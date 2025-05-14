RUMOR: SUPERMAN Has A Comic-Inspired Episodic Structure; New Details On Post-SUPERGIRL Plans For Lobo

The first full trailer for Superman swooped online yesterday, and the response from fans has been almost unanimously positive. That doesn't happen often, and filmmaker James Gunn's hopes to unite the world through its most iconic superhero now seem a little more likely.

Both from what we've gleaned through officially released material and plot leaks, Superman's story will be relatively straightforward and a classic tale of good versus evil.

Now, scooper Daniel Richtman has shared some insights, revealing that the movie has an episodic structure similar to Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman comic book. It sounds like an approach that people will either love or hate; either way, it's something different.

It's important not to take this too literally, of course, and it feels like another example of Gunn embracing the comics to give the DCU a much different feel than the DCEU, and its biggest rival, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The insider has also heard that Jason Momoa's Lobo will return after Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with the plan being for him to be used in future projects.

DC Studios is separate from Warner Bros. in the same way that Marvel Studios largely stands apart from Disney. However, studio heads Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca still have their finger on the pulse, and recently praised Superman, a movie we've heard has been testing well.

"I used to chase James as a producer when he did 'Slither' and started with his low-budget movies," De Luca explained. "He’s really unique and I think DC is in great hands with the two of them."

"We’ve seen an early cut of 'Superman,' and I don’t want to bury the lead, there’s a lot of marketing about to roll out ahead of its release, but he really understood the assignment," the executive continued. "His heart’s in the right place, his aim is true, and we’re really excited about their new version of DC."

"We actually have to stipulate: DC reports directly to David Zaslav, we don’t oversee it, but we were big supporters of Peter and James taking the job," De Luca added. "Our advice when we were asked was it doesn’t need another career executive, it needs a storyteller in charge."

In July, Superman goes head-to-head with Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in what looks to be an exciting month for movie fans, and a busy one for box office analysts.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.