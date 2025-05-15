Rumored Details On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Avengers Vs. X-Men Battle; ANNIHILATORS Movie In The Works?

Rumored Details On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Avengers Vs. X-Men Battle; ANNIHILATORS Movie In The Works?

Some possible details about plans for a fight pitting Earth's Mightiest Heroes against the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday have been revealed, while it also sounds like a new cosmic movie is in development...

News
By JoshWilding - May 15, 2025 04:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

It feels like we're in a time of transition for the MCU, and it likely won't be until after Avengers: Secret Wars that Marvel Studios gets fully back on track.

The movie is expected to reboot the franchise, adding the Fantastic Four and X-Men to the main timeline. We'd also bet on a few key characters being recast, as Marvel Studios, for starters, could do with a new Iron Man (the entirety of Ironheart expected to be dumped on Disney+ over two weeks, suggesting Riri Williams won't be the successor some expected). 

Still, with the Russo Brothers at the helm, we'd bet on Avengers: Doomsday going some way in righting the ship, and an exciting update comes our way today courtesy of scooper Daniel Richtman

It's said that the filmmakers are currently shooting an epic Avengers vs. X-Men fight scene, with the mutant team decked out in comic-accurate costumes. If true, this will be a dream come true for comic book fans, though that X-Men lineup is still missing a few big names. 

The insider has also heard that Marvel Studios is eager to develop an animated feature for theaters. A live-action Annihilators movie is also said to be in development; in the comics, the roster is comprised of Quasar, Silver Surfer, Ronan the Accuser, Beta Ray Bill, Gladiator, Ikon (Spaceknight), and Cosmo.

A project like that would be the perfect opportunity to introduce some new characters, find a place for old ones (Star-Lord, for example), and perhaps even bring Nova into the mix after his TV series was put on pause. 

Doing the rounds to promote Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie revealed which characters from the world of the X-Men he's eager to share the screen with as Sam Wilson.

"Look, I am a big Cyclops fan. That's my favorite X-Men," he revealed. "I have a Cyclops action figure on my key chain that I've had since high school. When I was in high school, the X-Men cartoon was really big, and this was before the movies. I've always been a huge Cyclops fan, and I'm really, really excited - hopefully, knock on wood - for them to be a part of it and come into it."

"[I'm excited] to hang out with Xavier and Beast and all those guys. But my favorite is Nightcrawler," Mackie added. "If I can hang out with one character? Me and Nightcrawler in the French Quarter during Mardi Gras for two weeks, that's what I do."

Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming has since said that his teleporting mutant will end up battling Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic. That came shortly before rumours surfaced about Doctor Doom pitting two superhero teams against the X-Men. 

Robert Downey Jr. recently shared a behind-the-scenes image from the Doomsday set, with the dots on his face potentially confirming the validity of artwork suggesting Doom will wear an Iron Man-like mask featuring the actor's likeness. Well, that or we'll see his scarred visage!

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027

RUMOR: Tom Holland Is In Talks To Return As Spider-Man In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Related:

RUMOR: Tom Holland Is In Talks To Return As Spider-Man In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photos And Video Appear To Reveal A Downed Sentinel!
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photos And Video Appear To Reveal A Downed Sentinel!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/15/2025, 4:26 AM
This is the big marquee Avengers movie where one of the big plays is to give us the OG movie X-Men and yet cheap-assed Marvel don't even include Wolverine, Storm, Jean, Rogue or Iceman.

It's like a lesser version of the future scenes from Days of Future Past.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 5/15/2025, 4:49 AM
Mackie is such a bullshitter lol. "My favorite X-Man is Cyclops, but my FAVORITE is Nightcrawler who I'd want to enjoy Mardi Gras with." - as if Mardi Gras in The French Quarter is somewhere you could count on to find a devout Christian German guy lol.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 5/15/2025, 12:55 PM
@MaximusTheMad - hey just because nightcrawler is catholic don't mean he's sober. I remember him and wolverine being drinking buddies back in the day. but yeah Mackie either really likes x men and couldn't pick a favorite or has no idea and thinks nightcrawler is his clubbing name
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/15/2025, 4:54 AM
Honestly I just don’t see this as working. Too many moving pieces, and RDJ playing Doom isn’t sitting right. I feel like they’re going to screw the character up.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/15/2025, 5:00 AM
@fanboy03191 - it really should have been Cilian Murphy, Feige and Downey was off that pink cocaine
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 5/15/2025, 5:48 AM
Quasar better be Wendell Vaughn and now that James Gunn is with DCU, retcon Ronan's death bring him back.
MadDuelist
MadDuelist - 5/15/2025, 7:54 PM
@DannyBrandy20 - Quasar has to be Wendell Vaughn — he's the classic and the best fit! Now that James Gunn is over at DCU, Marvel needs to step up. Retcon Ronan’s death and bring him back — he was wasted!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2025, 6:50 AM
If true then regardless of it being in early development or not , Annihilators still seems like it would be too soon imo if they go with a similar lineup to the comics…

However if it’s a similar situation to Thunderbolts where they use already established MCU characters then that could perhaps work.

User Comment Image

Also I highly doubt we get a recasted Iron Man , Cap or Widow post SW.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/15/2025, 6:54 AM
I'd have way higher hopes for this movie had they just casted a proper Dr Doom instead of this sad stab in the dark. So many great actors could've made an awesome Doom. Instead we get 5'8" RDJ back for a giant cash grab.
narrow290
narrow290 - 5/15/2025, 1:42 PM
@JacobsLadder - Man, I agree I'm hoping they surprise us
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 5/15/2025, 7:23 AM
are those mo-cap dots on his head?
StSteven
StSteven - 5/15/2025, 6:01 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - It would certainly appear so, likely for either the mask and/or the scars/disfigurement.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/15/2025, 9:58 AM
Marvel SHOULD be using D+ to fill in the gaps of the MCU with some animated prequel shows and new expanded stories instead of doing shit like “What If” and “Marvel Zombies”. I would love to see an animated series that was similar to “Marvel Comics Presents” with hour long episodes that feature different characters like the Invaders during WW2, Luke Cage & Iron Fist, Adam Warlock, the Kree vs Skrull War, Baron Zemo, SHEILD & SWORD, and maybe even introduce some new characters.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/15/2025, 11:12 AM
If they make an Annihilators movie it will 100% guaranteed not be the actual team from the comics.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 5/15/2025, 6:25 PM
I've been waiting for Beta Ray Bill for so long! Teased in Ragnarok and he still hasn't showed up. Make it happen, Feige!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder