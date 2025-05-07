AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Alan Cumming Reveals That Nightcrawler Will Fight [SPOILER] In The Movie

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Alan Cumming Reveals That Nightcrawler Will Fight [SPOILER] In The Movie

Alan Cumming will reprise his role as Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday next year and has now confirmed that the teleporting mutant will clash with this member of another superhero team. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - May 07, 2025 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal saw Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Deadpool & Wolverine's Channing Tatum (Gambit) all board the movie. 

Characters like Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Storm (Halle Berry), and Rogue (Anna Paquin) are all notable by their absence, as is Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. We anticipate seeing a bigger X-Men team than the one above, perhaps with a few new Multiversal Variants added to the mix for good measure. 

Cumming's Nightcrawler remains one of the most beloved characters from the X-Men franchise, despite only appearing in 2003's X2: X-Men United.

The teleporter's attack on the White House is considered iconic, so the actor reprising the role in Avengers: Doomsday is incredibly exciting (we're sure the Russo Brothers will at least attempt to top that classic sequence). 

In a new interview, Cumming seemingly spilled the beans on a huge moment for Nightcrawler by revealing that he'll square off with Fantastic Four leader Mister Fantastic, played by Pedro Pascal. 

"Right now, I'm doing it again. I'm playing Nightcrawler again and was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene," he says in the video below. "I'm sort of learning these fights and I'm like, 'What, who am I fighting with?' [They’re like,] 'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head.' I can't quite believe [that]."

Assuming the actor hasn't made a mistake, this means we'll see the Fantastic Four battle the X-Men. Chances are it will be a case of mistaken identity and only a brief clash before the teams realise they're on the same side. However, if Avengers: Doomsday is following the comics, it could be that an Incursion between their respective worlds is taking place. 

Many fans already expect Avengers: Doomsday to double up as an Avengers vs. X-Men movie, and Cumming's comments suggest Marvel's First Family will side with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. 

"Isn't it nuts? I'm excited and amazed," Cumming said of his Nightcrawler return last month. "It's been 23 years since I was a superhero. I've had some makeup tests already for the role, but what's great about it was that before it was about 4 and a half hours to apply it, but now it's only 90 minutes."

"Before, all of the tattoos were done by hand. They hadn't decided on them before we started filming. Now, they just stick onto my face. It's a game changer," he continued. "I'm going back to being a 60-year-old superhero, and everyone seems really lovely."

You can hear more from Cumming in the player below. 

Anthony Mackie Shares Video From AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set As Iron Fist And Luke Cage Speculation Mounts
Related:

Anthony Mackie Shares Video From AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set As Iron Fist And Luke Cage Speculation Mounts
DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Breaks His Silence On Not Being Included In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Reveal
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Breaks His Silence On Not Being Included In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Reveal

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 5/7/2025, 1:22 PM
The Marvel snipers on alert
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/7/2025, 1:22 PM
Title of the article could be "Cumming on Pedro"
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/7/2025, 1:25 PM
@AllsNotGood - careful...Pedro may call you out as a loser for that. 🤣
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/7/2025, 1:27 PM
@AllsNotGood - you sound like a pedrophile
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/7/2025, 1:29 PM
@AllsNotGood - Title of article "SHOULD" be "Cumming on Predro".

Fixed it for you
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/7/2025, 1:31 PM
@AllsNotGood - Good Luck Haters Disney is worth 196 billion U.S. dollars
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/7/2025, 1:35 PM
@CorndogBurglar - This is the way.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/7/2025, 2:02 PM
@AllsGood -
Your worth

User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/7/2025, 2:20 PM
@AllsNotGood -

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/7/2025, 1:29 PM
Good Luck Haters Disney is worth 196 billion U.S. dollars

The Walt Disney Company has total assets amounting to more than 196 billion U.S. dollars as of 2024. Additionally, Disney generated a net income of 4.97 billion U.S. dollars in the fiscal year of 2024.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/7/2025, 1:46 PM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/7/2025, 1:46 PM
@AllsGood - how much of the company do you own? Who cares. Go outside and play.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/7/2025, 1:48 PM
@AllsGood - This is great news. Now I don’t feel guilty for not paying to see any of their movie since endgame.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/7/2025, 2:21 PM
@ObserverIO - Disney is Worth 196 billion U.S. dollars.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2025, 1:31 PM
That sounds like it could be a really fun moment likely due to mistaken identity…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Given the end credits of Thunderbolts and this bit of info , I wouldn’t be surprised if the FF are with the New Avengers in Doomsday while the X-Men are with Sam’s group.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/7/2025, 1:47 PM
Does he still have that cologne called Cumming?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/7/2025, 1:51 PM
And then he got an irritated call from Kevin Fiege.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/7/2025, 1:53 PM
his name has cum in it
User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/7/2025, 2:22 PM
@harryba11zack -

And Ming!

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/7/2025, 2:00 PM
User Comment Image


User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/7/2025, 2:00 PM
Hmmm so werre getting old man Night Crawler
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/7/2025, 2:07 PM
@HammerLegFoot - The next two movies will be 50% Old Man/Woman Everybody and 50% Young Nobodies.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/7/2025, 2:08 PM
@ObserverIO - sounds great, right?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/7/2025, 2:14 PM
@JacobsLadder - User Comment Image

As long as the reboot is 100% Young Somebodies.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/7/2025, 2:15 PM
(and no, legacy characters do not count as somebodies)
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/7/2025, 2:20 PM
@ObserverIO - Ya know what, now that you've made me think about it...
Thing94
Thing94 - 5/7/2025, 2:12 PM
Knock off Pedro's mustache, Nightcrawler!
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/7/2025, 2:19 PM
It seems like Marvel is starting to get back on its feet

Just watched the thunderbolts

Pretty good

But most importantly, I left with massive hype about the Sentry
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/7/2025, 2:22 PM
Alan Cumming took the phrase “you are what you eat” way too literally
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/7/2025, 2:24 PM
@BruceWayng -

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder