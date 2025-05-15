It's The Thing Vs. The Marvel Universe In Ryan North And Ed McGuinness' MARVEL ALL-ON-ONE #1 One-Shot

This August, Marvel Comics will release a one-shot that encapsulates all the wonder and excitement of Marvel Comics storytelling with Marvel All-In-One from Fantastic Four writer Ryan North and Amazing Spider-Man artist Ed McGuinness.

The comic will pit Ben Grimm against the entire pantheon of Marvel superheroes. The battle takes place across 50 pages of incredible nonstop action so bold, so colossal, that the only pages that aren’t splash pages are double-page spreads.

It promises to be the wildest anniversary one-shot ever published, and Marvel as you've always wanted to see it; it's biggest, baddest, most...clobberingest!

Here's the official description for Marvel All-In-One:

Ben Grimm, A.K.A. The Thing: He’s the ever-lovin’ idol of millions and powerhouse of the Fantastic Four. He’s strong, he’s kind, and he never gives up. And he’s also tired, and he’s sore, and he’s grumpy. There’s always a new threat facing the world or the galaxy or the universe – and somehow, he and the rest of the Fantastic Four are always the only ones who can stop it. Ben Grimm is sick and tired of it. He just wants a break! But when he returns to Earth after a solo mission in space to discover the Fantastic Four have turned against him – along with the rest of New York City, and, apparently, the entire world – he’s got a mystery to solve...and a whole wide world to clobber.

Discussing the experience of rafting such a unique issue, North shared, "So, Ed McGuinness is a modern legend, and working with him is obviously going to be a thrill. BUT - working with him on an issue that's so big, explosive, and clobber-filled that it HAS to be told in JUST splash pages and double-page spreads, well, that's literally a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"Every single page is an artist's showcase, but it's ALSO the biggest Thing story I've ever told, and has a ton of VERY fun battles. And heart too? Moments of recognition and self-discovery? It was a joy to write, one that's only been surpassed every day as I see the new joys of Ed bringing each page to spectacular life," the writer concluded.

McGuinness added, "The Thing vs Everybody?! 50 splash pages?! What could go wrong? This has been one of the most fun, challenging books I’ve ever worked on! IT’S CLOBBERIN’ TIME!"

Check out McGuinness' main Marvel All-In-One cover, along with a first look at interior artwork, below.