of characters (it would probably take less time to list the heroes and villains that won't appear) from the original animated series, toy line, and various comic book runs, including a few fairly obscure allies of He-Man.

Stephen Adentan is set to play Moss Man, and has now taken to social media to announce that he has finished filming his scenes while also sharing a BTS look at the practical costume he'll don as Eternia's guardian of the natural world.

Moss Man only made two appearances in the '80s cartoon as a spy who could camouflage himself by transforming into a plant, but his origins were retconned in the comics and later animated shows, reimagining the character as one of the most powerful beings in Eternia.

He-Man/Prince Adam actor Nicholas Galitzine has also shared another shot from the set in Wookey Hole in Somerset. There's speculation that this might be a silhouetted glimpse of Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, but it's impossible to tell for certain.

Check out the photos at the links below.

The live-action take on the classic animated series will also feature Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, along with Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Star Nicholas Galitzine Teases His He-Man Physique And Costume (From Behind A Curtain)
Related:

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Star Nicholas Galitzine Teases His He-Man Physique And Costume (From Behind A Curtain)
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Merch May Reveal First Look At Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man Character Design
Recommended For You:

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Merch May Reveal First Look At Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man Character Design

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/12/2025, 8:55 AM
We're getting Moss Man in live action. Can you believe we've lived to witness this glory?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/12/2025, 8:59 AM
@Lisa89 -

Indeed.

Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 6/12/2025, 9:40 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - No, but will we see Stinkor? After they shoot Merman's scenes they could repaint his suit, spray him w skunk oil, etc.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/12/2025, 8:58 AM
I don't know about this

The more I see the less [frick]ing hope I have.

[frick]ing save me

Give us a [frick]ing teaser

For [frick]s Sake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 9:10 AM
Cool!!.

Moss man in the 80’s show was kind of a silly as that this spy who could observe things secretly by turning into a plant…

I hope this take is closer (though likely he’ll just have a minor role) to the 2002 cartoon where he was reimagined as one of the most powerful beings in Eternia , their equivalent of Bigfoot who also seemed to share similarities to DC’s Swamp Thing.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , I’m looking forward to this film!!.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/12/2025, 9:20 AM
Alright, we're going green! At this point, I expect every major character from Masters of the Universe to show up, awesome!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/12/2025, 9:25 AM
He-Man toys were top tier in the 80s. I remember Moss Man for his texture, Skunk Man for his scent, and Mantenna for his pop out eyes.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/12/2025, 9:30 AM
@KennKathleen - Moss Man actually had a pine scent too!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/12/2025, 9:34 AM
@MarkCassidy - Yes!! My great-Aunt loved his scent 😆. Man, thanks for the memory!
GodzillaisKING
GodzillaisKING - 6/12/2025, 9:36 AM
@KennKathleen - Stinkor was actually his name...yes Moss Man smelled like pine...Stinkor had an interesting aroma but not terrible lol...Blast Attak was one I loved where you take his cord stick it in him and then push down on the button and he broke into pieces....
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 6/12/2025, 9:43 AM
@GodzillaisKING - Join the Stinker lobby!
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 6/12/2025, 9:43 AM
@Simonsonrules - -or!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/12/2025, 9:50 AM
@GodzillaisKING - Right³! All of these action figures had a standout attribute. The imagination and craftsmanship was on another level.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2025, 9:40 AM
I trust Travis Knight until he fails

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder