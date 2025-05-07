AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Alan Cumming Reveals That Nightcrawler Will Fight [SPOILER] In The Movie

The Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal saw Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Deadpool & Wolverine's Channing Tatum (Gambit) all board the movie.

Characters like Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Storm (Halle Berry), and Rogue (Anna Paquin) are all notable by their absence, as is Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. We anticipate seeing a bigger X-Men team than the one above, perhaps with a few new Multiversal Variants added to the mix for good measure.

Cumming's Nightcrawler remains one of the most beloved characters from the X-Men franchise, despite only appearing in 2003's X2: X-Men United.

The teleporter's attack on the White House is considered iconic, so the actor reprising the role in Avengers: Doomsday is incredibly exciting (we're sure the Russo Brothers will at least attempt to top that classic sequence).

In a new interview, Cumming seemingly spilled the beans on a huge moment for Nightcrawler by revealing that he'll square off with Fantastic Four leader Mister Fantastic, played by Pedro Pascal.

"Right now, I'm doing it again. I'm playing Nightcrawler again and was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene," he says in the video below. "I'm sort of learning these fights and I'm like, 'What, who am I fighting with?' [They’re like,] 'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head.' I can't quite believe [that]."

Assuming the actor hasn't made a mistake, this means we'll see the Fantastic Four battle the X-Men. Chances are it will be a case of mistaken identity and only a brief clash before the teams realise they're on the same side. However, if Avengers: Doomsday is following the comics, it could be that an Incursion between their respective worlds is taking place.

Many fans already expect Avengers: Doomsday to double up as an Avengers vs. X-Men movie, and Cumming's comments suggest Marvel's First Family will side with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

"Isn't it nuts? I'm excited and amazed," Cumming said of his Nightcrawler return last month. "It's been 23 years since I was a superhero. I've had some makeup tests already for the role, but what's great about it was that before it was about 4 and a half hours to apply it, but now it's only 90 minutes."

"Before, all of the tattoos were done by hand. They hadn't decided on them before we started filming. Now, they just stick onto my face. It's a game changer," he continued. "I'm going back to being a 60-year-old superhero, and everyone seems really lovely."

You can hear more from Cumming in the player below.