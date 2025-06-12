MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: Moss Man Actor Stephen Adentan Shares BTS Glimpse Of His Practical Costume

The upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe movie from Mattel and Amazon MGM Studios is set to feature a lot of characters (it would probably take less time to list the heroes and villains that won't appear) from the original animated series, toy line, and various comic book runs, including a few fairly obscure allies of He-Man.

Stephen Adentan is set to play Moss Man, and has now taken to social media to announce that he has finished filming his scenes while also sharing a BTS look at the practical costume he'll don as Eternia's guardian of the natural world.

Moss Man only made two appearances in the '80s cartoon as a spy who could camouflage himself by transforming into a plant, but his origins were retconned in the comics and later animated shows, reimagining the character as one of the most powerful beings in Eternia.

He-Man/Prince Adam actor Nicholas Galitzine has also shared another shot from the set in Wookey Hole in Somerset. There's speculation that this might be a silhouetted glimpse of Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, but it's impossible to tell for certain.

Check out the photos at the links below.

COULD THIS BE MAN-AT-ARMS?

An atmospheric image of what appears to be a man at a work station, shared by "Masters of the Universe" Movie He-Man actor Nicholas Galitzine as they film in Wookey Hole and possibly Beer Quarry Caves.#MastersoftheUniverse #MOTU #IdrisElba #ManAtArms… pic.twitter.com/9cYogXM1Uy — ForEternia.com (@ForEternia_com) June 11, 2025

The live-action take on the classic animated series will also feature Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, along with Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.