Is Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY First Look A Sign Marvel Studios Has Screwed Up Doctor Doom? Not Exactly...

Earlier today, a supposed first look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom found its way online courtesy of a birthday card presented to the actor. Before we go any further, it's entirely possible this unknown artist simply came up with their interpretation of Avengers: Doomsday's big bad.

On the other hand, it's every bit as likely that this was based on actual concept art similar to other wrap gifts and on-set items typically meant only for the eyes of those who work on a movie or TV show (there are a lot of very specific design elements included in the piece; why not just stick his head on Doom's body?).

If you're convinced this falls into the former category, you might as well stop reading now. However, if we assume this is how Downey's Victor Von Doom will look in the MCU, it raises some big questions. And concerns.

Wearing a purple cloak, an engineer's suit, black gauntlets, and a mask that's part-Doom, part-Iron Man, this is an undeniably bold design choice. The mask shows enough of Downey's face so that Marvel Studios can promote his role in Avengers: Doomsday without upsetting fans by unmasking the iconic villain. It also toys with the idea of his Doom Variant having something in common with Tony Stark. After all, why else cast Downey if that's not the case?

For a Doom who is travelling through the Multiverse looking to "save" it from itself, this costume makes sense; he's seemingly battle-hardened, a scientist with the ability to wield magic, and still regal enough to pay homage to the fact he was once King of Latveria on his now, likely destroyed, homeworld by wearing a cape.

From a storytelling perspective, this 100% works. Why? Well, by the time Doom succeeds in acquiring an ultimate source of power to create a "Battleworld" in his image, he can take his place as God Emperor Doom with a comic-accurate suit - like the one worn by the Doombots beneath him - that's befitting of his status. We've even seen the green and white versions in leaked concept art.

Before reaching that point, though, it might not really work to have him looking like the classic Victor we know from the comics. So, no, as jarring as this design may be, we don't think it's some huge blunder.

What's far more concerning - and again, this isn't necessarily what we'll see on our screens next year - are those unavoidable nods to Iron Man. Making a point of ensuring Downey's face can still be seen is to be expected, but the gold colour scheme and gauntlets...it seems clear now that Avengers: Doomsday will play with the fact that someone who looks like Tony is also the villainous Doctor Doom. This character doesn't need such a connection, and we don't really want a three-hour movie of The Avengers being shocked that their new big bad looks like the fallen hero.

Whether we see this Doom design in theaters next summer remains to be seen. Chances are we will, and when those first stills drop, the response will be predictably mixed. We also believe that, whether it's at the beginning or end of Avengers: Doomsday, this character will rock his "classic" look. We'll give Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers the benefit of the doubt, but those "evil Iron Man" concerns are starting to feel more and more valid.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.