Is Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY First Look A Sign Marvel Studios Has Screwed Up Doctor Doom? Not Exactly...

Following what might be our first look at Marvel Studios' take on Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, we're taking a closer look at the character's redesign and what it means for the movie and Iron Man.

By JoshWilding - Apr 06, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Earlier today, a supposed first look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom found its way online courtesy of a birthday card presented to the actor. Before we go any further, it's entirely possible this unknown artist simply came up with their interpretation of Avengers: Doomsday's big bad.

On the other hand, it's every bit as likely that this was based on actual concept art similar to other wrap gifts and on-set items typically meant only for the eyes of those who work on a movie or TV show (there are a lot of very specific design elements included in the piece; why not just stick his head on Doom's body?). 

If you're convinced this falls into the former category, you might as well stop reading now. However, if we assume this is how Downey's Victor Von Doom will look in the MCU, it raises some big questions. And concerns. 

Wearing a purple cloak, an engineer's suit, black gauntlets, and a mask that's part-Doom, part-Iron Man, this is an undeniably bold design choice. The mask shows enough of Downey's face so that Marvel Studios can promote his role in Avengers: Doomsday without upsetting fans by unmasking the iconic villain. It also toys with the idea of his Doom Variant having something in common with Tony Stark. After all, why else cast Downey if that's not the case?

For a Doom who is travelling through the Multiverse looking to "save" it from itself, this costume makes sense; he's seemingly battle-hardened, a scientist with the ability to wield magic, and still regal enough to pay homage to the fact he was once King of Latveria on his now, likely destroyed, homeworld by wearing a cape. 

From a storytelling perspective, this 100% works. Why? Well, by the time Doom succeeds in acquiring an ultimate source of power to create a "Battleworld" in his image, he can take his place as God Emperor Doom with a comic-accurate suit - like the one worn by the Doombots beneath him - that's befitting of his status. We've even seen the green and white versions in leaked concept art.

Before reaching that point, though, it might not really work to have him looking like the classic Victor we know from the comics. So, no, as jarring as this design may be, we don't think it's some huge blunder. 

What's far more concerning - and again, this isn't necessarily what we'll see on our screens next year - are those unavoidable nods to Iron Man. Making a point of ensuring Downey's face can still be seen is to be expected, but the gold colour scheme and gauntlets...it seems clear now that Avengers: Doomsday will play with the fact that someone who looks like Tony is also the villainous Doctor Doom. This character doesn't need such a connection, and we don't really want a three-hour movie of The Avengers being shocked that their new big bad looks like the fallen hero.

Whether we see this Doom design in theaters next summer remains to be seen. Chances are we will, and when those first stills drop, the response will be predictably mixed. We also believe that, whether it's at the beginning or end of Avengers: Doomsday, this character will rock his "classic" look. We'll give Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers the benefit of the doubt, but those "evil Iron Man" concerns are starting to feel more and more valid. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

Nightcrawler Actor Alan Cumming On Game Changing Makeup Process For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/6/2025, 12:44 PM
It's amazing how these "leakers" know nothing and speculate out their asses
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/6/2025, 12:58 PM
@bobevanz - and it’s not even 10 days into filming yet. Just wait until we get pictures of a car on fire, a street corner destroyed and we get the whole plot of both movies “deciphered” from these two leaked images.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/6/2025, 12:45 PM
@JoshWilding - This “headline” is a train wreck on every level.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/6/2025, 1:13 PM
@Lisa89 -

Business as usual 'round these parts.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/6/2025, 12:46 PM
It is worse than the Superman costume.
newhire13
newhire13 - 4/6/2025, 12:48 PM
“Fandom” is the worst 😂 So many insufferable people
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 4/6/2025, 12:53 PM
RDJ is a great actor. We've all seen proof of that time and time again. Maybe have some faith, people.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 4/6/2025, 12:55 PM
He looks like this in his universe, but after learning about Tony Stark and his Endgame sacrifice, Doom hates the idea of being a variant and forges the mask, and that’s what he looks like from that point forward.

Kang purged the other versions of Doom and the Fantastic Four from the sacred timeline because Reed Richards and Doom are multiversal threats to the existence of Kangs. But like Thanos, Doom is inevitable, and it is through a variant of Tony Stark he is born, and as soon as he arrives he kills Kang via ripping out his spine.

Idk, just thinking out loud about what they might do.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/6/2025, 12:57 PM
Marcel did not only screw up Dr Doom, they also screwed up Marvel. Big time.

Doom and Galactus shouldve been surprises in the old MCU. But no, too desperate that they needed to announce Downey last year and show Galactus in the first F4 trailer.

Too desperate. It is an admittance they suck now.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 4/6/2025, 12:57 PM
This website along with a ton of other places speculates an awful lot. Why not just wait until we have confirmation of what the character looks like and then form an opinion? Often these speculations are wrong and just a waste of time.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/6/2025, 1:08 PM
@defenderofthefaith - Because of large majority of the fandom think having RDJ come back as Doom is a desperate, major mistake. Especially after the awful Pedro casting and gender swapping Silver Surfer. The movie is coming out in July. They haven't shown her. WHy do you think that is?
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/6/2025, 12:59 PM
All I'm going to say is don't f*ck up the look of the armour,if you only get one thing right in Avengers:Doomsday let it be the iconic look of Doctor Doom.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/6/2025, 1:05 PM
@marvel72 - 100%. I don't understand why this is so hard post Endgame. The reason the MCU took off is because they kept it close to the source, or at least true to the source. Ironman 1 was like a comic book coming to life. Now, everything is some kind of reinterpretation. I'm going to pay for whatever this guy is to fight Pedro Pascal? No way.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/6/2025, 12:59 PM
I sure AF hope he sustains some injury that makes him don something similar to the comics if this is actually accurate.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/6/2025, 1:00 PM
I don't care how RDJ looks under the mask because he better be wearing the damn mask a majority of the time. I don't want to see him removing his mask constantly to interact with people. He's a competent enough actor that he can hold the role without needing to show his face constantly and with so many high profile actors in this they shouldn't need to show RDJ's face constantly.

I hope the only times we see him maskless are:
- Post-credits of Fantastic Four so general audiences understand RDJ is playing the role, gives Doomsday a boost in audience.
- Showing his origin
- If he tries to trick Spider-man
- If he gets redeemed/fights alongside the heroes
- End of Secret Wars when his mask gets destroyed or he removes it
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/6/2025, 1:02 PM
That is the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen. Its not even worth insulting its so bad. I didn't think this movie had any chance to tank. If he shows up in FF looking like that, you might as well forget it.

"From a storytelling perspective, this 100% works."

Sure, if you were just taking a characters name and creating a totally different character it works.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/6/2025, 1:03 PM
it lock sh1t
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/6/2025, 1:05 PM
@harryba11zack - You couldnt dream up a worse version.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/6/2025, 1:06 PM
Yes, I’m sure they would leak the first glimpse of Doom on RDJ’s birthday invitations.
Blergh
Blergh - 4/6/2025, 1:16 PM
Y'all ever heard of wigs? Most actors wear them over their natural hair to maintain consistency...
String
String - 4/6/2025, 1:17 PM
I'm not going to get bend out of shape...yet. How Doom is referenced in Doomsday, can be very different than how he's referenced in Secret Wars. And it's possible we'll have a different look post-Secret Wars. That is the problem with adapting Doom this late in the process, we have no idea how the character will evolve. We don't even know if RDJ will be Doom after Secret Wars. I have this feeling Marvel Studios will do whatever they want pre-Secret Wars, a female Silver Surfer for example, because it won't be until AFTER Secret Wars before we get the comic canon characters. I'm just going to roll with their decisions until I see what comes out on the other end of Secret Wars.
Chris827
Chris827 - 4/6/2025, 1:26 PM
only thing that concerns me is they didnt cast RDJ to put him behind a mask for 95% of the movie. Not saying this is the look, hope it isnt cause its trash but if this character was gonna be fully masked for the whole movie whats the point using RDJ?

With that said Marvel does a good job getting the characters looks right and they have to know if they dont do the iconic Doom look its gonna be a disaster.

But none of that matters now, this is about rage baiting for clicks so carry on.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/6/2025, 1:30 PM
For all the folks saying this isn’t a big deal or that it’s not real bc Marvel wouldn’t ruin Doom’s design.

They gave Ultron Lips, turned The Mandarin into a joke, had a cat scratch out Fury’s eye, made Aunt May a Cougar, got rid of Thanos’s classic look, made Spiderman Iron Man Jr, turned Thor into a joke, Made Loki a simp, race swapped MJ, cast Annette Bening as Mar Vel, turned Silver Surfer into a chick, made Reed Richards Latino, made Hank Pym and Janet old, made the Skrulls serve as an allegory for migrant struggles, I could go on and on and on…
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/6/2025, 1:33 PM
Silver surfer needs a win we get shalalala bal. Dr doom needs a win we get iron man version
xfan320
xfan320 - 4/6/2025, 1:36 PM
Official look at what RDJ actually looks like as Doom incoming as Marvel initiates Damage Control.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/6/2025, 1:36 PM
This looks and sounds terrible

