AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Doctor Doom's Plan For The Avengers, Fantastic Four, And X-Men - SPOILERS

Avengers: Doomsday's cast feels far from complete, but even if that were it, the movie boasts more than enough heroes to deliver a (mostly) satisfying Avengers/Fantastic Four/X-Men team-up.

Doctor Doom is formidable, but it's not until he steals the power of The Beyonders in the Secret Wars comic book that he becomes truly unstoppable. That begs the question of how Victor Von Doom will be able to contend with three superhero teams in this movie.

We may have an answer today, though, courtesy of some inside intel shared by QuidVacuo. While we'd suggest taking this with a pinch of salt, it makes for interesting reading and could offer our best idea yet of what's to come in Avengers: Doomsday.

According to the translated report, Doom will be shown "orchestrating the conflict between Avengers and Mutants as part of a more ambitious plan."

The site adds that "Doom would use the Avengers as a tool to confront the Mutants in order to weaken both factions. His ultimate goal would be to gain access to a power source capable of reviving his own destroyed universe."

With the Fantastic Four seemingly allied with Earth's Mightiest Heroes (Alan Cumming recently said Nightcrawler battles Mister Fantastic), it sounds like Marvel's First Family will also do battle with the Uncanny X-Men.

Thunderbolts* ended with the Fantastic Four's ship rocketing to Earth-616, leading to theories that their world must be destroyed at the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. If Doom hails from the same reality—and he really should—then that is almost certainly the world he's attempting to restore. We'll have to wait and see.

"So, probably a year ago...cause, you know, [Kevin] Feige and I have kept in touch. We're pals," Robert Downey Jr. said last year about how his MCU return happened. "Favreau, Feige, and I have kept in touch. I'm close with the Russo Brothers; we have other business we're doing."

"So, there's this little group of fellow travellers and I had this instinct that I wanted to go to Bob Iger and I had an idea outside of the Cinematic Universe for how I could be of service to what's going on in the Parks and all their location-based entertainment."

"Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back...' and Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?'" the Oscar-winner continued. "Then we both realised over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker, about how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how we can continue to beat expectations?"

"And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right,'" Downey said of the villain who replaces Kang as the Multiverse Saga's big bad.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.